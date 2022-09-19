Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane - Scorpions
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane dari Scorpions yang rilis 1984
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane dari Scorpions.
Rock You Like A Hurricane merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1984.
Lagu Rock You Like A Hurricane juga masuk dalam album Love at First Sting.
Rock You Like A Hurricane - Scorpions
[Intro]
E5 G5 A5 C5 D5 (x8)
[Verse 1]
E C E Am
It's early morning, the sun comes out
E C E Am
Last night was shaking and pretty loud
E C E Am
My cat is purring, it scratches my skin
E C E Am
So what is wrong with another sin?
E C E Am
The bitch is hungry, she needs to tell
E C E Am
So give her inches and feed her well
E C E Am
More days to come, new places to go
E C E Am
I've got to leave, it's time for a show
[Chorus]
E G
Here I am
C D E
Rock you like a hurricane
E G
Here I am
C D E
Rock you like a hurricane
[Verse 2]
E C E Am
My body is burning, it starts to shout
E C E Am
Desire is coming, it breaks out loud
E C E Am
Lust is in cages till storm breaks loose
E C E Am
Just have to make it with someone I choose
E C E Am
The night is calling, I have to go
E C E Am
The wolf is hungry, he runs the show
E C E Am
He's licking his lips, he's ready to win
E C E Am
On the hunt tonight for love at first sting
[Back to Chorus]
[Post-Chorus]
C D E G A
Rock you like a hurricane!
[Verse 3]
E C E Am
It's early morning, the sun comes out
E C E Am
Last night was shaking and pretty loud
E C E Am
My cat is purring, it scratches my skin
E C E Am
So what is wrong with another sin?
E C E Am
The night is calling, I have to go
E C E Am
The wolf is hungry, he runs the show
E C E Am
He's licking his lips, he's ready to win
E C E Am
On the hunt tonight for love at first sting
[Back to Chorus]
[Outro]
E G A
Here I am!
