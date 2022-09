Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Jealousy - Pamungkas: Maybe Someday You Want Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dan lirik lagu Jealousy yang dipopulerkan Pamungkas.

Lagu Jealousy ini diciptakan oleh Pamungkas, yang dirilis 16 Juni 2022.

Lagu Jealousy ini dimasukkan ke dalam album ke empatnya yang bertajuk 'Birdy'.

Lagu Jealousy ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang sangat cemburu kepada pasangannya karena hadirnya orang ketika dalam hubungannya.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Di Saat Patah Hati - Dadali: Betapa Perih Rasa Hati Ini

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Jealousy - Pamungkas

Intro

E G#m A G#m B C#m A E

E G#m

jealousy comes back at me..

A G#m

take full control over me

B Cm

i am losing myself..

A E

losing myself again..

E G#m

jealousy bring back to me..



A G#m

pass over my serenity

B C#m

i am losing myself..

A E

i’m losing myself today..

Pre Reff

B C#m A E

i am not the only one..

B C#m A E

can i be the only one..

Reff



E

maybe someday you want me

G#m

badly want me

A G#m

like you want me there

B

with you before..

C#m F#m B

before you want someone else..

E

maybe someday i’ll see you

G#m

clearly see you

A G#m

like i see you through

B

just like beforе..

C#m F#m -G#m A

before you see someonе else..

F#m (E)

before i’m just someone else..

E G#m A G#m

For you… oh

E G#m

Jealousy comes back at me

A G#m

Take the anger out of me

B C#m

I am burning inside

A E

Burning inside again

E G#m

Jealousy bring back to me

A G#m

Pass over my serenity

B C#m

I’m shivering inside

A E

Shivering inside today

Pre Reff

B C#m A E

i am not the only one..

B C#m A E

can i be the only one..

Reff

E

maybe someday you want me

G#m

badly want me

A G#m

like you want me there

B

with you before..

C#m F#m B

before you want someone else..

E

maybe someday i’ll see you

G#m

clearly see you

A G#m

like i see you through

B

just like beforе..

C#m F#m -G#m A

before you see someonе else..

F#m (E)

before i’m just someone else..

Bridge

E G#m A G#m

mmm.. what am i.. to you, again..

B C#m A E

oo oo ooh..

E G#m A G#m B

what did i love you.. again..?

C#m A E

i don’t know if i can let this go..

E G#m A G#m B

can we try it all just once again..

C#m A E

and maybe you will need me again..

Pre Reff

B C#m A E

i am not the only one..

B C#m A E

can i be the only one..

Reff

E

maybe someday you want me

G#m

badly want me

A G#m

like you want me there

B

with you before..

C#m F#m B

before you want someone else..

E

maybe someday i’ll see you

G#m

clearly see you

A G#m

like i see you through

B

just like beforе..

C#m F#m -G#m A

before you see someonе else..

F#m

before i’m just someone else..

(Tribunnews.com/Pondra Puger)