Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Closure - Hayd: I Guess Sometimes You Find The One, But The Timing's Off

Hayd telah merilis lirik video Closure pada 1 April 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Closure - Hayd. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Closure - Hayd di dalam artikel ini.

Lirik video Closure telah dirilis Hayd pada 1 April 2021 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Closure - Hayd:

[Intro]

D A Bm G

[Verse]

       D

Did we both fall in love

Before we were ready?

       A

Or did we both give up

Before we were steady?

        Bm

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

                 G

Is that now I'm alone

[Verse]

        D

Were we both too scared?

Or were we well-prepared?

        A

For the future and all

The mistakes that it bears

        Bm

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

                 G

Is that now I'm alone

[Pre-Chorus]

                 D

Yeah, these are questions in my head

A

 Answers I won't get

Bm

 Thoughts I never said

        G

That I kinda wish I did

[Chorus]

D                                 A

 I guess sometimes you find the one

But the timing's off

             Bm

The place is wrong

                     G

Maybe we would be closer

If we were a couple years older

D                              A

 I guess sometimes you fall in love

                                 Bm

Then one day feels like you wake up

                  G

And everything's over

Without any closure

[Instrumental]

D A Bm G

[Verse]

       D

Did we both think that this

Was the best that we found?

        A

Or were we too afraid

To have no one around?

        Bm

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

                 G

Is that now I'm alone

[Verse]

       D

Did we hope on a star

A bit too far?

        A

Was the distance between

Too great for our hearts?

        Bm

I don't know, I don't know, all I know

                 G

Is that now I'm alone

[Pre-Chorus]

                 D

Yeah, these are questions in my head

A

 Answers I won't get

Bm

 Thoughts I never said

        G

That I kinda wish I did

[Chorus]

D                                 A

 I guess sometimes you find the one

But the timing's off

             Bm

The place is wrong

                     G

Maybe we would be closer

If we were a couple years older

D                              A

 I guess sometimes you fall in love

                                 Bm

Then one day feels like you wake up

                  G

And everything's over

                   N.C.

Without any closure

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
