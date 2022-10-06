Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Closure - Hayd: I Guess Sometimes You Find The One, But The Timing's Off

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Closure - Hayd di dalam artikel ini.

Lirik video Closure telah dirilis Hayd pada 1 April 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Closure - Hayd:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar A Place for My Head - Linkin Park: I Want to be in Another Place

[Intro]

D A Bm G

[Verse]

D

Did we both fall in love

Before we were ready?

A

Or did we both give up

Before we were steady?

Bm

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

G

Is that now I'm alone

[Verse]

D

Were we both too scared?

Or were we well-prepared?

A

For the future and all

The mistakes that it bears

Bm

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

G

Is that now I'm alone

[Pre-Chorus]

D

Yeah, these are questions in my head

A

Answers I won't get

Bm

Thoughts I never said

G

That I kinda wish I did

[Chorus]

D A

I guess sometimes you find the one

But the timing's off

Bm

The place is wrong

G

Maybe we would be closer

If we were a couple years older

D A

I guess sometimes you fall in love

Bm

Then one day feels like you wake up

G

And everything's over

Without any closure

[Instrumental]

D A Bm G

[Verse]

D

Did we both think that this

Was the best that we found?

A

Or were we too afraid

To have no one around?

Bm

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

G

Is that now I'm alone

[Verse]

D

Did we hope on a star

A bit too far?

A

Was the distance between

Too great for our hearts?

Bm

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

G

Is that now I'm alone

[Pre-Chorus]

D

Yeah, these are questions in my head

A

Answers I won't get

Bm

Thoughts I never said

G

That I kinda wish I did

[Chorus]

D A

I guess sometimes you find the one

But the timing's off

Bm

The place is wrong

G

Maybe we would be closer

If we were a couple years older

D A

I guess sometimes you fall in love

Bm

Then one day feels like you wake up

G

And everything's over

N.C.

Without any closure

(Tribunnews.com)