Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK, Beserta Terjemahannya dalam Bahasa Indonesia

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lirik lagu Typa Girl, beserta terjemahannya dalam bahasa Indonesia.

Lagu Typa Girl dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh girl band BLACKPINK.

Lagu berjudul Typa Girl dirilis pertama kali oleh BLACKPINK pada 16 September 2022.

Typa Girl adalah single dalam album bertajuk 'BORN PINK'.

Typa Girl menceritakan tentang perempuan yang mampu membuat lelaki terpukau dengan kepribadiannya.

Vdieo musik Typa Girl yang diunggah oleh YG Entertainment saat ini menempati posisi trending 4 di YouTube Musik.

Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK:

Typa girl that’ll make you wanna dream

Typa girl that came straight off of the screen

Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze

Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre



I bring money to the table

Not your dinner

Both my body and my bank account

Good figure

Thinking about me, but there’s nothing to consider

If I let you in my circle, you a winner

Didn’t know that you were cold

‘Til you felt my fire

Heaven’s gate just opened up

Hearing choirs

If you saying something else

You a liar



‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy

But you can’t leave me alone

Got you thinking maybe

I went supernatural

Put you under spells or

Look into a crystal ball

I’m not like these other girls at all

I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type

Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl