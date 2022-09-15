Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman - John Legend: You Make Me Wonder Woman
Simak lirik lagu Wonder Woman oleh penyanyi John Legend dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Wonder Woman dalam artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'You make me wonder woman'.
Lagu berjudul Wonder Woman baru saja dirilis pada 11 September 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi John Legend.
Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman - John Legend
Hmm
Oh, oh
Hmm-hmm
When I'm lost, when I'm low
How do you always know?
Oh, you're right there to save me
At the end of my road When I'm floatin' in space
How do you stay in place?
When the whole word has caven
Oh, you're my saving' grace
You make me wonder, woman
I'll do you too well
Some superpower
I don't understand
You make me wonder, woman
I'll do you too well
You're superhuman
And I'm just a man
You're the best at my worst
More than what I deserve
Always right there beside me
Could have put yourself first
Give me hope, give me help
When I'm goin' through hell
Show me lovin' somebody
Starts with lovin' myself
You make me wonder, woman
I'll do you too well
Some superpower
I don't understand
You make me wonder, woman
I'll do you too well
You're superhuman
And I'm just a man
Woah, nah-nah-nah, nah-nah-nah
Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah
Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, ooh
Nah-nah-nah
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Yeah
You make me wonder, woman
I'll do you too well
Some superpower
I don't understand
You're superhuman
And I'm just a man
