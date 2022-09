Chord Gitar Lagu 180 - Jordan Feliz, Viral di TikTok: Call Me Home, I Want To Be Your Own

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul 180 dari Jordan Feliz.

Lagu 180 telah dirilis di kanal YouTube pribadi Jordan Feliz sejak 24 Maret 2018, lalu.

Kini lagu 180 kembali viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: Call me home, I want to be your own.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Terlalu Lelah - Evo, Kunci Dasar C, Lirik: Kala Ku Tenggelam Ku Tak Berharap Kau Ada

Chord Gitar Lagu 180 - Jordan Feliz:

Intro

Cm Ab Eb

Verse 1

Cm Ab Eb

Father, can You hear me now

Cm Ab Eb

I'm feeling like I've let You down

Cm Ab Eb

I've lost the strength to turn myself around

Cm Ab Eb

I really hope You hear me now

Verse 2

Cm Ab Eb

How'd I get so far away

Cm Ab Eb

What if I outrun Your grace

Cm Ab Eb

Can You replace these broken yesterdays

Cm Ab Eb

Promise me I'm not too late

Chorus

Eb Bb

Call me home, I want to be Your own

Cm Ab

Running desperately into Your arms, where I belong

Eb Bb

And I know, Your love can turn this heart

Cm

A hundred and eighty degrees

Bb Ab

To bring me back to where You are

Verse 3

Cm Ab Eb

Tell me I am welcomed in

Cm Ab Eb

Show me mercy doesn't end

Cm Ab Eb

Wash these muddy stains that mark my skin

Cm Ab Eb

And tell me I can start again

[Chorus]

Bridge

Eb

I can barely believe it

Bb

You're racing to meet me

Cm Ab

Your eyes filled with healing, oh

Eb

Restoring, redeeming

Bb

Forgiving, receiving

Cm Ab

This is my beginning, oh

[Chorus]

Ending

Eb Bb Cm Ab Eb Bb Cm Ab Eb

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Terbang - The Fly dan Nagita Slavina: Ku Ingin Terbang Bersamamu, dan Gapai Mentari

(Tribunnews.com)