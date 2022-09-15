Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman - John Legend: You Make Me Wonder Woman

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Wonder Woman dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'You make me wonder woman'.

Lagu berjudul Wonder Woman baru saja dirilis pada 11 September 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi John Legend.

Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman - John Legend

Hmm

Oh, oh

Hmm-hmm

When I'm lost, when I'm low

How do you always know?

Oh, you're right there to save me

At the end of my road When I'm floatin' in space

How do you stay in place?

When the whole word has caven

Oh, you're my saving' grace

You make me wonder, woman

I'll do you too well

Some superpower

I don't understand

You make me wonder, woman

I'll do you too well

You're superhuman

And I'm just a man

You're the best at my worst

More than what I deserve

Always right there beside me

Could have put yourself first

Give me hope, give me help

When I'm goin' through hell

Show me lovin' somebody

Starts with lovin' myself

You make me wonder, woman

I'll do you too well

Some superpower

I don't understand

You make me wonder, woman

I'll do you too well

You're superhuman

And I'm just a man

Woah, nah-nah-nah, nah-nah-nah

Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah

Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, ooh

Nah-nah-nah

Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Yeah

You make me wonder, woman

I'll do you too well

Some superpower

I don't understand

You're superhuman

And I'm just a man

