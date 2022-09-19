Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Best Mistake - Ariana Grande ft Big Sean

Chord Gitar

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Best Mistake dari Ariana Grande ft Big Sean yang rilis pada tahun 2014.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Best Mistake dari Ariana Grande ft Big Sean yang rilis pada tahun 2014. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Best Mistake dari Ariana Grande ft penyanyi hip-hop Big Sean. 

Lagu Best Mistake resmi rilis pada tahun 12 Agustus 2014. 

Best Mistake sendiri merupakan salah satu single dalam album Ariana Grande yang berjudul My Everything. 

Album My Everything juga rilis pada tahun 2014. 

Best Mistake - Ariana Grande ft Big Sean

Intro:
           Am               E7
As soon as we forget how we felt
              Gm
Dealing with emotions that never left
                 F                                E7
Playing with the hand that we were dealt in this game
              Am                E7
Maybe I'm the sinner, and not a saint
              Gm
Gotta stop pretending what we ain't
                F                              E7
Why we pointing fingers anyway? We're all the same

Pre-Chorus:
Am
Break up, make up
E7             Gm
Total waste of time
                          F
Can we please make up our minds?
                          E7
And stop acting like we’re blind
                   Am
Cause if the water dries up
        E7
And the moon stops shining
Gm
Stars fall, and the world goes blind
     F                                   E7
Boy you know I'll be savin' my love for you, for you

Chorus:
      Am 
       E7               Gm
Cause you're the best mistake I've ever made
        F         E7
But we hold on, hold on
           Am        E7           Gm
There's no pot of gold at the rainbows we chase
           F           E7
But we're holding on, hold on

