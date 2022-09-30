Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Die For You - The Weeknd, Viral di TikTok: Even Though We're Going Through It

Berikut ini chord gitar Die For You yang dinyanyikan oleh The Weeknd. Lagu ini dirilis pada 25 November 2016 silam, beberapa hari ini muncul di TikTok

Editor: Tiara Shelavie
Chord Gitar Lagu Die For You - The Weeknd, Viral di TikTok: Even Though We're Going Through It
YouTube The Weeknd
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Die For You dinyanyikan oleh Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye biasa dikenal dengan nama panggung The Weeknd.

Lagu Die For You dirilis pada 25 November 2016 silam.

Beberapa hari ini, lagu Die For You sering muncul di FYP Tiktok.

Rupanya masih banyak didengarkan hingga tahun 2022 ini.

Lagu ini memiliki genre musik yang cukup up-beat.

Selain itu, Lagu Die For You memiliki makna yang cukup dalam tentang hubungan asmara seseorang.

Diketahui, Lagu Die For You menceritakan tentang kisah cinta percintaan Abel Makkonen Tesfaye dengan mantan kekasihnya.

Inilah chord gitar lagu Die For You yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weeknd:

Intro

G F#m Bm Em
G F#m Bm Em

Verse 1

G
   I'm findin' ways to articulate
                        F#m
The feeling I'm goin' through
                                 Bm
I just can't say I don't love you
             Em
'Cause I love you, yeah

G
   It's hard for me to communicate
                               F#m
The thoughts that I hold, but tonight I'm gon' let you know
           Bm
Let me tell the truth
                   Em
Baby let me tell the truth, yeah

Pre-Chorus 1

       G
You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes
       F#m
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
           Bm
You're scared to be lonely, 'specially in the night
      Em
I'm scared that I'll miss you, happens every time

  G
I don't want this feelin', I can't afford love
  F#m
I try to find reason to pull us apart
           Bm
It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect and I know that you're worth it
          Em
I can't walk away, oh

Chorus 1

G
Even though we're going through it
       F#m
If it makes you feel alone
                                   Bm
Just know that I would die for you
                    Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah

       G
The distance and the time between us
      F#m
It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby
            Bm
I would die for you
                     Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah

Verse 2

G
   I'm finding ways to manipulate
                            F#m
The feelin' you're goin' through
                                 Bm
But baby girl, I'm not blamin' you
                Em
Just don't blame me too, yeah

G
   'Cause I can't take this pain forever
F#m
   And you won't find no one that's better
                 Bm
'Cause I'm right for you
                 Em
I think I'm right for you, babe

Pre-Chorus 2

       G
You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes
       F#m
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
           Bm
It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect and I know that you're worth it
           Em
I can't walk away

Chorus 2

G
Even though we're going through it
       F#m
If it makes you feel alone
                                   Bm
Just know that I would die for you
                    Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah

       G
The distance and the time between us
      F#m
It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby
            Bm
I would die for you
                    Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah

Bridge

             G
I would die for you
            Em
I would lie for you
            F#m
Keep it real with you
                                    Bm
I would kill for you, my baby
             Em
I'm just sayin', yeah

            G
I would die for you
            Em
I would lie for you
            F#m
Keep it real with you
                                    Bm
I would kill for you, my baby
           Em
Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na

Chorus 3

G
Even though we're going through it
       F#m
If it makes you feel alone
                                   Bm
Just know that I would die for you
                     Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah

       G
The distance and the time between us
      F#m
It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby
            Bm
I would die for you
                    Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah babe

G                F#m Bm Em
Die for you

