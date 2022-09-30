Chord Gitar Crawling - Linkin Park: Crawling in My Skin These Wounds They Will

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Crawling yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park merilis lagu Crawling pada 1 Maret 2001.

Lagu Crawling tergabung dalam album Hybrid Theory (2001).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Crawling - Linkin Park

Intro : Em C G D

Em C G D

Reff:

Em C

crawling in my skin

G

these wounds they will

D

not heal..

Em C

fear is how I fall

G D

confusing what is real

Musik : Em C G D

Em

there's something inside me

C

that pulls beneath the surface

G D

consuming...confusing

Em

this lack of self control

C

I fear is never ending

G D

controlling..I can't seem..

*)

C D

to find myself again

Em

my walls are closing in

(without a sense of confidence and

G

I'm convinced, that there's just too much

C

pressure to take)

D

I've felt this way before

Em G

so insecure..

Reff:

Em C

crawling in my skin

G

these wounds they will

D

not heal..

Em C

fear is how I fall

G D

confusing what is real

Em

discomfort, endlessly has

C

pulled itself upon me

G D

distracting..reacting

Em

against my will I stand

C

beside my own reflection

G

it's haunting

D

how I can't seem..

Back to: *)

Back to: Reff

Em C

crawling in my skin

G

these wounds they will

D

not heal..

Em C

fear is how I fall

G D (Em)

confusing, confusing what is real

Em

there's something inside me

C

that pulls beneath the surface

G

consuming,

D (Em)

(confusing what is real)

Em

this lack of self control

C

I fear is never ending

G

controlling

D Em

(confusing what is real)

