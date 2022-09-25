Chord Gitar Sunshine - The Panturas: You Will Always Be My Sunshine, Cause Tonight We'll Be Fine

Chord Gitar

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar Sunshine dinyanyikan oleh The Panturas.

Sunshine adalah lagu The Panturas dari album Mabuk Laut yang dirilis pada 19 Februari 2018.

Lagu Sunshine menceritakan tentang seorang ayah yang kehilangan anaknya pada kerusuhan tahun 1998 dan ingin berziarah ke makamnya.

Berikut adalah chord gitar Sunshine ciptaan vokalis The Panturas, Abyan Zaki Nabillio.

Chord gitar Sunshine - The Panturas:

(Intro) C F E7
             C F E7

     C
I know.. that you're
F                                           E7
not ready to see it goes down..
                    C
But don't worry
F                                     E7
cause it won't forever go..
C                              F                      E7
I know.. that you still want to see..
                 C
Then tomorrow..
      F                                   E7
I'll bring you here with me..

(Chorus)
                Dm
Cause I know We're running out of time
      G7                               C
to see it going down today, You know that
              E7
I'm still holding on your arm..
Dm
  It's getting dark
             G7
there's no light from above,
         C
you know, You know that
               E7
you will always be my sunshine
Dm             G7                     C
   Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..

(Intro) C F E7
             C F E7

     C
I know.. that you're
F                                         E7
not ready to see it goes down..
                 C
But don't worry
               F                          E7
cause it won't forever go..
      C                       F                      E7
I know.. that you still want to see..
             C
Then tomorrow..
F                                           E7
I'll bring you here with me..

(Chorus)
                Dm
Cause I know We're running out of time
       G7                             C
to see it going down today, You know that
              E7
I'm still holding on your arm..
Dm
  It's getting dark
             G7
there's no light from above,
          C
you know, You know that
                E7
you will always be my sunshine
Dm          G7                       C     E7
   Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..

(Intro.) Dm G7 C E7
Dm G7 C E7
Dm G7 C E7
Dm G7 C E7

Dm
     We're running out of time
     G7                                 C
to see it going down today, You know that
              E7
I'm still holding on your arm
Dm
   It's getting dark
             G7
there's no light from above,
           C
you know, You know that
                 E7
you will always be my sunshine

Dm
   We're running out of time
     G7                                 C
to see it going down today, You know that
                E7
I'm still holding on your arm
Dm
   It's getting dark
              G7
there's no light from above,
           C
you know, You know that
               E7
you will always be my sunshine

Dm
   We're running out of time
      G7                             C
to see it going down today, You know that
              E7
I'm still holding on your arm
Dm
   It's getting dark
             G7
there's no light from above,
         C
you know, You know that
               E7
you will always be my sunshine..

Dm           G7                     C     E7
  Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..
Dm           G7                     C
  Cause tonight.. we'll be fine..

Video Klip Sunshine - The Panturas:

(Tribunnews.com/Muhammad Alvian Fakka)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Baca Juga
