Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Still Loving You - Scorpion

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still Loving You dari Scorpions yang rilis tahun 1984

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still Loving You dari Scorpions yang rilis tahun 1984 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Still Loving You dari Scorpions.

Lagu Still Loving You merupakan lagu yang rilis tahun 1984 dan masuk dalam album Love at First Sting.

Still Loving You juga masuk dalam lagu yang membawa nama Scorpions makin besar di dunia musik.

Still Loving You - Scorpions

Intro:

Em D C B7 2x

Em
Time, it needs time

To win back your love again.
             F#                   B
I will be there, I will be there.
Em
Love, only love

Can bring back your love someday.
             F#                   B
I will be there, I will be there.

Em D C B7 2x

Em
Fight, babe, I'll fight

To win back your love again.
             F#                   B
I will be there, I will be there.
Em
Love, only love

Can break down the walls someday.
             F#                   B
I will be there, I will be there.

Reff:

Em       C
If we'd go again
G                              D
All the way from the start.
Em       C
I would try to change
       G                              D
The things that killed our love.
Em                   Am                   B
Your pride has build a wall, so strong
                        Em
That I can't get through.
             C
Is there really no chance
     D
To start once again?
                Em
I'm loving you.

Em D C B7 2x

Em
Try, baby try

To trust in my love again.
             F#                   B
I will be there, I will be there.
Em
Love, only love

Just shouldn't be thrown away.
             F#                   B
I will be there, I will be there.

Reff:
Em      C
If we'd go again
G                              D
All the way from the start.
Em        C
I would try to change
       G                              D
The things that killed our love.
Em                   Am                   B
Your pride has build a wall, so strong
                        Em
That I can't get through.
            C
Is there really no chance
    D
To start once again?

Em       C
If we'd go again
G                             D
All the way from the start.
Em        C
I would try to change
       G                              D
The things that killed our love.
Em       Am                              B
Yes I've hurt your pride, and I know
                            Em
What you've been through.
                   C
You should give me a chance
       D
This can't be the end.
                       Em C G D
I'm still loving you
                       Em C G
I'm still loving you,
   G             D
I need your love.
                       Em C G
I'm still loving you.
  G              D
I need your love.
                 Em C G D
Still loving you, baby...

