Chord Gitar Old Man - Neil Young, Lirik: Old Man Look at My Life

Inilah chord gitar Old Man dari Neil Young, lirik lagu Old man look at my life.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Old Man - Neil Young, Lirik: Old Man Look at My Life
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Inilah chord gitar Old Man dari Neil Young, lirik lagu Old man look at my life. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Old Man dari Neil Young, lirik lagu Old man look at my life.

Chord Gitar Old Man - Neil Young:

FM7       D Dsus4 D   
 FM7       D Dsus4 D 

Chorus:

 FM7                                     D         
 Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were    
 FM7                                     D         
 Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were    

Instrumental: 
 D F C G  D F C F   

Verse 1:

 D       F              
 Old man look at my life
 C                       G          
 Twenty four and there's so much more
 D               F      
 Live alone in a paradise
      C                 F
 That makes me think of two

Verse 2:

 D          F          
 Love lost, such a cost,
 C                   G             
 Give me things that don't get lost.
 D                C              
 Like a coin that won't get tossed
 F               G  
 Rollin' home to you.

Instrumental:
 D Am7 Em7 G D/F#

Verse 3:

   D                                    Am7      Em7  G
 Old man take a look at my life I'm a lot like you
 D                             Am7       Em7       G
 I need someone to love me the whole day through
 D                                   Am7         Em7 
 Oh, one look in my eyes and you can tell that's true.

Instrumental:
 D F C G  D F C F

Verse:

    D          F                       
 Lullabies, look in your eyes,
 C                       G 
 Run around the same old town.
 D          F  
 Doesn't mean that much to me
 C                       G 
 To mean that much to you
 D          F  
 I've been first and last
 C                       G 
 Look at how the time goes past.
 D          F  
 But I'm all alone at last.
 C                       G 
 Rolling home to you.

Chorus:

FM7              D    Dsus4     D 
 Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were
FM7              D    Dsus4     D 
 Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were

Outro: D F C G
D      

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
