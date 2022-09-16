Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Waiting - The Adams: Believe In Me That You Want It Too
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Waiting dari The Adams yang rilis tahun 2005
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Waiting dari The Adams.
Lagu Waiting merupakan lagu dari The Adams dari album pertama.
Album pertama The Adams rilis tahun 2005 lalu.
Waiting - The Adams
Intro: A
Song:
A G A
Waiting...
G A G A G
Waiting for you tonight
A G A G A G A G
I’m dreaming you are here with me tonight
A G A
Someday...
G A G A G
I will be by your side
A G A G A
Together we climb mountain across the sea
Reff:
D
Believe in me that you want it too
E A
You never let somebody closed to you
F#m Bm
Just promise me that you never let me down
E A
none of this gone forever
F# D
Believe in me that you want it too
E A
You never let somebody closed to you
F#m Bm
Just promise me that you never let me down
E A C
Love me till the end of time
Song 2:
A G A G A G A G
Waiting... I gone closed to you
A G A G A G A G
Every time I see you, what you gonna do
A G A G A G A G
I’m waiting... you gonna closed to me
A G A G A
no matter how the people want to say
F# D
Believe in me that you want it too
E A
You never let somebody closed to you
F#m Bm
Just promise me that you never let me down
E
none of this gone forever
[Outro]
D
Believe in me that you want it too
E A
You never let somebody closed to you
F#m Bm
Just promise me that you never let me down
E C#m F#m
Love me till the end of time
C#m F#m
end of time
D
its time
