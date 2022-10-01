Chord Gitar The Little Things Give You Away - Linkin Park: All You've Ever Wanted

Ilustrasi - Berikut ini chord gitar The Little Things Give You Away - Linkin Park, mulai dari kunci D.

Chord Gitar The Little Things Give You Away - Linkin Park

[Intro]

Am D x2

[Verse 1]

Am D

Water grey through the windows Up the stairs

Am D

Chilling rain Like an ocean Everywhere

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Don't want to reach for me do you?

F

I mean nothing to you

D

The Little Things Give You Away

C

And now there will be no mistaking

F

The levees are breaking

[Chorus]

Am G D

All you've ever wanted

E Am G D E

Was someone to truly look up to you

Am G F Dm

And six feet / under water

G

I do

[Verse 2]

Am

Hope decays

D

Generations disappear

Am

Washed away

D

As a nation simply stares

[Pre-Chorus]

C

Don't want to reach for me do you?

F

I mean nothing to you

D

The Little Things Give You Away

C

And now there will be no mistaking

F

The levees are breaking

[Chorus]

Am G D

All you've ever wanted

E Am G D E

Was someone to truly look up to you

Am G F Dm

And six feet / under water

F E

I do

Am G D

All you've ever wanted

E Am G D E

Was someone to truly look up to you

Am G F Dm F

And six feet under ground now I

E

Now I do

[Interlude]

Am D x2

C D x8

[Outro]

C

Little things give you away

D

(Little things give you away)

C

Little things give you away

D

(Little things give you away)

C

All you've ever wanted

D

Was someone to truly look up to you

C

All you've ever wanted

D

Was someone to truly look up to you

C

All you've ever wanted

D

Was someone to truly look up to you

C

All you've ever wanted

D

Was someone to truly look up to you

C

All you've ever wanted

D

Was someone to truly look up to you

C

All you've ever wanted

D

Was someone to truly look up to you

