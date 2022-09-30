Chord Gitar Crawling - Linkin Park: Crawling in My Skin These Wounds They Will

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Crawling yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Linkin Park merilis lagu Crawling pada 1 Maret 2001.
Lagu Crawling tergabung dalam album Hybrid Theory (2001).
Intro : Em C G D
Em C G D
Reff:
Em C
crawling in my skin
G
these wounds they will
D
not heal..
Em C
fear is how I fall
G D
confusing what is real
Musik : Em C G D
Em
there's something inside me
C
that pulls beneath the surface
G D
consuming...confusing
Em
this lack of self control
C
I fear is never ending
G D
controlling..I can't seem..
*)
C D
to find myself again
Em
my walls are closing in
(without a sense of confidence and
G
I'm convinced, that there's just too much
C
pressure to take)
D
I've felt this way before
Em G
so insecure..
Reff:
Em C
crawling in my skin
G
these wounds they will
D
not heal..
Em C
fear is how I fall
G D
confusing what is real
Em
discomfort, endlessly has
C
pulled itself upon me
G D
distracting..reacting
Em
against my will I stand
C
beside my own reflection
G
it's haunting
D
how I can't seem..
Back to: *)
Back to: Reff
Em C
crawling in my skin
G
these wounds they will
D
not heal..
Em C
fear is how I fall
G D (Em)
confusing, confusing what is real
Em
there's something inside me
C
that pulls beneath the surface
G
consuming,
D (Em)
(confusing what is real)
Em
this lack of self control
C
I fear is never ending
G
controlling
D Em
(confusing what is real)
