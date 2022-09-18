Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa: I Know You're Dying Trying To Figure Me Out
Simak lirik lagu Future Nostalgia oleh penyanyi Dua Lipa dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Future Nostalgia dalam artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'I know you're dying trying to figure me out'.
Lagu berjudul Future Nostalgia dirilis pada 2019 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Dua Lipa.
Lirik Lagu Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
[Intro]
Future
(Future nostalgia)
(Future nostalgia)
(Future nostalgia)
[Verse 1]
You want a timeless song, I wanna change the game
Like modern architecture, John Lautner coming your way
I know you like this beat 'cause Jeff's been doin' the damn thing
You wanna turn it up loud, Future Nostalgia is the name (Future nostalgia)
[Chorus]
I know you're dying trying to figure me out
My name's on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth
You want the recipe, but can't handle my sound
My sound, my sound (Future, future nostalgia)
[Post-Chorus]
No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)
(Future nostalgia)
I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)
(Future nostalgia)
No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)
(Future nostalgia)
I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)
(Future nostalgia)
[Verse 2]
Can't be a rolling stone if you live in a glass house (Future nostalgia)
You keep on talking that talk, one day, you're gonna blast out
You can't be bitter if I'm out here showing my face (Future nostalgia)
You want one now looks like, let me give you a taste
[Chorus]
I know you're dying trying to figure me out
My name's on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth
You want the recipe, but can't handle my sound
My sound, my sound (Future, future nostalgia)
[Post-Chorus]
No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)
(Future nostalgia)
I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)
(Future nostalgia)
No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)
(Future nostalgia)
I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)
(Future nostalgia)
[Bridge]
You can't get with this if you ain't built for this
You can't get with this if you ain't built for this
I can't build you up if you ain't tough enough
I can't teach a man how to wear his pants (Haha)
[Chorus]
I know you're dying trying to figure me out
My name's on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth
You want the recipe, but can't handle my sound
My sound, my sound (Future)
I know you're dying trying to figure me out
My name's on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth
You want the recipe, but can't handle my sound
My sound, my sound (Future, future nostalgia)
[Outro]
(Future nostalgia)
(Future nostalgia)
My sound, my sound, my sound
(Future, future nostalgia)
