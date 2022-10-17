Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Malibu - Miley Cyrus: The Sky is More Blue

Simak Lirik dan terjemahan Lagu Malibu - Miley Cyrus yang tayang perdana di Beats 1 pada 11 Mei 2017.

Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
Berikut ini Lirik dan terjemahan Lagu Malibu dari Miley Cyrus. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan terjemahan Lagu Malibu pada artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'The sky is more blue'.

Lagu Malibu tayang perdana di Beats 1 pada 11 Mei 2017.

Lagu Malibu dinyanyikan oleh Miley Cyrus dalam album yang bertajuk Younger Now.

Berikut lirik Lagu Malibu - Miley Cyrus

I never came to the beach or stood by the ocean
I never sat by the shore under the sun with my feet in the sand
But you brought me here and I'm happy that you did
'Cause now I'm as free as birds catching the wind

I always thought I would sink, so I never swam
I never went boatin', don't get how they are floatin'
And sometimes I get so scared of what I can't understand

But here I am
Next to you
The sky is more blue
In Malibu
Next to you
In Malibu
Next to you

We watched the sun go down as we were walking
I'd spend the rest of my life just standing here talking
You would explain the current, as I just smile
Hoping I just stay the same and nothing will change
And it'll be us, just for a while
Do we even exist?
That's when I make the wish
To swim away with the fish

Is it supposed to be this hot all summer long?
I never would've believed you
If three years ago you told me
I'd be here writing this song

But here I am
Next to you
The sky is so blue
In Malibu
Next to you
In Malibu
Next to you

Next to you
The sky is so blue
In Malibu
Next to you

We are just like the waves that flow back and forth
Sometimes I feel like I'm drowning and you're there to save me
And I wanna thank you with all of my heart
It's a brand new start
A dream come true
In Malibu

Terjemahan Lagu Malibu - Miley Cyrus

