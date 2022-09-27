Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Gonna Be Okay - Brent Morgan: Don't Listen To The Voice Inside Your Head

Brent Morgan telah merilis musik video Gonna Be Okay pada 6 Oktober 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Gonna Be Okay dari Brent Morgan. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Gonna Be Okay dari Brent Morgan di dalam artikel ini.

Musik Video Gonna Be Okay telah dirilis Brent Morgan pada 6 Oktober 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Gonna Be Okay - Brent Morgan:

INTRO:

G  D  C

VERSE:

       G                     D

Don't listen to the voice inside your head

        C

You're doing just fine, you're trying your best

    Em                         D             C

But no one ever told you it's all gonna be okay

            G                          D

We're just people never sleeping over stupid shit

            C

We won't remember in the morning, yeah we're gonna forget

    Em                         D             C

But no one ever told you it's all gonna be okay

PRE- CHORUS:

               D                            C

When you lose faith in everything you ever knew

                  G

Don't give up on you

CHORUS:

               Em   D

When life gets overwhelming

                C              G

Relying on yourself is hard to do

     C                D   G

But don't give up on you, no

                Em       D

If you've been lost and lonely

                C              G

Ashamed to be alone with only you

     C               D

With no one left to lose

C                                D

 If it's the last thing that you do

                  G  D  C

Don't give up on you

VERSE:

             G                       D

You've been living off opinions for way too long

    C

Afraid to be right, ashamed to be wrong

    Em                         D             C

But no one ever told you it's all gonna be okay

       G                           D

Those people always keeping up to keep you down

      C

Stop looking for a reason just to keep 'em around

   Em                           D             C

I know they ever told you it's all gonna be okay

PRE- CHORUS:

               D                            C

When you lose faith in everything you ever knew

                  G

Don't give up on you

CHORUS:

               Em   D

When life gets overwhelming

                C              G

Relying on yourself is hard to do

     C                D   G

But don't give up on you, no

                Em       D

If you've been lost and lonely

                C              G

Ashamed to be alone with only you

     C               D

With no one left to lose

C                                D

 If it's the last thing that you do

                  G

Don't give up on you

                     D

There's no one like you, yeah

POST-CHORUS:

C                                           D

 One of one, never gonna find another like you, yeah

 C                        D

You, there's no one like you, yeah

C                                           D       G

 One of one, never gonna find another like you, yeah

CHORUS:

               Em   D

When life gets overwhelming

                C              G

Relying on yourself is hard to do

     C                D   G

But don't give up on you, no

                Em       D

If you've been lost and lonely

                C              G

Ashamed to be alone with only you

     C               D

With no one left to lose

C                                D

 If it's the last thing that you do

                  G  D  C    G  D  C

Don't give up on you

