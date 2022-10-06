Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Closure - Hayd: I Guess Sometimes You Find The One, But The Timing's Off
Hayd telah merilis lirik video Closure pada 1 April 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Closure - Hayd di dalam artikel ini.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Closure - Hayd:
[Intro]
D A Bm G
[Verse]
D
Did we both fall in love
Before we were ready?
A
Or did we both give up
Before we were steady?
Bm
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
G
Is that now I'm alone
[Verse]
D
Were we both too scared?
Or were we well-prepared?
A
For the future and all
The mistakes that it bears
Bm
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
G
Is that now I'm alone
[Pre-Chorus]
D
Yeah, these are questions in my head
A
Answers I won't get
Bm
Thoughts I never said
G
That I kinda wish I did
[Chorus]
D A
I guess sometimes you find the one
But the timing's off
Bm
The place is wrong
G
Maybe we would be closer
If we were a couple years older
D A
I guess sometimes you fall in love
Bm
Then one day feels like you wake up
G
And everything's over
Without any closure
[Instrumental]
D A Bm G
[Verse]
D
Did we both think that this
Was the best that we found?
A
Or were we too afraid
To have no one around?
Bm
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
G
Is that now I'm alone
[Verse]
D
Did we hope on a star
A bit too far?
A
Was the distance between
Too great for our hearts?
Bm
I don't know, I don't know, all I know
G
Is that now I'm alone
[Pre-Chorus]
D
Yeah, these are questions in my head
A
Answers I won't get
Bm
Thoughts I never said
G
That I kinda wish I did
[Chorus]
D A
I guess sometimes you find the one
But the timing's off
Bm
The place is wrong
G
Maybe we would be closer
If we were a couple years older
D A
I guess sometimes you fall in love
Bm
Then one day feels like you wake up
G
And everything's over
N.C.
Without any closure
