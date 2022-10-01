Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar The Little Things Give You Away - Linkin Park: All You've Ever Wanted
Chord gitar The Little Things Give You Away - Linkin Park, dari kunci D: All you've ever wanted was someone to truly look up to you.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Little Things Give You Away yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Lagu The Little Things Give You Away tergabung dalam album Minutes to Midnight (2007).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar The Little Things Give You Away - Linkin Park
[Intro]
Am D x2
[Verse 1]
Am D
Water grey through the windows Up the stairs
Am D
Chilling rain Like an ocean Everywhere
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Don't want to reach for me do you?
F
I mean nothing to you
D
The Little Things Give You Away
C
And now there will be no mistaking
F
The levees are breaking
[Chorus]
Am G D
All you've ever wanted
E Am G D E
Was someone to truly look up to you
Am G F Dm
And six feet / under water
G
I do
[Verse 2]
Am
Hope decays
D
Generations disappear
Am
Washed away
D
As a nation simply stares
[Pre-Chorus]
C
Don't want to reach for me do you?
F
I mean nothing to you
D
The Little Things Give You Away
C
And now there will be no mistaking
F
The levees are breaking
[Chorus]
Am G D
All you've ever wanted
E Am G D E
Was someone to truly look up to you
Am G F Dm
And six feet / under water
F E
I do
Am G D
All you've ever wanted
E Am G D E
Was someone to truly look up to you
Am G F Dm F
And six feet under ground now I
E
Now I do
[Interlude]
Am D x2
C D x8
[Outro]
C
Little things give you away
D
(Little things give you away)
C
Little things give you away
D
(Little things give you away)
C
All you've ever wanted
D
Was someone to truly look up to you
C
All you've ever wanted
D
Was someone to truly look up to you
C
All you've ever wanted
D
Was someone to truly look up to you
C
All you've ever wanted
D
Was someone to truly look up to you
C
All you've ever wanted
D
Was someone to truly look up to you
C
All you've ever wanted
D
Was someone to truly look up to you
