Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Other Woman - Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Ray telah merilis lagu The Other Woman pada 3 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.

Editor: Tiara Shelavie
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Other Woman - Lana Del Rey. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar The Other Woman - Lana Del Rey di dalam artikel ini.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Other Woman - Lana Del Rey:

[Verse 1]

          Bb   F / Gm                        Cm

The other woman has time to manicure her nails,

               F                   D    Gm

the other woman is perfect where rival fails,

                          Cm               F               Fsus4 / F

and she's never seen with pin curls in her hair anywhere.

[Verse 2]

          A#   F / Gm                                   Cm

The other woman enchants her clothes with french perfume,

               F                        D        Gm

the other woman keeps fresh cut flowers in each room,

                             D              G

there are never toys that's scattered everywhere.

             Cm                  Gb

And when her old man comes to call,

                         Bb                F / Gm

he'll find her waiting like a lonesome queen.

              C     Csus4 / C             Cm

'Cause to be by her side...   is such a change from old rutine.

[Verse 3]

F              Bb   F / Gm                               Cm

But the other woman       Will always cry herself to sleep.

              F                     D       Gm

The other woman will never has his love to keep,

                    Cm                         F              A#        F / Gm

and as the years go by, the other woman will spend her life aloooooooooooone

 Cm            F           Bb      F / Gm         Cm       F / Fsus4 / F

alooooooone  who ho hooo, baby... doo doo ah ah.  Ah ah, whoo hooo ho 

     A#

Alooooooooooone.

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
