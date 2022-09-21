Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mardy Bum - Arctic Monkeys

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mardy Bum dari Arctic Monkeys.

Lagu Mardy Bum sendiri rilis tahun 2006.

Mardy Bum masuk dalam album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not

Mardy Bum - Arctic Monkeys

D F#

Well, now then Mardy Bum

G

I see your frown and it's like

F#m Em

looking down the barrel of a gun

D

And it goes off

F#

And out come all these words

G F#m

Oh, there's a very pleasant side to you

Em A

A side I much prefer, it's one that

[Chorus]

G A

Laughs and jokes around

D A

Remember cuddles in the kitchen, yeah

Bm

To get things off the ground and it was

G A

up, up and away

D A

oh, but it's right hard to remember that

Bm

on a day like today when you're all

G A

argumentative and you've

got the face on

D F# G F#m Em A

[Verse 2]

D F#

Well, now then Mardy Bum

G F#m

Oh I'm in trouble again

Em A D

aren't I? I thought as much.

F#

Coz you've turned over there

G F#m

Pulling that silent disappointment face

Em A

The one that I can't bear.

Well, can't we...

[Chorus 2]

G A

Just laugh and joke around?

D A

Remember cuddles in the kitchen, yeah

Bm

To get things off the ground and it was

G A

up, up and away

D A

oh, but it's right hard to remember that

Bm

on a day like today when you're all

G A

argumentative and you've

got the face on.

[Verse 3]

F#5 G5

And yeah, I'm sorry I was late

F#5 G5

But I missed the train and the traffic was a state

F#5 G5

And I can't be arsed to carry on in this debate that reoccurs

F#5 G5

Oh, when you say I don't care, but of course I do

A5

Yeah, I clearly do.

[Solo]

D F# G F#m Em A x2

[Chorus 3]

G A

So laugh and joke around

D A

Remember cuddles in the kitchen, yeah

Bm

To get things off the ground and it was

G A

up, up and away

D A

oh, but still it's right hard to remember that

Bm

on a day like today when you're all (Break - wait a bar)

G A

argumentative and you've

D

got the face on.

