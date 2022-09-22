Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Superficial Love - Ruth B.

Ruth B telah merilis lagu Superficial Love pada 31 Maret 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Superficial Love - Ruth B.
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Superficial Love - Ruth B. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Superficial Love - Ruth B di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Superficial Love telah dirilis Ruth B pada 31 Maret 2017 di kanal YouTube-nya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Superficial Love - Ruth B:

[Intro]

G  Am * Em C

[Verse]

G                           Am   Em                      C

You're really cute, I must admit but I need something deeper than this

G                                     Am        Em                           C

I wanna know when I'm looking at you that you don't only see the things you want to

                 G                    Am            Em             C

Cause I'm not perfect, I'm flawed and if you don't like that, get lost

                G                                           Am       Em        C

Cause I don't want it if it's fake I don't want it if it's just for show, for show

         G                                          Am         Em         C

I just want it if it's real and I'm thinking I should let you know, you know

[Chorus]

                  G

This superficial love thing got me going crazy

Am           Em                        C

Baby if you want me, then you better need me

                G                    Am   Em   C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

                   G                            Am

And if you wanna keep me, then you better treat me

               Em                C

Like a damn princess, make that an Empress

                G                   Am    Em C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

          G

This superficial love

Am * Em C

[Verse]

 G                     Am   Em                        C

Fun at first, I won't deny but I want more than just what meets the eye.

G                                     Am             Em               C

I wanna know when you're looking at me that you see deep into my personality

                 G

'Cause I want authentic, not just for fun

Am                Em                    C

If this love is plastic, It'll break on us

                G                                           Am       Em        C

Cause I don't want it if it's fake I don't want it if it's just for show-oh-oh-oh-ow

         G                                          Am         Em         C

I just want it if it's real and I'm thinking I should let you know-oh-oh-oh-oh-ow

[Chorus]

                  G

This superficial love thing got me going crazy

Am           Em                        C

Baby if you want me, then you better need me

                G                    Am   Em   C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

                   G                            Am

And if you wanna keep me, then you better treat me

               Em                C

Like a damn princess, make that an Empress

                G                   Am    Em C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

          G

This superficial love

Am *  Em C

[Bridge]

G                                  Am   Em                               C

I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind

G                                  Am   Em                               C

I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind

G                                  Am   Em                               C

I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind

G                                  Am       Em          C

I can feel you on my lips all the time and this ain't right

[Chorus]

                  G

This superficial love thing got me going crazy

Am           Em                        C

Baby if you want me, then you better need me

                G                    Am   Em   C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

                   G                            Am

And if you wanna keep me, then you better treat me

               Em                C

Like a damn princess, make that an Empress

                G                   Am    Em C

'Cause I'm so done, not being your number one-e-e

          G

This superficial love

[Outro]

G                                  Am   Em                               C

I can feel you on my lips all the time but I just wanna feel you in my heart and on my mind

G                                  Am       Em          C

I can feel you on my lips all the time and this ain't right.   

                  G

This superficial love

