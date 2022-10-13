Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Blackout - Linkin Park: You Gotta Get It Inside, You Push It Back Down, You Push It Back
Chord gitar Blackout - Linkin Park: You gotta get it inside, you push it back down, you push it back down. Noo.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Salma Fenty
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blackout yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Lagu Blackout tergabung dalam album A Thousand Suns (2010).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Blackout - Linkin Park
Intro: C#m7 D F#m E
Verse 1:
D F#m
I'm stuck in this bed you made along with a sinking feeling
E C#m7
I saw through the words you said, to the secrets you've been keeping
D F#m
It's written upon your face, all the lies how they cut so deeply
E
You can't get enough, you take and take and take and never say
Chorus:
Bm A D
NOO!!!
F#m E C#m7
You gotta get it inside, you push it back down, you push it back down
Bm A D
NOO!!
F#m E
You'll never get it inside, push it back down
C#m7 D
Blackout, blood in your eye...
Verse 2:
You say that it's not your fault and swear that I am mistaken
You said it's not what it seems, no remorse for the trust you're breaking
You run but then back you fall, suffocate in the mess you're making
You can't get enough, you take and take and take and take and take
F*** it, are you listening?
Chorus:
NOO!!
You gotta get it inside, you push it back down, you push it back down
NOO!!
You'll never get it inside, push it back down, you push it back down
NOO!!
You gotta get it inside, you push it back down, you push it back down
NOO!!
You'll never get it inside, push it back down
Blackout, blood in your eye
Interlude: Bb D A G D A E D A E
Bridge 1:
D E
Floating down as colors fill the light
D E
You look up from the ground and fields of paper white
C#m7 D F#m E
And floating up, you pass us in the night
C#m7 D F#m E
A future gazing out, a past to overwrite
Bridge 2:
C#m7 Bm A D F#m E
So come down Far below
C#m7 Bm A D F#m E
We've been waiting to collect the things you know
C#m7 Bm A D F#m E
Come down Far below
C#m7 Bm A D F#m E
We've been waiting to collect what you've let go
Coda [x5]:
C#m7 Bm A D F#m E
Come down, Oh
(Tribunnews.com)
Chord Gitar lainnya
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar Blackout Linkin Park
Lirik Lagu Blackout Linkin Park
Blackout Linkin Park
Linkin Park
blackout
