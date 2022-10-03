Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu High and Dry - Radiohead: Don't Leave Me High, Don't Leave Me Dry

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu High and Dry dari Radiohead.

High and Dry ini merupakan lagu yang masuk dalam album The Bends.

Album The Bends sendiri rilis tahun 1995 lalu.

High and Dry - Radiohead

[Intro]

Em G D 2x

[Verse]

Em

Two jumps in a week

G D

I bet you think that's pretty clever don't you boy?

Em

Flying on your motorcycle,

G D

Watching all the ground beneath you drop

Em

You'd kill yourself for recognition,

G D

Kill yourself to never ever stop

Em

You broke another mirror,

G D

You're turning into something you are not

[Chorus]

Em G D

Don't leave me high, don't leave me dry

Em G D

Don't leave me high, don't leave me dry

[Interlude]

Em G D

[Verse]

Em

Drying up in conversation,

G D

You will be the one who cannot talk

Em

All your insides fall to pieces,

G D

You just sit there wishing you could still make love

Em

They're the ones who'll hate you

G D

When you think you've got the world all sussed out

Em

They're the ones who'll spit at you,

G D

You will be the one screaming out

[Chorus]

Em G D

Don't leave me high, don't leave me dry

Em G D

Don't leave me high, don't leave me dry

[Solo]

Em G D 2x

[Bridge]

Em

It's the best thing that you ever had,

G D

The best thing that you ever, ever had

Em

It's the best thing that you ever had,

G D

The best thing you ever had has gone away

[Chorus]

Em G D

Don't leave me high, don't leave me dry

Em G D

Don't leave me high, don't leave me dry

Em G D

Don't leave me high

Em G D

Don't leave me high, don't leave me dry

(Tribunnews.com)