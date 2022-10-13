Chord Gitar Blackout - Linkin Park: You Gotta Get It Inside, You Push It Back Down, You Push It Back

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blackout yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu Blackout tergabung dalam album A Thousand Suns (2010).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Blackout - Linkin Park

Intro: C#m7 D F#m E

Verse 1:

D F#m

I'm stuck in this bed you made along with a sinking feeling

E C#m7

I saw through the words you said, to the secrets you've been keeping

D F#m

It's written upon your face, all the lies how they cut so deeply

E

You can't get enough, you take and take and take and never say

Chorus:

Bm A D

NOO!!!

F#m E C#m7

You gotta get it inside, you push it back down, you push it back down

Bm A D

NOO!!

F#m E

You'll never get it inside, push it back down

C#m7 D

Blackout, blood in your eye...

Verse 2:

You say that it's not your fault and swear that I am mistaken

You said it's not what it seems, no remorse for the trust you're breaking

You run but then back you fall, suffocate in the mess you're making

You can't get enough, you take and take and take and take and take

F*** it, are you listening?

Chorus:

NOO!!

You gotta get it inside, you push it back down, you push it back down

NOO!!

You'll never get it inside, push it back down, you push it back down

NOO!!

You gotta get it inside, you push it back down, you push it back down

NOO!!

You'll never get it inside, push it back down

Blackout, blood in your eye

Interlude: Bb D A G D A E D A E

Bridge 1:

D E

Floating down as colors fill the light

D E

You look up from the ground and fields of paper white

C#m7 D F#m E

And floating up, you pass us in the night

C#m7 D F#m E

A future gazing out, a past to overwrite

Bridge 2:

C#m7 Bm A D F#m E

So come down Far below

C#m7 Bm A D F#m E

We've been waiting to collect the things you know

C#m7 Bm A D F#m E

Come down Far below

C#m7 Bm A D F#m E

We've been waiting to collect what you've let go

Coda [x5]:

C#m7 Bm A D F#m E

Come down, Oh

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kau Terbaik Untukku - Dadali: Tuhan Jaga Dia Untukku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Walking Disaster - SUM 41, dari Kunci C: And Now Ive Been Gone for So Long

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cinta Berbalas Dusta - Dadali: Cukup Sudah Ku Tak Ingin Bersamamu

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar lainnya