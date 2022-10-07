Chord Gitar Talking to Myself - Linkin Park: The Truth Is You Turn Into Someone Else

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Talking to Myself yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Lagu Talking to Myself tergabung dalam album One More Light.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Talking to Myself - Linkin Park
[Verse 1]
Dm C F
Tell me what I gotta do
Gm Dm
There's no getting through to you
C Gm F
The lights are on but nobody's home (nobody's home)
Dm C F
You say I can't understand
Gm Dm
But you're not giving me a chance
C Gm F
When you leave me, where do you go? (Where do you go?)
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm F Gm C
All the walls that you keep building
Dm F Gm C
All this time that I spent chasing
Dm F Gm C
All the ways that I keep losing you
[Chorus]
Gm F C Dm Gm F
The truth is, you turn into someone else
C Dm Gm F
You keep running like the sky is falling
C Dm
I can whisper, I can yell
Gm F C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
Dm Gm F
I'm just talking to myself
C Dm Gm F
Talking to myself
C Dm
Talking to myself
Gm F C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
Dm Gm F
I'm just talking to myself
[Verse 2]
Dm C F
I admit I made mistakes
Gm Dm
But yours might cost you everything
C Gm F
Can't you hear me calling you home?
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm F Gm C
All the walls that you keep building
Dm F Gm C
All this time that I spent chasing
Dm F Gm C
All the ways that I keep losing you
[Chorus]
Gm F C Dm Gm F
The truth is, you turn into someone else
C Dm Gm F
You keep running like the sky is falling
C Dm
I can whisper, I can yell
Gm F C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
Dm Gm F
I'm just talking to myself
C Dm Gm F
Talking to myself
C Dm
Talking to myself
Gm F C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
Dm Gm F
I'm just talking to myself
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm F Gm C
All the walls that you keep building
Dm F Gm C
All this time that I spent chasing
Dm F Gm C
All the ways that I keep losing you
[Outro]
Gm F C Dm Gm F
The truth is, you turn into someone else
C Dm Gm F
You keep running like the sky is falling
C Dm
I can whisper, I can yell
Gm F C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
Dm Gm F
I'm just talking to myself
C Dm Gm F
Talking to myself
C Dm
Talking to myself
Gm F C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know
Dm Gm F
I'm just talking to myself
