Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beep - Pamungkas: I’d Speak my Mind Now

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dan lirik lagu Beep - Pamungkas.

Lagu Beep ini diciptakan sekaligus dinyayikan oleh Pamungkas.

Dirilis pada 16 Juni 2022, lagu Beep ini direkam di Maspam Records.

Lagu Beep masuk daalam album bertajuk 'Birdy'.

Lagu ini mempunyai makna mengenai bagaimana seseorang yang selalu memikirkan kekasihnya dan ingin mengungkapkan perasaannya melalui telepon, tetapi teleponnya tidak aktif.

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beep - Pamungkas

Intro

Dmaj7 C#m

Dmaj7 E G

Dmaj7 C#maj7 C#m7

Dmaj7

Dmaj7 C#m7

Dmaj7 C#m

Dmaj7 C#m7

Dmaj7 C#m .. 2x

Dmaj7 C#m

The number you’re calling is out of reach

Dmaj7 D C#m

Please try again in a few minutes

Dmaj7 C#m

The number you’re calling is not active no

Dmaj7 C#m7 C#m

Please leave a message after the beep (Beep)

Reff

A

It’s me

B7 Dmaj7

I’ll be quick



Think I’m gonna be sick

D

And I’m here alone

A B7

No, I mean

Dmaj7

Shit, that is not the point

It’s just that I’m all alone

C#m7 Bm7

And I needed reasons to talk to you

C#m7 Bm7

And it’s counting season since you talk to me

A

It’s me

B Gmaj7

I’ll be quick

I’ll get to point

B#maj7 Dmaj7

It’s just that I’ve been thinkin’ bout you

C#m7 Dmaj7

Yeah I’ve been thinkin’ bout you

C#m7

Yeah

Dmaj7

I’d speak my mind now

C#m7

Lotsa things to say

Dmaj7

I’d drink my mind now

C#m7

Drain the thoughts away-ay-ay

Dmaj7 C#m7

This is not excuses, you know it’s true

Dmaj7

Nobody makes sense

C#m7

Nobody but you

Reff

F#m7

It’s me

I’d be

E

I’d go on continue to say

F#maj7 F#m

No, I’d be

C#

I’d follow

E

Wherever you go

Dmaj7 C#m E

This is not excuses, no it’s true

Dmaj7 B E

It’s just that I have been thinkin’ bout you

Instrumental Break

Reff

A

It’s me

B7 Dmaj7

I’ll be quick

Think I’m gonna be sick

And I’m here alone

A B7

No, I mean

Dmaj7

Shit, that is not the point

It’s just that I’m all alone

C#m7 Bm7

And I needed reasons to talk to you

C#m7 Bm7

And it’s counting season since you talk to me

A

It’s me

B Gmaj7

I’ll be quick

I’ll get to point

B# A Amaj7 Bm7 Dmaj7

It’s just that I’ve been thinkin’ bout you (Over again)

Amaj7 Dmaj7

Yeah I’ve been thinkin’ bout you (Over again)

Yeah I’ve been thinkin’ bout you

