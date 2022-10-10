Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor, Viral di TikTok
Simak Lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor yang rilis pada 2015.
Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
Editor: Wahyu Gilang Putranto
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' dalam artikel ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'But I feel better when I'm dancing'.
Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' rilis pada 2015 dalam album yang berjudul The Peanuts Movie - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.
Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' yang dinyanyikan oleh Meghan Trainor berhasil mendapat penghargaan Radio Disney Music Award untuk Best Song that Makes You Smile.
Lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor
Hmm, hey, mmh
Hey
Don't think about it
Just move your body
Listen to the music
Sing, oh, ey, oh
Just move those left feet
Go ahead get crazy
Anyone can do it
Sing, oh, ey, oh
Show the world you've got that fire
Feel the rhythm getting louder
Show the world what you can do
Prove to them you've got the moves
I don't know about you
But I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Oh, we can do this together
I bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah
Pa-pa-pa-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
Pa-pa-da-da
When you finally let go
And you slay that solo
'Cause you listen to the music
Sing, oh, ey, oh
'Cause you're confident, babe
And you make your hips sway
We knew that you could do it
Sing, oh, ey, oh
Show the world you've got that fire
Feel the rhythm getting louder
Show the world you can do
Prove to them you've got the moves
I don't know about you
But I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Oh, we can do this together
I bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah
Pa-pa-pa-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
Pa-pa-da-da
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
