Chord Gitar Sunshine - The Panturas: You Will Always Be My Sunshine, Cause Tonight We'll Be Fine

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Sunshine dinyanyikan oleh The Panturas.

Sunshine adalah lagu The Panturas dari album Mabuk Laut yang dirilis pada 19 Februari 2018.

Lagu Sunshine menceritakan tentang seorang ayah yang kehilangan anaknya pada kerusuhan tahun 1998 dan ingin berziarah ke makamnya.

Berikut adalah chord gitar Sunshine ciptaan vokalis The Panturas, Abyan Zaki Nabillio.

Grup musik The Panturas

Chord gitar Sunshine - The Panturas:

(Intro) C F E7

C F E7

C

I know.. that you're

F E7

not ready to see it goes down..

C

But don't worry

F E7

cause it won't forever go..

C F E7

I know.. that you still want to see..

C

Then tomorrow..

F E7

I'll bring you here with me..

(Chorus)

Dm

Cause I know We're running out of time

G7 C

to see it going down today, You know that

E7

I'm still holding on your arm..

Dm

It's getting dark

G7

there's no light from above,

C

you know, You know that

E7

you will always be my sunshine

Dm G7 C

Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..

(Intro) C F E7

C F E7

C

I know.. that you're

F E7

not ready to see it goes down..

C

But don't worry

F E7

cause it won't forever go..

C F E7

I know.. that you still want to see..

C

Then tomorrow..

F E7

I'll bring you here with me..

(Chorus)

Dm

Cause I know We're running out of time

G7 C

to see it going down today, You know that

E7

I'm still holding on your arm..

Dm

It's getting dark

G7

there's no light from above,

C

you know, You know that

E7

you will always be my sunshine

Dm G7 C E7

Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..

(Intro.) Dm G7 C E7

Dm G7 C E7

Dm G7 C E7

Dm G7 C E7

Dm

We're running out of time

G7 C

to see it going down today, You know that

E7

I'm still holding on your arm

Dm

It's getting dark

G7

there's no light from above,

C

you know, You know that

E7

you will always be my sunshine

Dm

We're running out of time

G7 C

to see it going down today, You know that

E7

I'm still holding on your arm

Dm

It's getting dark

G7

there's no light from above,

C

you know, You know that

E7

you will always be my sunshine

Dm

We're running out of time

G7 C

to see it going down today, You know that

E7

I'm still holding on your arm

Dm

It's getting dark

G7

there's no light from above,

C

you know, You know that

E7

you will always be my sunshine..

Dm G7 C E7

Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..

Dm G7 C

Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..

Video Klip Sunshine - The Panturas:

