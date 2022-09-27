Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Smoke on The Water - Deep Purple
Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dari Smoke On The Water dari Deep Purple yang rilis tahun 1972
Lagu Smoke On The Water merupakan lagu yang sangat terkenal dari Deep Purple.
Lagu Smoke On The Water merupakan lagu yang sangat terkenal dari Deep Purple.
Smoke On The Water rilis tahun 1972 di album Machine Head.
Smoke On The Water - Deep Purple
Intro:
E G A E G B-A E G A G E
G F G
We all came out to Montreux
F G
On the Lake Geneva shoreline
F G
To make records with a mobile
F G
We didn't have much time
G F G
Frank Zappa and the Mothers
F G
Were at the best place around
F G
But some stupid with a flare gun
F G
Burned the place to the ground
Chorus:
C G# G
Smoke on the water (and fire in the sky)
C G# E G A
Smoke on the water
Music:
E G B-A E G A G E E G A E G B-A E G A G E
G F G
They burned down the gambling house
F G
It died with an awful sound
F G
A funky Claude was running in and out
F G
Pulling kids outa the ground
F G
When it all was over
F G
We had to find another place
F G
But Swiss time was running out
F G
It seemed that we would lose the race
Back to Chorus
G F G
We ended up at the Grand Hotel
F G
It was empty cold and bare
F G
But with the Rolling truck Stones thing just outside
F G
Making our music there
F G F G
With a few red lights, a few old beds
F G
We made a place to sweat
F G
No matter what we get out of this
F G
I know, I know we'll never forget
Back to Chorus
