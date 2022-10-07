Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Talking to Myself - Linkin Park: The Truth Is You Turn Into Someone Else

Chord gitar Talking to Myself - Linkin Park: The truth is, you turn into someone else you keep running like the sky is falling.

Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut ini chord gitar Talking to Myself - Linkin Park. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Talking to Myself yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu Talking to Myself tergabung dalam album One More Light.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Talking to Myself - Linkin Park

[Verse 1]

  Dm     C            F
Tell me what I gotta do

           Gm                  Dm
There's no getting through to you

               C                Gm     F
The lights are on but nobody's home (nobody's home)

 Dm     C              F
You say I can't understand

               Gm            Dm
But you're not giving me a chance

               C                Gm     F
When you leave me, where do you go? (Where do you go?)

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm        F          Gm       C
All the walls that you keep building

Dm        F          Gm       C
All this time that I spent chasing

Dm        F       Gm             C
All the ways that I keep losing you

[Chorus]

 Gm  F         C                      Dm    Gm  F
The truth is, you turn into someone else

           C                      Dm    Gm  F
You keep running like the sky is falling

           C          Dm
I can whisper, I can yell

       Gm           F            C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

                       Dm    Gm  F
I'm just talking to myself

  C           Dm    Gm  F
Talking to myself

  C           Dm
Talking to myself

       Gm           F            C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

                       Dm    Gm  F
I'm just talking to myself

[Verse 2]

  Dm     C            F
I admit I made mistakes

                 Gm             Dm
But yours might cost you everything

           C                Gm     F
Can't you hear me calling you home?

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm        F          Gm       C
All the walls that you keep building

Dm        F          Gm       C
All this time that I spent chasing

Dm        F       Gm             C
All the ways that I keep losing you

[Chorus]

 Gm  F         C                      Dm    Gm  F
The truth is, you turn into someone else

           C                      Dm    Gm  F
You keep running like the sky is falling

           C          Dm
I can whisper, I can yell

       Gm           F            C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

                       Dm    Gm  F
I'm just talking to myself

  C           Dm    Gm  F
Talking to myself

  C           Dm
Talking to myself

       Gm           F            C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

                       Dm    Gm  F
I'm just talking to myself

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm        F          Gm       C
All the walls that you keep building

Dm        F          Gm       C
All this time that I spent chasing

Dm        F       Gm             C
All the ways that I keep losing you

[Outro]

 Gm  F         C                      Dm    Gm  F
The truth is, you turn into someone else

           C                      Dm    Gm  F
You keep running like the sky is falling

           C          Dm
I can whisper, I can yell

       Gm           F            C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

                       Dm    Gm  F
I'm just talking to myself

  C           Dm    Gm  F
Talking to myself

  C           Dm
Talking to myself

       Gm           F            C
But I know, yeah I know, yeah I know

                       Dm    Gm  F
I'm just talking to myself

