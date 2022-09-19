Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Best Mistake - Ariana Grande ft Big Sean

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Best Mistake dari Ariana Grande ft penyanyi hip-hop Big Sean.

Lagu Best Mistake resmi rilis pada tahun 12 Agustus 2014.

Best Mistake sendiri merupakan salah satu single dalam album Ariana Grande yang berjudul My Everything.

Album My Everything juga rilis pada tahun 2014.

Best Mistake - Ariana Grande ft Big Sean

Intro:

Am E7

As soon as we forget how we felt

Gm

Dealing with emotions that never left

F E7

Playing with the hand that we were dealt in this game

Am E7

Maybe I'm the sinner, and not a saint

Gm

Gotta stop pretending what we ain't

F E7

Why we pointing fingers anyway? We're all the same

Pre-Chorus:

Am

Break up, make up

E7 Gm

Total waste of time

F

Can we please make up our minds?

E7

And stop acting like we’re blind

Am

Cause if the water dries up

E7

And the moon stops shining

Gm

Stars fall, and the world goes blind

F E7

Boy you know I'll be savin' my love for you, for you

Chorus:

Am

E7 Gm

Cause you're the best mistake I've ever made

F E7

But we hold on, hold on

Am E7 Gm

There's no pot of gold at the rainbows we chase

F E7

But we're holding on, hold on

