Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Waiting - The Adams: Believe In Me That You Want It Too

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Waiting dari The Adams yang rilis tahun 2005

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Waiting dari The Adams.

Lagu Waiting merupakan lagu dari The Adams dari album pertama.

Album pertama The Adams rilis tahun 2005 lalu.

Waiting - The Adams

Intro: A

Song:

A        G A
Waiting...
G            A         G A G
Waiting for you tonight
    A        G       A         G    A    G A G
I’m dreaming you are here with me tonight

A        G A
Someday...
G         A           G A G
I will be by your side
  A      G        A         G         A
Together we climb mountain across the sea

Reff:
                       D
Believe in me that you want it too
    E                  A
You never let somebody closed to you
     F#m                       Bm
Just promise me that you never let me down
E                 A
none of this gone forever

  F#                   D
Believe in me that you want it too
    E                  A
You never let somebody closed to you
     F#m                       Bm
Just promise me that you never let me down
E                       A     C
Love me till the end of time

Song 2:
A      G A   G    A            G A G
Waiting... I gone closed to you
A     G      A         G       A       G A G
Every time I see you, what you gonna do
    A      G A   G       A           G A G
I’m waiting... you gonna closed to me
   A      G       A      G        A
no matter how the people want to say

  F#                   D
Believe in me that you want it too
    E                  A
You never let somebody closed to you
     F#m                       Bm
Just promise me that you never let me down
E
none of this gone forever

[Outro]
                       D
Believe in me that you want it too
    E                  A
You never let somebody closed to you
     F#m                       Bm
Just promise me that you never let me down
E                        C#m  F#m
Love me till the end of time
       C#m  F#m
end of time
    D
its time

