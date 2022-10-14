Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu To The Moon and Back - Kaleb J: Baby Get Close To Me Hold Me Till The Morning Comes

Simak lirik lagu To The Moon and Back oleh penyanyi Kaleb J dalam artikel berikut ini.

Editor: Salma Fenty
Lirik Lagu To The Moon and Back - Kaleb J: Baby Get Close To Me Hold Me Till The Morning Comes
Instagram @kalebjonath
Berikut lirik lagu To The Moon and Back oleh Kaleb J dalam artikel ini, lirik baby get close to me hold me till the morning comes. 

Simak lirik lagu To The Moon and Back dalam artikel berikut ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'Baby get close to me hold me till the morning comes'.

Lagu berjudul To The Moon and Back dirilis pada 11 Oktober 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Kaleb J.

Lirik Lagu To The Moon and Back - Kaleb J

Baby get close to me
Hold me till the morning comes
Would you say you love me?
Cause I love you to the moon and back, oo girl

Listen, I like when it comes to simple things
Just like when you lay beside me
And hug me so that I can feel
Your warmth, baby

Cause next to you and feel the love is something that I like
And I will never ever leave the one who gives me love
Ooh girl guess there's no one can replace you...
Get close to me

Baby get close to me
Hold me till the morning comes
Would you say you love me?
Cause I love you to the moon and back, oo girl

Since I got you I've been feelin'
Sudden change in atmosphere
You make things better than it used to be
Lovin' you feels so easy
Everything comes naturally
Lucky me to call you mine

Still asking what did I do to deserve you, girl?
But I think it's fine cause you're also into me girl
It's only you
"Hanya kamu"
Ain't never be another girl
As lovely as you

Baby get close to me
Hold me till the morning comes
Would you say you love me?
Cause I love you to the moon and back, oo girl

Baby get close to me
Hold me till the morning comes
Would you say you love me?
Cause I love you to the moon and back, oo girl...

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
