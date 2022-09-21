Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Mardy Bum - Arctic Monkeys
Mardy Bum dari Arctic Monkeys yang rilis tahun 2006
chord gitar dan lirik lagu Mardy Bum dari Arctic Monkeys.
Lagu Mardy Bum sendiri rilis tahun 2006.
Mardy Bum masuk dalam album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not
Mardy Bum - Arctic Monkeys
D F#
Well, now then Mardy Bum
G
I see your frown and it's like
F#m Em
looking down the barrel of a gun
D
And it goes off
F#
And out come all these words
G F#m
Oh, there's a very pleasant side to you
Em A
A side I much prefer, it's one that
[Chorus]
G A
Laughs and jokes around
D A
Remember cuddles in the kitchen, yeah
Bm
To get things off the ground and it was
G A
up, up and away
D A
oh, but it's right hard to remember that
Bm
on a day like today when you're all
G A
argumentative and you've
got the face on
D F# G F#m Em A
[Verse 2]
D F#
Well, now then Mardy Bum
G F#m
Oh I'm in trouble again
Em A D
aren't I? I thought as much.
F#
Coz you've turned over there
G F#m
Pulling that silent disappointment face
Em A
The one that I can't bear.
Well, can't we...
[Chorus 2]
G A
Just laugh and joke around?
D A
Remember cuddles in the kitchen, yeah
Bm
To get things off the ground and it was
G A
up, up and away
D A
oh, but it's right hard to remember that
Bm
on a day like today when you're all
G A
argumentative and you've
got the face on.
[Verse 3]
F#5 G5
And yeah, I'm sorry I was late
F#5 G5
But I missed the train and the traffic was a state
F#5 G5
And I can't be arsed to carry on in this debate that reoccurs
F#5 G5
Oh, when you say I don't care, but of course I do
A5
Yeah, I clearly do.
[Solo]
D F# G F#m Em A x2
[Chorus 3]
G A
So laugh and joke around
D A
Remember cuddles in the kitchen, yeah
Bm
To get things off the ground and it was
G A
up, up and away
D A
oh, but still it's right hard to remember that
Bm
on a day like today when you're all (Break - wait a bar)
G A
argumentative and you've
D
got the face on.
