Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Waiting - The Adams: Believe In Me That You Want It Too

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Waiting dari The Adams.

Lagu Waiting merupakan lagu dari The Adams dari album pertama.

Album pertama The Adams rilis tahun 2005 lalu.

Waiting - The Adams

Intro: A

Song:

A G A

Waiting...

G A G A G

Waiting for you tonight

A G A G A G A G

I’m dreaming you are here with me tonight

A G A

Someday...

G A G A G

I will be by your side

A G A G A

Together we climb mountain across the sea

Reff:

D

Believe in me that you want it too

E A

You never let somebody closed to you

F#m Bm

Just promise me that you never let me down

E A

none of this gone forever

F# D

Believe in me that you want it too

E A

You never let somebody closed to you

F#m Bm

Just promise me that you never let me down

E A C

Love me till the end of time

Song 2:

A G A G A G A G

Waiting... I gone closed to you

A G A G A G A G

Every time I see you, what you gonna do

A G A G A G A G

I’m waiting... you gonna closed to me

A G A G A

no matter how the people want to say

F# D

Believe in me that you want it too

E A

You never let somebody closed to you

F#m Bm

Just promise me that you never let me down

E

none of this gone forever

[Outro]

D

Believe in me that you want it too

E A

You never let somebody closed to you

F#m Bm

Just promise me that you never let me down

E C#m F#m

Love me till the end of time

C#m F#m

end of time

D

its time

(Tribunnews.com)