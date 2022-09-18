Lirik Lagu Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa: I Know You're Dying Trying To Figure Me Out

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu Future Nostalgia dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'I know you're dying trying to figure me out'.

Lagu berjudul Future Nostalgia dirilis pada 2019 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Dua Lipa.

Lirik Lagu Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

[Intro]

Future

(Future nostalgia)

(Future nostalgia)

(Future nostalgia)

[Verse 1]

You want a timeless song, I wanna change the game

Like modern architecture, John Lautner coming your way

I know you like this beat 'cause Jeff's been doin' the damn thing

You wanna turn it up loud, Future Nostalgia is the name (Future nostalgia)

[Chorus]

I know you're dying trying to figure me out

My name's on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can't handle my sound

My sound, my sound (Future, future nostalgia)

[Post-Chorus]

No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

(Future nostalgia)

I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

(Future nostalgia)

No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

(Future nostalgia)

I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

(Future nostalgia)

[Verse 2]

Can't be a rolling stone if you live in a glass house (Future nostalgia)

You keep on talking that talk, one day, you're gonna blast out

You can't be bitter if I'm out here showing my face (Future nostalgia)

You want one now looks like, let me give you a taste

[Chorus]

I know you're dying trying to figure me out

My name's on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can't handle my sound

My sound, my sound (Future, future nostalgia)

[Post-Chorus]

No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

(Future nostalgia)

I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

(Future nostalgia)

No matter what you do, I'm gonna get it without ya (Hey, hey)

(Future nostalgia)

I know you ain't used to a female alpha (No way, no way)

(Future nostalgia)

[Bridge]

You can't get with this if you ain't built for this

You can't get with this if you ain't built for this

I can't build you up if you ain't tough enough

I can't teach a man how to wear his pants (Haha)

[Chorus]

I know you're dying trying to figure me out

My name's on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can't handle my sound

My sound, my sound (Future)

I know you're dying trying to figure me out

My name's on the tip of your tongue, keep running your mouth

You want the recipe, but can't handle my sound

My sound, my sound (Future, future nostalgia)

[Outro]

(Future nostalgia)

(Future nostalgia)

My sound, my sound, my sound

(Future, future nostalgia)

