Chord Gitar Crawling - Linkin Park: Crawling in My Skin These Wounds They Will

Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord gitar Crawling dari Linkin Park, mulai dari kunci Em. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Crawling yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Linkin Park merilis lagu Crawling pada 1 Maret 2001.

Lagu Crawling tergabung dalam album Hybrid Theory (2001).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Crawling - Linkin Park

Intro : Em C G D
        Em C G D

Reff:

  Em               C
  crawling in my skin

            G
  these wounds they will

       D
  not heal..

    Em            C
  fear is how I fall

      G               D
  confusing what is real

Musik : Em C G D

Em
 there's something inside me

       C
that pulls beneath the surface

G          D
 consuming...confusing

Em
 this lack of self control

    C
I fear is never ending

G            D
 controlling..I can't seem..

*)

C                  D
 to find myself again

                     Em
my walls are closing in

(without a sense of confidence and

     G
I'm convinced, that there's just too much

              C
pressure to take)

                       D
I've felt this way before

         Em  G
so insecure..

Reff:

   Em               C
  crawling in my skin

           G
  these wounds they will

       D
  not heal..

  Em             C
  fear is how I fall

     G               D
  confusing what is real

Em
 discomfort, endlessly has

  C
pulled itself upon me

G            D
 distracting..reacting

Em
 against my will I stand

    C
beside my own reflection

G
 it's haunting

D
 how I can't seem..

Back to: *)

Back to: Reff

  Em              C
  crawling in my skin

          G
  these wounds they will

        D
  not heal..

   Em            C
  fear is how I fall

    G            D             (Em)
  confusing, confusing what is real

Em
 there's something inside me

      C
that pulls beneath the surface

G
 consuming,

    D               (Em)
(confusing what is real)

Em
 this lack of self control

   C
I fear is never ending

G
 controlling

     D              Em
(confusing what is real)

