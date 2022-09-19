Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane - Scorpions

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane dari Scorpions yang rilis 1984

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane dari Scorpions yang rilis 1984 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane dari Scorpions.

Rock You Like A Hurricane merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1984.

Lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane juga masuk dalam album Love at First Sting.

Rock You Like A Hurricane - Scorpions

[Intro]
E5 G5 A5 C5 D5 (x8)

[Verse 1]
E                     C             E              Am
It's early morning, the sun comes out
      E                  C             E             Am
Last night was shaking and pretty loud
        E               C            E              Am
My cat is purring, it scratches my skin
         E            C        E               Am
So what is wrong with another sin?
         E        C              E            Am
The bitch is hungry, she needs to tell
       E               C           E         Am
So give her inches and feed her well
     E                C           E       Am
More days to come, new places to go
          E       C            E             Am
I've got to leave, it's time for a show

[Chorus]
E             G
Here I am
C                 D           E
Rock you like a hurricane
E             G
Here I am
C                D               E
Rock you like a hurricane

[Verse 2]
E               C                   E          Am
My body is burning, it starts to shout
E                 C            E                Am
Desire is coming, it breaks out loud
E               C             E                 Am
Lust is in cages till storm breaks loose
          E            C            E                   Am
Just have to make it with someone I choose
           E          C      E           Am
The night is calling, I have to go
           E           C          E          Am
The wolf is hungry, he runs the show
          E              C         E            Am
He's licking his lips, he's ready to win
   E                C              E             Am
On the hunt tonight for love at first sting

[Back to Chorus]

[Post-Chorus]
C                    D          E       G A
Rock you like a hurricane!

[Verse 3]
E                C        E                Am
It's early morning, the sun comes out
E                   C          E               Am
Last night was shaking and pretty loud
         E        C         E                Am
My cat is purring, it scratches my skin
        E          C        E               Am
So what is wrong with another sin?
           E       C            E       Am
The night is calling, I have to go
        E           C           E              Am
The wolf is hungry, he runs the show
            E           C       E              Am
He's licking his lips, he's ready to win
             E          C          E               Am
On the hunt tonight for love at first sting

[Back to Chorus]

[Outro]
E            G   A
Here I am!

