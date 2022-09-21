Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mad Sounds - Arctic Monkeys

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mad Sounds dari Arctic Monkeys.

Mad Sound merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 2013 silam.

Lagu Mad Sound masuk dalam album yag bertajuk AM dari Arctic Monkeys.

Mad Sound - Arctic Monkeys

E A

Mad sounds in your ears

E A

make you feel alright

F#m G# C#m F#m

They’ll bring you back to life

E A E A

Mad sounds in your ears

E A

Make you get up and dance

E A E

Make you get up

A E A

Yeah they make you get up

E A

Love buckles under the strain

E A

of those wild nights

F#m G# C#m F#m

Run but you cannot hide

E A E A

Mad sounds in your ears

E A

Make you get up and dance

E A

Make you get up

E A

All night long reappear

E A E A

Make you get up and dance

E A E A

Yeah they make you get up

E A

Suppose you’ve got up to what you gotta do

E A

We just weren’t feeling how we wanted to

F#m B F#m

You sit and try sometimes but you just can’t figure out what went wrong

B E

Then outta nowhere somebody comes and hits you with an

E

Ooh, la la la

A

Ooh, la la la

E A

Ooh, la la la, ooh

E

Ooh, la la la

A

Ooh, la la la

E A

Ooh, la la la, ooh

E A

You got those mad sounds in your ears

E A

make you get up and dance

E A

Mad sounds in your ears

E A

make you get up and dance

E A

Don’t they make you get up

E

Don’t they make you get up

(Tribunnews.com)