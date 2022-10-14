Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu To The Moon and Back - Kaleb J: Baby Get Close To Me Hold Me Till The Morning Comes
Simak lirik lagu To The Moon and Back oleh penyanyi Kaleb J dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis: Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik lagu To The Moon and Back dalam artikel berikut ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'Baby get close to me hold me till the morning comes'.
Lagu berjudul To The Moon and Back dirilis pada 11 Oktober 2022 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Kaleb J.
Lirik Lagu To The Moon and Back - Kaleb J
Baby get close to me
Hold me till the morning comes
Would you say you love me?
Cause I love you to the moon and back, oo girl
Listen, I like when it comes to simple things
Just like when you lay beside me
And hug me so that I can feel
Your warmth, baby
Cause next to you and feel the love is something that I like
And I will never ever leave the one who gives me love
Ooh girl guess there's no one can replace you...
Get close to me
Baby get close to me
Hold me till the morning comes
Would you say you love me?
Cause I love you to the moon and back, oo girl
Since I got you I've been feelin'
Sudden change in atmosphere
You make things better than it used to be
Lovin' you feels so easy
Everything comes naturally
Lucky me to call you mine
Still asking what did I do to deserve you, girl?
But I think it's fine cause you're also into me girl
It's only you
"Hanya kamu"
Ain't never be another girl
As lovely as you
Baby get close to me
Hold me till the morning comes
Would you say you love me?
Cause I love you to the moon and back, oo girl
Baby get close to me
Hold me till the morning comes
Would you say you love me?
Cause I love you to the moon and back, oo girl...
