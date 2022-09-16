Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Motive - Ariana Grande ft Doja Cat: Cause I See You Trying

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Motvie dari Ariana Grande ft Doja Cat.

Lagu Motive dari Ariana Grande ft Doja Cat rilis pada tahun 2020. Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Motive. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Motive dari Ariana Grande ft Doja Cat. 

Lagu Motive resmi rilis pada 21 september 2020. 

Motive menjadi salah satu diantara 14 single dari album Position milik Ariana Grande. 

Album Position sendiri juga rilis pada tahun 2020. 

Inilah Chord Motive dari Ariana Grande ft Doja Cat

Intro:
F Dm7 Am E7/B

Verse 1:
                       F
Tell me why I get this feeling
         Dm7                  Am E7/B
That you really wanna turn me on
                       F
Tell me why I get this feeling
         Dm7                  Am   E7/B
That you really wanna make me yours

Bridge:
                 F
'Cause I see you trying
             Dm7
Subliminally trying
                   Am                         E7
To see if I'm gon' be the one that's in your arms
                F
I admit, it's exciting
                  Dm7
Parts of me kinda like it
      Am               E7
But before I lead you on

Chorus:
                           F
Baby, tell me what's your motive
Dm7
What's your motive
Am                E7/B
What's your motive
                        F
So tell me what's your motive
Dm7
What's your motive
Am                E7/B
What's your motive

Verse 2:
F                                      Dm7
I could call bullshit out from a mile away (Don't say)
Am                     E7/B
You want me if you can keep coming back for me
F                                               Dm7
Might have to curve you if you just can't talk straight (Just say)
Am                           N.C.
Say what you mean 'cause you might get it

Bridge:
                 F
'Cause I see you trying
             Dm7
Subliminally trying
                   Am                         E7
To see if I'm gon' be the one that's in your arms
                F
I admit, it's exciting
                  Dm7
Parts of me kinda like it
      Am               E7
But before I lead you on

Chorus:
                     F
Tell me what's your motive
Dm7
What's your motive
Am                E7/B
What's your motive
                        F
So tell me what's your motive
Dm7
What's your motive
Am              E7/B
What's your motive, yeah, yeah, aye

Interlude:
                  F
You treat me like gold, baby
              Dm7
Now you wanna spoil me, did you want a trophy?
              Am
Now you wanna sport me, baby
                E7/B
Want me on your neck, 'cause you wanted respect
                         F
'Cause you fighting some war, baby
                         Dm7
Well, I had to bring the fists out
                                      Am
Had to put a wall up, but don't trust phonies, baby
                              N.C.
You gotta tell me what's your motive, baby
                       F
'Cause you got your candy on your arm
    Dm7
No need to sugarcoat a lie
Am
Say what you want
  E7
I needed a real bonafide
F                   Dm7
G, can you promise me you'll bring it all tonight?
Am
 'Cause I need you to be wise
E7
Tell me everything that's on your mind, c'mon

Chorus:
                     F
Tell me what's your motive
Dm7
What's your motive (what's your motive)
Am                E7/B
What's your motive (what's your motive)
                        F
So tell me what's your motive
Dm7
What's your motive (what's your motive)
Am                E7/B
What's your motive, yeah, yeah, aye

Outro:
F Dm7 Am E7/B

