Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still Loving You - Scorpion
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still Loving You dari Scorpions yang rilis tahun 1984
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still Loving You dari Scorpions.
Lagu Still Loving You merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1984 dan masuk dalam album Love at First Sting.
Still Loving You juga masuk dalam lagu yang membawa nama Scorpions makin besar di dunia musik.
Still Loving You - Scorpions
Intro:
Em D C B7 2x
Em
Time, it needs time
To win back your love again.
F# B
I will be there, I will be there.
Em
Love, only love
Can bring back your love someday.
F# B
I will be there, I will be there.
Em D C B7 2x
Em
Fight, babe, I'll fight
To win back your love again.
F# B
I will be there, I will be there.
Em
Love, only love
Can break down the walls someday.
F# B
I will be there, I will be there.
Reff:
Em C
If we'd go again
G D
All the way from the start.
Em C
I would try to change
G D
The things that killed our love.
Em Am B
Your pride has build a wall, so strong
Em
That I can't get through.
C
Is there really no chance
D
To start once again?
Em
I'm loving you.
Em D C B7 2x
Em
Try, baby try
To trust in my love again.
F# B
I will be there, I will be there.
Em
Love, only love
Just shouldn't be thrown away.
F# B
I will be there, I will be there.
Reff:
Em C
If we'd go again
G D
All the way from the start.
Em C
I would try to change
G D
The things that killed our love.
Em Am B
Your pride has build a wall, so strong
Em
That I can't get through.
C
Is there really no chance
D
To start once again?
Em C
If we'd go again
G D
All the way from the start.
Em C
I would try to change
G D
The things that killed our love.
Em Am B
Yes I've hurt your pride, and I know
Em
What you've been through.
C
You should give me a chance
D
This can't be the end.
Em C G D
I'm still loving you
Em C G
I'm still loving you,
G D
I need your love.
Em C G
I'm still loving you.
G D
I need your love.
Em C G D
Still loving you, baby...
