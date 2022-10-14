Chord Gitar Lagu Thank You - Dido, Viral di TikTok: The Morning Rain Clouds Up My Window

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul Thank You ini dinyanyikan oleh Dido bersama dengan Eminem.

Sekarang ini Lagu Thank You yang dinyanyikan Dido bersama Eminem sedang viral di TikTok.

Sebelumnya lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2000.

Banyak yang menggunakan lagu ini sebagai backsound konten di TikTok dan Capcut.

Lantaran lagu ini memiliki arti yang dalam.

Thank You menceritakan tentang seorang perempuan yang bertahan hidup.

Lantaran ada sosok pria yang selalu ada untuknya dalam suka dan duka.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Thank You yang dipopulerkan oleh Dido bersama Eminem:

capo on fourth fret

intro Em C Em C

Em C D G D/F# Em

my tea’s gone cold . i’m wondering why i got out of bed at all

Em C D G D/F# Em

the morning rain clouds up my window and i can’t see at all

Em C D G D/F# Em

and even if i could it’d all be grey . put your picture on my wall

Em C Em

it reminds me that it’s not so bad

C

it’s not so bad

same chord progression for second verse

i drank too much last night . got bills to pay

my head just feels in pain

i missed the bus and there’ll be hell today

i’m late for work again

and even if i’m there .

they’ll all imply that i might not last the day

and then you call me and it’s not so bad

it’s not so bad and

chorus

G C G C

and i want to thank you for giving me the best day of my life

G C Bm Am

oh just to be with you is having the best day of my life

intro again : Em C Em C

verse is the same as above

push the door . i’m home at last

and i’m soaking through and through

then you handed me A towel

and all i see is you

bridge

G G/B Bm

and even if my house falls down now . i wouldn’t have A clue

Am

because you’re near me and

chorus x2

(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)