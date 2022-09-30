Lirik Lagu Die For You - The Weeknd, Viral di TikTok: See It In Your Eyes

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Die For You dinyanyikan oleh Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye biasa dikenal dengan nama panggung The Weeknd.

Lagu Die For You dirilis pada 25 November 2016 silam.

Beberapa hari ini, lagu Die For You sering muncul di FYP Tiktok.

Diketahui, Lagu Die For You menceritakan tentang kisah percintaan Abel Makkonen Tesfaye dengan mantan kekasihnya.

Inilah lirik lagu Die For You yang dipopulerkan oleh The Weeknd:

I'm findin' ways to articulate

The feeling I'm goin' through

I just can't say I don't love you

'Cause I love you, yeah

It's hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold

But tonight I'm gon' let you know

Let me tell the truth

Baby let me tell the truth, yeah

You know what I'm thinkin'

See it in your eyes

You hate that you want me

Hate it when you cry

You're scared to be lonely

'Specially in the night

I'm scared that I'll miss you

Happens every time

I don't want this feelin'

I can't afford love

I try to find reason to pull us apart

It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect

And I know that you're worth it

I can't walk away, oh!

Even though we're going through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby

I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah

I'm finding ways to manipulate the feelin' you're goin' through

But baby girl, I'm not blamin' you

Just don't blame me too, yeah

'Cause I can't take this pain forever

And you won't find no one that's better

'Cause I'm right for you, babe

I think I'm right for you, babe

You know what I'm thinkin'

See it in your eyes

You hate that you want me

Hate it when you cry

It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect

And I know that you're worth it

I can't walk away, oh!

Even though we're going through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby

I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah

I would die for you

I would lie for you

Keep it real with you

I would kill for you, my baby

I'm just sayin', yeah

I would die for you

I would lie for you

Keep it real with you

I would kill for you, my baby

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na-na

Even though we're going through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It'll never change my mind, 'cause baby

I would die for you

Baby I would die for you, yeah babe

Die for you

