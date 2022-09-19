Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane - Scorpions

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane dari Scorpions.

Rock You Like A Hurricane merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1984.

Lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane juga masuk dalam album Love at First Sting.

Rock You Like A Hurricane - Scorpions

[Intro]

E5 G5 A5 C5 D5 (x8)

[Verse 1]

E C E Am

It's early morning, the sun comes out

E C E Am

Last night was shaking and pretty loud

E C E Am

My cat is purring, it scratches my skin

E C E Am

So what is wrong with another sin?

E C E Am

The bitch is hungry, she needs to tell

E C E Am

So give her inches and feed her well

E C E Am

More days to come, new places to go

E C E Am

I've got to leave, it's time for a show

[Chorus]

E G

Here I am

C D E

Rock you like a hurricane

E G

Here I am

C D E

Rock you like a hurricane

[Verse 2]

E C E Am

My body is burning, it starts to shout

E C E Am

Desire is coming, it breaks out loud

E C E Am

Lust is in cages till storm breaks loose

E C E Am

Just have to make it with someone I choose

E C E Am

The night is calling, I have to go

E C E Am

The wolf is hungry, he runs the show

E C E Am

He's licking his lips, he's ready to win

E C E Am

On the hunt tonight for love at first sting

[Back to Chorus]

[Post-Chorus]

C D E G A

Rock you like a hurricane!

[Verse 3]

E C E Am

It's early morning, the sun comes out

E C E Am

Last night was shaking and pretty loud

E C E Am

My cat is purring, it scratches my skin

E C E Am

So what is wrong with another sin?

E C E Am

The night is calling, I have to go

E C E Am

The wolf is hungry, he runs the show

E C E Am

He's licking his lips, he's ready to win

E C E Am

On the hunt tonight for love at first sting

[Back to Chorus]

[Outro]

E G A

Here I am!

(Tribunnews.com)