Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beep - Pamungkas: I’d Speak my Mind Now
Simak chord dan lirik lagu Beep - Pamungkas, lagu dirilis 16 juni 2022 ini masuk dalam album 'Birdy'. Makna: seseorang selalu memikirkan kekasihnya
Penulis: Pondra Puger Tetuko
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord dan lirik lagu Beep - Pamungkas.
Lagu Beep ini diciptakan sekaligus dinyayikan oleh Pamungkas.
Dirilis pada 16 Juni 2022, lagu Beep ini direkam di Maspam Records.
Lagu Beep masuk daalam album bertajuk 'Birdy'.
Lagu ini mempunyai makna mengenai bagaimana seseorang yang selalu memikirkan kekasihnya dan ingin mengungkapkan perasaannya melalui telepon, tetapi teleponnya tidak aktif.
Baca juga: Chord Dihatimu Aku Berlindung - Sawung Jabo: Ketika Matahari Membakar Lautan
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beep - Pamungkas
Intro
Dmaj7 C#m
Dmaj7 E G
Dmaj7 C#maj7 C#m7
Dmaj7
Dmaj7 C#m7
Dmaj7 C#m
Dmaj7 C#m7
Dmaj7 C#m .. 2x
Dmaj7 C#m
The number you’re calling is out of reach
Dmaj7 D C#m
Please try again in a few minutes
Dmaj7 C#m
The number you’re calling is not active no
Dmaj7 C#m7 C#m
Please leave a message after the beep (Beep)
Reff
A
It’s me
B7 Dmaj7
I’ll be quick
Think I’m gonna be sick
D
And I’m here alone
A B7
No, I mean
Dmaj7
Shit, that is not the point
It’s just that I’m all alone
C#m7 Bm7
And I needed reasons to talk to you
C#m7 Bm7
And it’s counting season since you talk to me
A
It’s me
B Gmaj7
I’ll be quick
I’ll get to point
B#maj7 Dmaj7
It’s just that I’ve been thinkin’ bout you
C#m7 Dmaj7
Yeah I’ve been thinkin’ bout you
C#m7
Yeah
Dmaj7
I’d speak my mind now
C#m7
Lotsa things to say
Dmaj7
I’d drink my mind now
C#m7
Drain the thoughts away-ay-ay
Dmaj7 C#m7
This is not excuses, you know it’s true
Dmaj7
Nobody makes sense
C#m7
Nobody but you
Reff
F#m7
It’s me
I’d be
E
I’d go on continue to say
F#maj7 F#m
No, I’d be
C#
I’d follow
E
Wherever you go
Dmaj7 C#m E
This is not excuses, no it’s true
Dmaj7 B E
It’s just that I have been thinkin’ bout you
Instrumental Break
Reff
A
It’s me
B7 Dmaj7
I’ll be quick
Think I’m gonna be sick
And I’m here alone
A B7
No, I mean
Dmaj7
Shit, that is not the point
It’s just that I’m all alone
C#m7 Bm7
And I needed reasons to talk to you
C#m7 Bm7
And it’s counting season since you talk to me
A
It’s me
B Gmaj7
I’ll be quick
I’ll get to point
B# A Amaj7 Bm7 Dmaj7
It’s just that I’ve been thinkin’ bout you (Over again)
Amaj7 Dmaj7
Yeah I’ve been thinkin’ bout you (Over again)
Yeah I’ve been thinkin’ bout you
(Tribunnews.com/Pondra Puger)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Beep Pamungkas
Lirik Lagu Beep Pamungkas
Chord Beep Pamungkas
Chord Pamungkas
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Deeper - Pamungkas: I’m Falling So Hard Into You
|Chord dan Lirik Still Can't Call Your Name - Pamungkas: Somebody Got Time for Me
|Chord Gitar Pupus - Pamungkas, Kunci dari G: Semoga Waktu Akan Mengilhami Sisi Hatimu yang Beku
|Chord Gitar I'm Down - Romantic Echoes feat Pamungkas, Kunci dari C
|Chord dan Lirik Lagu A Day That Feels Better - Pamungkas: I See Love as Something New