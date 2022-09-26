Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Karma Police - Radiohead
Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dari lagu Karma Police milik Radiohead yang rilis tahun 1997 lalu
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Karma Police dari Radiohead.
Karma Police masuk ke dalam album OK Komputer yang rilis tahun 1997.
Lagu Karma Police sendiri menjadi salah satu lagu Radiohead yang banyak didengarkan.
Karma Police - Radiohead
[Intro]
| Am D/F# | Em G |
| Am F | Em G |
| Am D | G G/F# C C/B |
| Am | Bm D |
[Verse 1]
Am D/F# Em G Am
Karma Police, arrest this man
F Em G Am
He talks in maths, he buzzes like a fridge
D G C C/B Am Am Bm D
He's like a detuned ra - di - o
[Verse 2]
Am D/F# Em G Am
Karma Police, arrest this girl
F Em G Am
Her hitler hairdo is making me feel ill
D G C C/B Am Am Bm D
And we have crashed her pa - rty
[Chorus]
C D G F#7
This is what you'll get
C D G F#7
This is what you'll get
C D G
This is what you'll get
Bm C C Bm D
When you mess with us
[Verse 3]
Am D/F# Em G Am
Karma Police, I've given all I can
F Em G Am
It's not enough, I've given all I can
D G C C/B Am Am Bm D
But we're still on the pay - roll
[Chorus]
C D G F#7
This is what you'll get
C D G F#7
This is what you'll get
C D G
This is what you'll get
Bm C C Bm D
When you mess with us
[Bridge]
Bm D G
For a minute there
D G D E E
I lost myself, I lost myself
Bm D G
Phew, for a minute there
D G D E E
I lost myself, I lost myself
[Instrumental]
| Bm D | G D |
| G D | E E |
[Bridge]
Bm D G
For a minute there
D G D E E
I lost myself, I lost myself
Bm D G
Phew, for a minute there
D G D E E
I lost myself, I lost myself
[Outro]
| Bm D | G D |
| G D | E E |
(x3)
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
