Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Malibu - Miley Cyrus: The Sky is More Blue

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan Lagu Malibu pada artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'The sky is more blue'.

Lagu Malibu tayang perdana di Beats 1 pada 11 Mei 2017.

Lagu Malibu dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus dalam album yang bertajuk Younger Now.

Berikut lirik Lagu Malibu - Miley Cyrus

I never came to the beach or stood by the ocean

I never sat by the shore under the sun with my feet in the sand

But you brought me here and I'm happy that you did

'Cause now I'm as free as birds catching the wind

I always thought I would sink, so I never swam

I never went boatin', don't get how they are floatin'

And sometimes I get so scared of what I can't understand

But here I am

Next to you

The sky is more blue

In Malibu

Next to you

In Malibu

Next to you

We watched the sun go down as we were walking

I'd spend the rest of my life just standing here talking

You would explain the current, as I just smile

Hoping I just stay the same and nothing will change

And it'll be us, just for a while

Do we even exist?

That's when I make the wish

To swim away with the fish

Is it supposed to be this hot all summer long?

I never would've believed you

If three years ago you told me

I'd be here writing this song

But here I am

Next to you

The sky is so blue

In Malibu

Next to you

In Malibu

Next to you

Next to you

The sky is so blue

In Malibu

Next to you

We are just like the waves that flow back and forth

Sometimes I feel like I'm drowning and you're there to save me

And I wanna thank you with all of my heart

It's a brand new start

A dream come true

In Malibu

Terjemahan Lagu Malibu - Miley Cyrus