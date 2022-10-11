Chord Gitar lagu Only Love Can Hurt Like This - Paloma Faith, Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu yang berjudul Only Love Can Hurt Like This ini dipopulerkan oleh Paloma Faith.

Intro: G Em C

G

I'd tell myself you don't mean a thing

Em

But what we got cannot hold on me?

C

But when you're not there I just crumble

G

I tell myself that I don't care that much

Em

But I feel like I'm dying till I feel your touch

C

Only love

(CHORUS)

G

Only love can hurt like this

Em

Only love can hurt like this

C

Must have been a deadly kiss

G

Only love can hurt like this

G

Say I wouldn't care if you walked away

Em

But everytime you're there I'm begging you to stay

C

When you come close I just tremble

G

And everytime, everytime you go

Em

It's like a knife that cuts right through my soul

C

Only love

G

Only love can hurt like this

Em

Only love can hurt like this

C

Must have been a deadly kiss

G

Only love can hurt like this

Em

Only love can hurt like this

C

Your kisses burning to my skin

G

Only love can hurt like this

Em

And it's the sweetest pain

C

Burning hot through my veins

D

Love is torture makes me more sure

CHORUS X2

