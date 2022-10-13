Berikut ini lirik lagu Thank You - Dido. Petikan liriknya yakni "My tea's gone cold, I'm wondering why, I got out of bed at all".

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Berikut ini lirik lagu Thank You - Dido.

Petikan liriknya yakni "My tea's gone cold, I'm wondering why, I got out of bed at all".

Lagu Thank You dirilis pada 1998 lalu dalam album Sliding Doors.

Lagu Thank You kini menjadi viral di TikTok setelah dinyanyikan oleh seorang konten kreator.

Sound tersebut kemudian banyak dipakai oleh pengguna TikTok.

Lirik lagu Thank You - Dido:

My tea's gone cold, I'm wondering why

I got out of bed at all

The morning rain clouds up my window

And I can't see at all

And even if I could, it'd all be gray

But your picture on my wall

It reminds me that it's not so bad

It's not so bad

I drank too much last night, got bills to pay

My head just feels in pain

I missed the bus and there'll be hell today

I'm late for work again

And even if I'm there, they'll all imply

That I might not last the day

And then you call me

And it's not so bad, it's not so bad

And I want to thank you

For giving me the best day of my life

Oh, just to be with you

Is having the best day of my life

Push the door, I'm home at last

And I'm soaking through and through

Then you handed me a towel

And all I see is you

And even if my house falls down now

I wouldn't have a clue

Because you're near me

And I want to thank you

For giving me the best day of my life

Oh, just to be with you

Is having the best day of my life

And I want to thank you

For giving me the best day of my life

Oh, just to be with you

Is having the best day of my life

(Tribunnews.com)