Chord Gitar Talking to Myself - Linkin Park: The Truth Is You Turn Into Someone Else

Chord Gitar Talking to Myself - Linkin Park

[Verse 1]

Dm C F

Tell me what I gotta do

Gm Dm

There's no getting through to you

C Gm F

The lights are on but nobody's home (nobody's home)

Dm C F

You say I can't understand

Gm Dm

But you're not giving me a chance

C Gm F

When you leave me, where do you go? (Where do you go?)

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm F Gm C

All the walls that you keep building

Dm F Gm C

All this time that I spent chasing

Dm F Gm C

All the ways that I keep losing you

[Chorus]

Gm F C Dm Gm F

The truth is, you turn into someone else

C Dm Gm F

You keep running like the sky is falling

C Dm

I can whisper, I can yell

Gm F C

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

Dm Gm F

I'm just talking to myself

C Dm Gm F

Talking to myself

C Dm

Talking to myself

Gm F C

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

Dm Gm F

I'm just talking to myself

[Verse 2]

Dm C F

I admit I made mistakes

Gm Dm

But yours might cost you everything

C Gm F

Can't you hear me calling you home?

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm F Gm C

All the walls that you keep building

Dm F Gm C

All this time that I spent chasing

Dm F Gm C

All the ways that I keep losing you

[Chorus]

Gm F C Dm Gm F

The truth is, you turn into someone else

C Dm Gm F

You keep running like the sky is falling

C Dm

I can whisper, I can yell

Gm F C

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

Dm Gm F

I'm just talking to myself

C Dm Gm F

Talking to myself

C Dm

Talking to myself

Gm F C

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

Dm Gm F

I'm just talking to myself

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm F Gm C

All the walls that you keep building

Dm F Gm C

All this time that I spent chasing

Dm F Gm C

All the ways that I keep losing you

[Outro]

Gm F C Dm Gm F

The truth is, you turn into someone else

C Dm Gm F

You keep running like the sky is falling

C Dm

I can whisper, I can yell

Gm F C

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

Dm Gm F

I'm just talking to myself

C Dm Gm F

Talking to myself

C Dm

Talking to myself

Gm F C

But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

Dm Gm F

I'm just talking to myself

