Lirik Lagu Thank You - Dido: My Tea's Gone Cold, I'm Wondering Why I Got Out Of Bed At All
Penulis: Miftah Salis
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Thank You - Dido.
Petikan liriknya yakni "My tea's gone cold, I'm wondering why, I got out of bed at all".
Lagu Thank You dirilis pada 1998 lalu dalam album Sliding Doors.
Lagu Thank You kini menjadi viral di TikTok setelah dinyanyikan oleh seorang konten kreator.
Sound tersebut kemudian banyak dipakai oleh pengguna TikTok.
Lirik lagu Thank You - Dido:
My tea's gone cold, I'm wondering why
I got out of bed at all
The morning rain clouds up my window
And I can't see at all
And even if I could, it'd all be gray
But your picture on my wall
It reminds me that it's not so bad
It's not so bad
I drank too much last night, got bills to pay
My head just feels in pain
I missed the bus and there'll be hell today
I'm late for work again
And even if I'm there, they'll all imply
That I might not last the day
And then you call me
And it's not so bad, it's not so bad
And I want to thank you
For giving me the best day of my life
Oh, just to be with you
Is having the best day of my life
Push the door, I'm home at last
And I'm soaking through and through
Then you handed me a towel
And all I see is you
And even if my house falls down now
I wouldn't have a clue
Because you're near me
And I want to thank you
For giving me the best day of my life
Oh, just to be with you
Is having the best day of my life
And I want to thank you
For giving me the best day of my life
Oh, just to be with you
Is having the best day of my life
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
