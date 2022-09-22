TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Superficial Love - Ruth B di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Superficial Love telah dirilis Ruth B pada 31 Maret 2017 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Superficial Love - Ruth B:

[Intro]

G Am * Em C

[Verse]

G Am Em C

You're really cute, I must admit but I need something deeper than this

G Am Em C

I wanna know when I'm looking at you that you don't only see the things you want to

G Am Em C

Cause I'm not perfect, I'm flawed and if you don't like that, get lost

G Am Em C

Cause I don't want it if it's fake I don't want it if it's just for show, for show

G Am Em C

I just want it if it's real and I'm thinking I should let you know, you know

[Chorus]

G

This superficial love thing got me going crazy

Am Em C

Baby if you want me, then you better need me

G Am Em C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

G Am

And if you wanna keep me, then you better treat me

Em C

Like a damn princess, make that an Empress

G Am Em C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

G

This superficial love

Am * Em C

[Verse]

G Am Em C

Fun at first, I won't deny but I want more than just what meets the eye.

G Am Em C

I wanna know when you're looking at me that you see deep into my personality

G

'Cause I want authentic, not just for fun

Am Em C

If this love is plastic, It'll break on us

G Am Em C

Cause I don't want it if it's fake I don't want it if it's just for show-oh-oh-oh-ow

G Am Em C

I just want it if it's real and I'm thinking I should let you know-oh-oh-oh-oh-ow

[Chorus]

G

This superficial love thing got me going crazy

Am Em C

Baby if you want me, then you better need me

G Am Em C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

G Am

And if you wanna keep me, then you better treat me

Em C

Like a damn princess, make that an Empress

G Am Em C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

G

This superficial love

Am * Em C

[Bridge]

G Am Em C

I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind

G Am Em C

I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind

G Am Em C

I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind

G Am Em C

I can feel you on my lips all the time and this ain't right

[Chorus]

G

This superficial love thing got me going crazy

Am Em C

Baby if you want me, then you better need me

G Am Em C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

G Am

And if you wanna keep me, then you better treat me

Em C

Like a damn princess, make that an Empress

G Am Em C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

G

This superficial love

[Outro]

G Am Em C

I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind

G Am Em C

I can feel you on my lips all the time and this ain't right.

G

This superficial love

