Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor, Viral di TikTok

Simak Lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor yang rilis pada 2015.

Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor, Viral di TikTok
nypost.com
Berikut ini Lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' dalam artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'But I feel better when I'm dancing'.

Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' rilis pada 2015 dalam album yang berjudul The Peanuts Movie - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' yang dinyanyikan oleh Meghan Trainor berhasil mendapat penghargaan Radio Disney Music Award untuk Best Song that Makes You Smile.

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu All About That Bass - Meghan Trainor: Because You Know Im All About That Basss

Lirik Lagu Better When I'm Dancin' - Meghan Trainor

Hmm, hey, mmh
Hey

Don't think about it
Just move your body
Listen to the music
Sing, oh, ey, oh
Just move those left feet
Go ahead get crazy
Anyone can do it
Sing, oh, ey, oh

Show the world you've got that fire
Feel the rhythm getting louder
Show the world what you can do
Prove to them you've got the moves
I don't know about you

But I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Oh, we can do this together
I bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah

Pa-pa-pa-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
Pa-pa-da-da

When you finally let go
And you slay that solo
'Cause you listen to the music
Sing, oh, ey, oh
'Cause you're confident, babe
And you make your hips sway
We knew that you could do it
Sing, oh, ey, oh

Show the world you've got that fire
Feel the rhythm getting louder
Show the world you can do
Prove to them you've got the moves
I don't know about you

But I feel better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Better when I'm dancing, yeah, yeah
Oh, we can do this together
I bet you feel better when you're dancing? Yeah, yeah

Pa-pa-pa-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
La-la-la-la-da-da
Pa-pa-da-da

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu Better When Im Dancing
Better When Im Dancing
Meghan Trainor
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan