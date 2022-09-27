Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Gonna Be Okay - Brent Morgan: Don't Listen To The Voice Inside Your Head

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Gonna Be Okay dari Brent Morgan.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Gonna Be Okay dari Brent Morgan di dalam artikel ini.

Musik Video Gonna Be Okay telah dirilis Brent Morgan pada 6 Oktober 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Gonna Be Okay - Brent Morgan:

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Puan Kelana - Silampukau: Ah, Kau Puan Kelana

INTRO:

G D C

VERSE:

G D

Don't listen to the voice inside your head

C

You're doing just fine, you're trying your best

Em D C

But no one ever told you it's all gonna be okay

G D

We're just people never sleeping over stupid shit

C

We won't remember in the morning, yeah we're gonna forget

Em D C

But no one ever told you it's all gonna be okay

PRE- CHORUS:

D C

When you lose faith in everything you ever knew

G

Don't give up on you

CHORUS:

Em D

When life gets overwhelming

C G

Relying on yourself is hard to do

C D G

But don't give up on you, no

Em D

If you've been lost and lonely

C G

Ashamed to be alone with only you

C D

With no one left to lose

C D

If it's the last thing that you do

G D C

Don't give up on you

VERSE:

G D

You've been living off opinions for way too long

C

Afraid to be right, ashamed to be wrong

Em D C

But no one ever told you it's all gonna be okay

G D

Those people always keeping up to keep you down

C

Stop looking for a reason just to keep 'em around

Em D C

I know they ever told you it's all gonna be okay

PRE- CHORUS:

D C

When you lose faith in everything you ever knew

G

Don't give up on you

CHORUS:

Em D

When life gets overwhelming

C G

Relying on yourself is hard to do

C D G

But don't give up on you, no

Em D

If you've been lost and lonely

C G

Ashamed to be alone with only you

C D

With no one left to lose

C D

If it's the last thing that you do

G

Don't give up on you

D

There's no one like you, yeah

POST-CHORUS:

C D

One of one, never gonna find another like you, yeah

C D

You, there's no one like you, yeah

C D G

One of one, never gonna find another like you, yeah

CHORUS:

Em D

When life gets overwhelming

C G

Relying on yourself is hard to do

C D G

But don't give up on you, no

Em D

If you've been lost and lonely

C G

Ashamed to be alone with only you

C D

With no one left to lose

C D

If it's the last thing that you do

G D C G D C

Don't give up on you

(Tribunnews.com)

Artikel Lain Terkait Chord Gitar