Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Superficial Love - Ruth B.
Ruth B telah merilis lagu Superficial Love pada 31 Maret 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Superficial Love - Ruth B di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Superficial Love telah dirilis Ruth B pada 31 Maret 2017 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Superficial Love - Ruth B:
[Intro]
G Am * Em C
[Verse]
G Am Em C
You're really cute, I must admit but I need something deeper than this
G Am Em C
I wanna know when I'm looking at you that you don't only see the things you want to
G Am Em C
Cause I'm not perfect, I'm flawed and if you don't like that, get lost
G Am Em C
Cause I don't want it if it's fake I don't want it if it's just for show, for show
G Am Em C
I just want it if it's real and I'm thinking I should let you know, you know
[Chorus]
G
This superficial love thing got me going crazy
Am Em C
Baby if you want me, then you better need me
G Am Em C
'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e
G Am
And if you wanna keep me, then you better treat me
Em C
Like a damn princess, make that an Empress
G Am Em C
'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e
G
This superficial love
Am * Em C
[Verse]
G Am Em C
Fun at first, I won't deny but I want more than just what meets the eye.
G Am Em C
I wanna know when you're looking at me that you see deep into my personality
G
'Cause I want authentic, not just for fun
Am Em C
If this love is plastic, It'll break on us
G Am Em C
Cause I don't want it if it's fake I don't want it if it's just for show-oh-oh-oh-ow
G Am Em C
I just want it if it's real and I'm thinking I should let you know-oh-oh-oh-oh-ow
[Chorus]
G
This superficial love thing got me going crazy
Am Em C
Baby if you want me, then you better need me
G Am Em C
'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e
G Am
And if you wanna keep me, then you better treat me
Em C
Like a damn princess, make that an Empress
G Am Em C
'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e
G
This superficial love
Am * Em C
[Bridge]
G Am Em C
I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind
G Am Em C
I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind
G Am Em C
I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind
G Am Em C
I can feel you on my lips all the time and this ain't right
[Chorus]
G
This superficial love thing got me going crazy
Am Em C
Baby if you want me, then you better need me
G Am Em C
'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e
G Am
And if you wanna keep me, then you better treat me
Em C
Like a damn princess, make that an Empress
G Am Em C
'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e
G
This superficial love
[Outro]
G Am Em C
I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind
G Am Em C
I can feel you on my lips all the time and this ain't right.
G
This superficial love
