Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman - John Legend: You Make Me Wonder Woman

Simak lirik lagu Wonder Woman oleh penyanyi John Legend dalam artikel berikut ini.

Berikut lirik lagu Wonder Woman oleh John Legend dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Wonder Woman dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'You make me wonder woman'.

Lagu berjudul Wonder Woman baru saja dirilis pada 11 September 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi John Legend.

Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman - John Legend

Hmm
Oh, oh
Hmm-hmm

When I'm lost, when I'm low
How do you always know?
Oh, you're right there to save me
At the end of my road When I'm floatin' in space
How do you stay in place?
When the whole word has caven
Oh, you're my saving' grace

You make me wonder, woman
I'll do you too well
Some superpower
I don't understand
You make me wonder, woman
I'll do you too well
You're superhuman
And I'm just a man

You're the best at my worst
More than what I deserve
Always right there beside me
Could have put yourself first
Give me hope, give me help
When I'm goin' through hell
Show me lovin' somebody
Starts with lovin' myself

You make me wonder, woman
I'll do you too well
Some superpower
I don't understand
You make me wonder, woman
I'll do you too well
You're superhuman
And I'm just a man

Woah, nah-nah-nah, nah-nah-nah
Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah
Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, ooh
Nah-nah-nah
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Yeah

You make me wonder, woman
I'll do you too well
Some superpower
I don't understand
You're superhuman
And I'm just a man

