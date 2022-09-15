Chord Gitar Old Man - Neil Young, Lirik: Old Man Look at My Life

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Old Man dari Neil Young, lirik lagu Old man look at my life.

Chord Gitar Old Man - Neil Young:

FM7 D Dsus4 D

FM7 D Dsus4 D

Chorus:

FM7 D

Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were

FM7 D

Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were

Instrumental:

D F C G D F C F

Verse 1:

D F

Old man look at my life

C G

Twenty four and there's so much more

D F

Live alone in a paradise

C F

That makes me think of two

Verse 2:

D F

Love lost, such a cost,

C G

Give me things that don't get lost.

D C

Like a coin that won't get tossed

F G

Rollin' home to you.

Instrumental:

D Am7 Em7 G D/F#

Verse 3:

D Am7 Em7 G

Old man take a look at my life I'm a lot like you

D Am7 Em7 G

I need someone to love me the whole day through

D Am7 Em7

Oh, one look in my eyes and you can tell that's true.

Instrumental:

D F C G D F C F

Verse:

D F

Lullabies, look in your eyes,

C G

Run around the same old town.

D F

Doesn't mean that much to me

C G

To mean that much to you

D F

I've been first and last

C G

Look at how the time goes past.

D F

But I'm all alone at last.

C G

Rolling home to you.

Chorus:

FM7 D Dsus4 D

Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were

FM7 D Dsus4 D

Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were

Outro: D F C G

D

