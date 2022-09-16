Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Motive - Ariana Grande ft Doja Cat: Cause I See You Trying

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Motive dari Ariana Grande ft Doja Cat.

Lagu Motive resmi rilis pada 21 september 2020.

Motive menjadi salah satu diantara 14 single dari album Position milik Ariana Grande.

Album Position sendiri juga rilis pada tahun 2020.

Inilah Chord Motive dari Ariana Grande ft Doja Cat

Intro:

F Dm7 Am E7/B

Verse 1:

F

Tell me why I get this feeling

Dm7 Am E7/B

That you really wanna turn me on

F

Tell me why I get this feeling

Dm7 Am E7/B

That you really wanna make me yours

Bridge:

F

'Cause I see you trying

Dm7

Subliminally trying

Am E7

To see if I'm gon' be the one that's in your arms

F

I admit, it's exciting

Dm7

Parts of me kinda like it

Am E7

But before I lead you on



Chorus:

F

Baby, tell me what's your motive

Dm7

What's your motive

Am E7/B

What's your motive

F

So tell me what's your motive

Dm7

What's your motive

Am E7/B

What's your motive

Verse 2:

F Dm7

I could call bullshit out from a mile away (Don't say)

Am E7/B

You want me if you can keep coming back for me

F Dm7

Might have to curve you if you just can't talk straight (Just say)

Am N.C.

Say what you mean 'cause you might get it

Bridge:

F

'Cause I see you trying

Dm7

Subliminally trying

Am E7

To see if I'm gon' be the one that's in your arms

F

I admit, it's exciting

Dm7

Parts of me kinda like it

Am E7

But before I lead you on



Chorus:

F

Tell me what's your motive

Dm7

What's your motive

Am E7/B

What's your motive

F

So tell me what's your motive

Dm7

What's your motive

Am E7/B

What's your motive, yeah, yeah, aye

Interlude:

F

You treat me like gold, baby

Dm7

Now you wanna spoil me, did you want a trophy?

Am

Now you wanna sport me, baby

E7/B

Want me on your neck, 'cause you wanted respect

F

'Cause you fighting some war, baby

Dm7

Well, I had to bring the fists out

Am

Had to put a wall up, but don't trust phonies, baby

N.C.

You gotta tell me what's your motive, baby

F

'Cause you got your candy on your arm

Dm7

No need to sugarcoat a lie

Am

Say what you want

E7

I needed a real bonafide

F Dm7

G, can you promise me you'll bring it all tonight?

Am

'Cause I need you to be wise

E7

Tell me everything that's on your mind, c'mon

Chorus:

F

Tell me what's your motive

Dm7

What's your motive (what's your motive)

Am E7/B

What's your motive (what's your motive)

F

So tell me what's your motive

Dm7

What's your motive (what's your motive)

Am E7/B

What's your motive, yeah, yeah, aye

Outro:

F Dm7 Am E7/B

