Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Best Mistake - Ariana Grande ft Big Sean
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Best Mistake dari Ariana Grande ft Big Sean yang rilis pada tahun 2014.
Penulis: Milani Resti Dilanggi
Editor: Daryono
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Best Mistake dari Ariana Grande ft penyanyi hip-hop Big Sean.
Lagu Best Mistake resmi rilis pada tahun 12 Agustus 2014.
Best Mistake sendiri merupakan salah satu single dalam album Ariana Grande yang berjudul My Everything.
Album My Everything juga rilis pada tahun 2014.
Best Mistake - Ariana Grande ft Big Sean
Intro:
Am E7
As soon as we forget how we felt
Gm
Dealing with emotions that never left
F E7
Playing with the hand that we were dealt in this game
Am E7
Maybe I'm the sinner, and not a saint
Gm
Gotta stop pretending what we ain't
F E7
Why we pointing fingers anyway? We're all the same
Pre-Chorus:
Am
Break up, make up
E7 Gm
Total waste of time
F
Can we please make up our minds?
E7
And stop acting like we’re blind
Am
Cause if the water dries up
E7
And the moon stops shining
Gm
Stars fall, and the world goes blind
F E7
Boy you know I'll be savin' my love for you, for you
Chorus:
Am
E7 Gm
Cause you're the best mistake I've ever made
F E7
But we hold on, hold on
Am E7 Gm
There's no pot of gold at the rainbows we chase
F E7
But we're holding on, hold on
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Green Tea & Honey - Dane Amar feat Jareena Montemayor
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Keep It Up - Rex Orange County
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Tattooed Heart - Ariana Grande
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Focus - Ariana Grande
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Motive - Ariana Grande ft Doja Cat: Cause I See You Trying