Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Gonna Be Okay - Brent Morgan: Don't Listen To The Voice Inside Your Head
Brent Morgan telah merilis musik video Gonna Be Okay pada 6 Oktober 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar Gonna Be Okay dari Brent Morgan di dalam artikel ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Gonna Be Okay - Brent Morgan:
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Puan Kelana - Silampukau: Ah, Kau Puan Kelana
INTRO:
G D C
VERSE:
G D
Don't listen to the voice inside your head
C
You're doing just fine, you're trying your best
Em D C
But no one ever told you it's all gonna be okay
G D
We're just people never sleeping over stupid shit
C
We won't remember in the morning, yeah we're gonna forget
Em D C
But no one ever told you it's all gonna be okay
PRE- CHORUS:
D C
When you lose faith in everything you ever knew
G
Don't give up on you
CHORUS:
Em D
When life gets overwhelming
C G
Relying on yourself is hard to do
C D G
But don't give up on you, no
Em D
If you've been lost and lonely
C G
Ashamed to be alone with only you
C D
With no one left to lose
C D
If it's the last thing that you do
G D C
Don't give up on you
VERSE:
G D
You've been living off opinions for way too long
C
Afraid to be right, ashamed to be wrong
Em D C
But no one ever told you it's all gonna be okay
G D
Those people always keeping up to keep you down
C
Stop looking for a reason just to keep 'em around
Em D C
I know they ever told you it's all gonna be okay
PRE- CHORUS:
D C
When you lose faith in everything you ever knew
G
Don't give up on you
CHORUS:
Em D
When life gets overwhelming
C G
Relying on yourself is hard to do
C D G
But don't give up on you, no
Em D
If you've been lost and lonely
C G
Ashamed to be alone with only you
C D
With no one left to lose
C D
If it's the last thing that you do
G
Don't give up on you
D
There's no one like you, yeah
POST-CHORUS:
C D
One of one, never gonna find another like you, yeah
C D
You, there's no one like you, yeah
C D G
One of one, never gonna find another like you, yeah
CHORUS:
Em D
When life gets overwhelming
C G
Relying on yourself is hard to do
C D G
But don't give up on you, no
Em D
If you've been lost and lonely
C G
Ashamed to be alone with only you
C D
With no one left to lose
C D
If it's the last thing that you do
G D C G D C
Don't give up on you
