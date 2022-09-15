Chord Gitar Old Man - Neil Young, Lirik: Old Man Look at My Life

Chord Gitar
Old Man - Neil Young
FM7 D Dsus4 D
FM7 D Dsus4 D
Chorus:
FM7 D
Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were
FM7 D
Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were
Instrumental:
D F C G D F C F
Verse 1:
D F
Old man look at my life
C G
Twenty four and there's so much more
D F
Live alone in a paradise
C F
That makes me think of two
Verse 2:
D F
Love lost, such a cost,
C G
Give me things that don't get lost.
D C
Like a coin that won't get tossed
F G
Rollin' home to you.
Instrumental:
D Am7 Em7 G D/F#
Verse 3:
D Am7 Em7 G
Old man take a look at my life I'm a lot like you
D Am7 Em7 G
I need someone to love me the whole day through
D Am7 Em7
Oh, one look in my eyes and you can tell that's true.
Instrumental:
D F C G D F C F
Verse:
D F
Lullabies, look in your eyes,
C G
Run around the same old town.
D F
Doesn't mean that much to me
C G
To mean that much to you
D F
I've been first and last
C G
Look at how the time goes past.
D F
But I'm all alone at last.
C G
Rolling home to you.
Chorus:
FM7 D Dsus4 D
Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were
FM7 D Dsus4 D
Old man look at my life, I'm a lot like you were
Outro: D F C G
D
