Lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' dalam artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'But I feel better when I'm dancing'.

Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' rilis pada 2015 dalam album yang berjudul The Peanuts Movie - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' yang dinyanyikan oleh Meghan Trainor berhasil mendapat penghargaan Radio Disney Music Award untuk Best Song that Makes You Smile.

Lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor

Hmm, hey, mmh

Hey

Don't think about it

Just move your body

Listen to the music

Sing, oh, ey, oh

Just move those left feet

Go ahead get crazy

Anyone can do it

Sing, oh, ey, oh

Show the world you've got that fire

Feel the rhythm getting louder

Show the world what you can do

Prove to them you've got the moves

I don't know about you

But I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah

Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah

Oh, we can do this together

I bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah

Pa-pa-pa-da-da

La-la-la-la-da-da

La-la-la-la-da-da

Pa-pa-da-da

When you finally let go

And you slay that solo

'Cause you listen to the music

Sing, oh, ey, oh

'Cause you're confident, babe

And you make your hips sway

We knew that you could do it

Sing, oh, ey, oh

Show the world you've got that fire

Feel the rhythm getting louder

Show the world you can do

Prove to them you've got the moves

I don't know about you

But I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah

Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah

Oh, we can do this together

I bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah

Pa-pa-pa-da-da

La-la-la-la-da-da

La-la-la-la-da-da

Pa-pa-da-da