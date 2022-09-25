Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Sunshine - The Panturas: You Will Always Be My Sunshine, Cause Tonight We'll Be Fine
Inilah chord gitar Sunshine dinyanyikan oleh The Panturas, ceritakan seorang ayah yang kehilangan anaknya pada kerusuhan tahun 1998, karya Abyan Zaki.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Sunshine dinyanyikan oleh The Panturas.
Sunshine adalah lagu The Panturas dari album Mabuk Laut yang dirilis pada 19 Februari 2018.
Lagu Sunshine menceritakan tentang seorang ayah yang kehilangan anaknya pada kerusuhan tahun 1998 dan ingin berziarah ke makamnya.
Berikut adalah chord gitar Sunshine ciptaan vokalis The Panturas, Abyan Zaki Nabillio.
Chord gitar Sunshine - The Panturas:
(Intro) C F E7
C F E7
C
I know.. that you're
F E7
not ready to see it goes down..
C
But don't worry
F E7
cause it won't forever go..
C F E7
I know.. that you still want to see..
C
Then tomorrow..
F E7
I'll bring you here with me..
(Chorus)
Dm
Cause I know We're running out of time
G7 C
to see it going down today, You know that
E7
I'm still holding on your arm..
Dm
It's getting dark
G7
there's no light from above,
C
you know, You know that
E7
you will always be my sunshine
Dm G7 C
Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..
(Intro) C F E7
C F E7
C
I know.. that you're
F E7
not ready to see it goes down..
C
But don't worry
F E7
cause it won't forever go..
C F E7
I know.. that you still want to see..
C
Then tomorrow..
F E7
I'll bring you here with me..
(Chorus)
Dm
Cause I know We're running out of time
G7 C
to see it going down today, You know that
E7
I'm still holding on your arm..
Dm
It's getting dark
G7
there's no light from above,
C
you know, You know that
E7
you will always be my sunshine
Dm G7 C E7
Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..
(Intro.) Dm G7 C E7
Dm G7 C E7
Dm G7 C E7
Dm G7 C E7
Dm
We're running out of time
G7 C
to see it going down today, You know that
E7
I'm still holding on your arm
Dm
It's getting dark
G7
there's no light from above,
C
you know, You know that
E7
you will always be my sunshine
Dm
We're running out of time
G7 C
to see it going down today, You know that
E7
I'm still holding on your arm
Dm
It's getting dark
G7
there's no light from above,
C
you know, You know that
E7
you will always be my sunshine
Dm
We're running out of time
G7 C
to see it going down today, You know that
E7
I'm still holding on your arm
Dm
It's getting dark
G7
there's no light from above,
C
you know, You know that
E7
you will always be my sunshine..
Dm G7 C E7
Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..
Dm G7 C
Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..
Video Klip Sunshine - The Panturas:
