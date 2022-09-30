Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Die For You - The Weeknd, Viral di TikTok: Even Though We're Going Through It
Berikut ini chord gitar Die For You yang dinyanyikan oleh The Weeknd. Lagu ini dirilis pada 25 November 2016 silam, beberapa hari ini muncul di TikTok
Penulis: Dicha Devega Putri Arwanda
Editor: Tiara Shelavie
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Die For You dinyanyikan oleh Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.
Abel Makkonen Tesfaye biasa dikenal dengan nama panggung The Weeknd.
Lagu Die For You dirilis pada 25 November 2016 silam.
Beberapa hari ini, lagu Die For You sering muncul di FYP Tiktok.
Rupanya masih banyak didengarkan hingga tahun 2022 ini.
Lagu ini memiliki genre musik yang cukup up-beat.
Selain itu, Lagu Die For You memiliki makna yang cukup dalam tentang hubungan asmara seseorang.
Diketahui, Lagu Die For You menceritakan tentang kisah cinta percintaan Abel Makkonen Tesfaye dengan mantan kekasihnya.
Inilah chord gitar lagu Die For You yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weeknd:
Intro
G F#m Bm Em
G F#m Bm Em
Verse 1
G
I'm findin' ways to articulate
F#m
The feeling I'm goin' through
Bm
I just can't say I don't love you
Em
'Cause I love you, yeah
G
It's hard for me to communicate
F#m
The thoughts that I hold, but tonight I'm gon' let you know
Bm
Let me tell the truth
Em
Baby let me tell the truth, yeah
Pre-Chorus 1
G
You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes
F#m
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
Bm
You're scared to be lonely, 'specially in the night
Em
I'm scared that I'll miss you, happens every time
G
I don't want this feelin', I can't afford love
F#m
I try to find reason to pull us apart
Bm
It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect and I know that you're worth it
Em
I can't walk away, oh
Chorus 1
G
Even though we're going through it
F#m
If it makes you feel alone
Bm
Just know that I would die for you
Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah
G
The distance and the time between us
F#m
It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby
Bm
I would die for you
Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah
Verse 2
G
I'm finding ways to manipulate
F#m
The feelin' you're goin' through
Bm
But baby girl, I'm not blamin' you
Em
Just don't blame me too, yeah
G
'Cause I can't take this pain forever
F#m
And you won't find no one that's better
Bm
'Cause I'm right for you
Em
I think I'm right for you, babe
Pre-Chorus 2
G
You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes
F#m
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
Bm
It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect and I know that you're worth it
Em
I can't walk away
Chorus 2
G
Even though we're going through it
F#m
If it makes you feel alone
Bm
Just know that I would die for you
Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah
G
The distance and the time between us
F#m
It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby
Bm
I would die for you
Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah
Bridge
G
I would die for you
Em
I would lie for you
F#m
Keep it real with you
Bm
I would kill for you, my baby
Em
I'm just sayin', yeah
G
I would die for you
Em
I would lie for you
F#m
Keep it real with you
Bm
I would kill for you, my baby
Em
Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na
Chorus 3
G
Even though we're going through it
F#m
If it makes you feel alone
Bm
Just know that I would die for you
Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah
G
The distance and the time between us
F#m
It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby
Bm
I would die for you
Em
Baby I would die for you, yeah babe
G F#m Bm Em
Die for you
(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)