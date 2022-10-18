Chord Gitar The Catalyst - Linkin Park: God Bless Us Everyone We're A Broken People

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Catalyst yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu The Catalyst tergabung dalam album A Thousand Suns (2010).

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar The Catalyst - Linkin Park

Intro: D5 Dsus4 Dm Dsus4



Dm

God bless us everyone

We're a broken people living under loaded gun

And it can't be outfought, It can't be outdone (x2)

It can't out matched, It can't be outrun, (No)



C

No-oh, and when I close my eyes tonight

Dm

To symphonies of blinding light



God bless us everyone



We're a broken people living under loaded gun

C

Ho-oh, like memories in cold decay

Am

Transmissions echoing away



Far from the world of you and I

Dm

Where oceans bleed into the sky



Dm

God save us everyone

Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns?

For the sins of our hand, the sins of our tongue (x2)

The sins of our father, the sins of our young, (No)



C

No-oh, and when I close my eyes tonight

Dm

To symphonies of blinding light



God save us everyone



Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns

C

Ho oh, like memories in cold decay

Am

Transmissions echoing away



Far from the world of you and I

Dm

Where oceans bleed into the sky



C Bb Am

Bb C

Oh-oh, like memories in cold decay

Am

Transmissions echoing away



Far from the world of you and I

Dm Am C G

Where oceans bleed into the sky



Dm Am C G



Dm Am C G

Lift me up, let me go

Dm Am C G

Lift me up, let me go

Dm Am C G

Lift me up, let me go

Dm Am C G

Lift me up, let me go



Dm Am

God bless us everyone

C G

We're a broken people living under loaded gun

Dm Am

And it can't be outfought, it can't be outdone

C G

It can't out matched, it can't be outrun, now



x2

