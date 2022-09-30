Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Other Woman - Lana Del Rey.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar The Other Woman - Lana Del Rey di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu The Other Woman telah dirilis Lana Del Ray pada 3 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Other Woman - Lana Del Rey:

[Verse 1]

Bb F / Gm Cm

The other woman has time to manicure her nails,

F D Gm

the other woman is perfect where rival fails,

Cm F Fsus4 / F

and she's never seen with pin curls in her hair anywhere.

[Verse 2]

A# F / Gm Cm

The other woman enchants her clothes with french perfume,

F D Gm

the other woman keeps fresh cut flowers in each room,

D G

there are never toys that's scattered everywhere.

Cm Gb

And when her old man comes to call,

Bb F / Gm

he'll find her waiting like a lonesome queen.

C Csus4 / C Cm

'Cause to be by her side... is such a change from old rutine.

[Verse 3]

F Bb F / Gm Cm

But the other woman Will always cry herself to sleep.

F D Gm

The other woman will never has his love to keep,

Cm F A# F / Gm

and as the years go by, the other woman will spend her life aloooooooooooone

Cm F Bb F / Gm Cm F / Fsus4 / F

alooooooone who ho hooo, baby... doo doo ah ah. Ah ah, whoo hooo ho

A#

Alooooooooooone.

