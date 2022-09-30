Chord Gitar Lagu Die For You - The Weeknd, Viral di TikTok: Even Though We're Going Through It

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Die For You dinyanyikan oleh Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye biasa dikenal dengan nama panggung The Weeknd.

Lagu Die For You dirilis pada 25 November 2016 silam.

Beberapa hari ini, lagu Die For You sering muncul di FYP Tiktok.

Rupanya masih banyak didengarkan hingga tahun 2022 ini.

Lagu ini memiliki genre musik yang cukup up-beat.

Selain itu, Lagu Die For You memiliki makna yang cukup dalam tentang hubungan asmara seseorang.

Diketahui, Lagu Die For You menceritakan tentang kisah cinta percintaan Abel Makkonen Tesfaye dengan mantan kekasihnya.

Inilah chord gitar lagu Die For You yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weeknd:

Intro

G F#m Bm Em

G F#m Bm Em

Verse 1

G

I'm findin' ways to articulate

F#m

The feeling I'm goin' through

Bm

I just can't say I don't love you

Em

'Cause I love you, yeah

G

It's hard for me to communicate

F#m

The thoughts that I hold, but tonight I'm gon' let you know

Bm

Let me tell the truth

Em

Baby let me tell the truth, yeah

Pre-Chorus 1

G

You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes

F#m

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

Bm

You're scared to be lonely, 'specially in the night

Em

I'm scared that I'll miss you, happens every time

G

I don't want this feelin', I can't afford love

F#m

I try to find reason to pull us apart

Bm

It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect and I know that you're worth it

Em

I can't walk away, oh

Chorus 1

G

Even though we're going through it

F#m

If it makes you feel alone

Bm

Just know that I would die for you

Em

Baby I would die for you, yeah

G

The distance and the time between us

F#m

It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby

Bm

I would die for you

Em

Baby I would die for you, yeah

Verse 2

G

I'm finding ways to manipulate

F#m

The feelin' you're goin' through

Bm

But baby girl, I'm not blamin' you

Em

Just don't blame me too, yeah

G

'Cause I can't take this pain forever

F#m

And you won't find no one that's better

Bm

'Cause I'm right for you

Em

I think I'm right for you, babe

Pre-Chorus 2

G

You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes

F#m

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

Bm

It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect and I know that you're worth it

Em

I can't walk away

Chorus 2

G

Even though we're going through it

F#m

If it makes you feel alone

Bm

Just know that I would die for you

Em

Baby I would die for you, yeah

G

The distance and the time between us

F#m

It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby

Bm

I would die for you

Em

Baby I would die for you, yeah

Bridge

G

I would die for you

Em

I would lie for you

F#m

Keep it real with you

Bm

I would kill for you, my baby

Em

I'm just sayin', yeah

G

I would die for you

Em

I would lie for you

F#m

Keep it real with you

Bm

I would kill for you, my baby

Em

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na

Chorus 3

G

Even though we're going through it

F#m

If it makes you feel alone

Bm

Just know that I would die for you

Em

Baby I would die for you, yeah

G

The distance and the time between us

F#m

It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby

Bm

I would die for you

Em

Baby I would die for you, yeah babe

G F#m Bm Em

Die for you

(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)