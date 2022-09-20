Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK, Beserta Terjemahannya dalam Bahasa Indonesia
Inilah lirik lagu berjudul Typa Girl dari BLACKPINK yang baru saja dirilis 16 September 2022, simak terjemahannya dalam bahasa Indonesia berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lirik lagu Typa Girl, beserta terjemahannya dalam bahasa Indonesia.
Lagu Typa Girl dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh girl band BLACKPINK.
Lagu berjudul Typa Girl dirilis pertama kali oleh BLACKPINK pada 16 September 2022.
Typa Girl adalah single dalam album bertajuk 'BORN PINK'.
Typa Girl menceritakan tentang perempuan yang mampu membuat lelaki terpukau dengan kepribadiannya.
Vdieo musik Typa Girl yang diunggah oleh YG Entertainment saat ini menempati posisi trending 4 di YouTube Musik.
Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK:
Typa girl that’ll make you wanna dream
Typa girl that came straight off of the screen
Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze
Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre
I bring money to the table
Not your dinner
Both my body and my bank account
Good figure
Thinking about me, but there’s nothing to consider
If I let you in my circle, you a winner
Didn’t know that you were cold
‘Til you felt my fire
Heaven’s gate just opened up
Hearing choirs
If you saying something else
You a liar
‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy
But you can’t leave me alone
Got you thinking maybe
I went supernatural
Put you under spells or
Look into a crystal ball
I’m not like these other girls at all
I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type
Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like
I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl
