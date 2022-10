TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Highway Star dari Deep Purple.

Lagu Highway Star merupakan salah satu lagu hits Deep Purple yang ada di album Machine Head.

Album Machine Head sendiri rilis tahun 1972.

Highway Star - Deep Purple

[Intro]

G F E F G F E F

G

C A#

[Verse 1]

G A# C A#

Nobody gonna take my car, I'm gonna race it to the ground

G A# C A#

Nobody gonna beat my car, it's gonna break the speed of sound

F E D#

Ooh, it's a killing machine, it's got everything

D

Like a driving power, big fat tires, everything

[Chorus]

A Am A Am A Am

I love it and I need it, I bleed it yeah, it's a wild hurricane

C D C D C D F G A C A#

Al..right, hold tight, I'm a high...way star

[Verse 2]

G A# C A#

Nobody gonna take my girl, I'm gonna keep her to the end

G A# C A#

Nobody gonna have my girl, she stays close on every bend

F E D#

Ooh, she's a killing machine, she's got everything

D

Like a moving mouth, body control and everything

[Chorus]

A Am A Am A Am

I love her, I need her, I seed her yeah, she turns me on

C D C D C D F G A

Al..right, hold tight, I'm a high..way star

[Organ Solo]

D

Am G# G F# x2

F D A

D F G F x4

D

D F G A C D C D C D

D C A G# G F D C A#

[Verse 3]

G A# C A#

Nobody gonna take my head, I got speed inside my brain

G A# C A#

Nobody gonna steal my head, now that I'm on the road agai...n

F E D#

Ooh, I'm in heaven again, I've got everything

D

like a moving ground throttle, control and everything.

[Chorus]

A Am A Am A Am

I love it, I need it, I seed it eight cylinders all mine

C D C D C D F G A C A#

Al..right, hold tight, I'm a high..way star

[Guitar Solo]

D A

D G C A x4

A C A#

[Verse 4]

G A# C A#

Nobody gonna take my car, I'm gonna race it to the ground

G A# C A#

Nobody gonna beat my car, it's gonna break the speed of sound

F E D#

Ooh, it's a killing machine, it's got everything

D

Like a driving power, big fat tyres and everything

[Chorus]

A Am A Am A Am

I love it and I need it, I bleed it yeah, it's a mad hurricane

C D C D C D F G A

Al..right, hold tight, I'm a high..way star

C D F G A C D F G A

I'm a high..way ..star, I'm a high..way ..staaaaaaaaar

(Tribunnews.com)