Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Other Woman - Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Ray telah merilis lagu The Other Woman pada 3 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
Simak chord gitar The Other Woman - Lana Del Rey di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu The Other Woman telah dirilis Lana Del Ray pada 3 November 2018 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Other Woman - Lana Del Rey:
[Verse 1]
Bb F / Gm Cm
The other woman has time to manicure her nails,
F D Gm
the other woman is perfect where rival fails,
Cm F Fsus4 / F
and she's never seen with pin curls in her hair anywhere.
[Verse 2]
A# F / Gm Cm
The other woman enchants her clothes with french perfume,
F D Gm
the other woman keeps fresh cut flowers in each room,
D G
there are never toys that's scattered everywhere.
Cm Gb
And when her old man comes to call,
Bb F / Gm
he'll find her waiting like a lonesome queen.
C Csus4 / C Cm
'Cause to be by her side... is such a change from old rutine.
[Verse 3]
F Bb F / Gm Cm
But the other woman Will always cry herself to sleep.
F D Gm
The other woman will never has his love to keep,
Cm F A# F / Gm
and as the years go by, the other woman will spend her life aloooooooooooone
Cm F Bb F / Gm Cm F / Fsus4 / F
alooooooone who ho hooo, baby... doo doo ah ah. Ah ah, whoo hooo ho
A#
Alooooooooooone.
