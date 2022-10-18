Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar The Catalyst - Linkin Park: God Bless Us Everyone We're A Broken People
Chord gitar The Catalyst - Linkin Park: God bless us everyone We're a broken people living under loaded gun. And it can't be outfought.
Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Catalyst yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.
Lagu The Catalyst tergabung dalam album A Thousand Suns (2010).
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar The Catalyst - Linkin Park
Intro: D5 Dsus4 Dm Dsus4
Dm
God bless us everyone
We're a broken people living under loaded gun
And it can't be outfought, It can't be outdone (x2)
It can't out matched, It can't be outrun, (No)
C
No-oh, and when I close my eyes tonight
Dm
To symphonies of blinding light
God bless us everyone
We're a broken people living under loaded gun
C
Ho-oh, like memories in cold decay
Am
Transmissions echoing away
Far from the world of you and I
Dm
Where oceans bleed into the sky
Dm
God save us everyone
Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns?
For the sins of our hand, the sins of our tongue (x2)
The sins of our father, the sins of our young, (No)
C
No-oh, and when I close my eyes tonight
Dm
To symphonies of blinding light
God save us everyone
Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns
C
Ho oh, like memories in cold decay
Am
Transmissions echoing away
Far from the world of you and I
Dm
Where oceans bleed into the sky
C Bb Am
Bb C
Oh-oh, like memories in cold decay
Am
Transmissions echoing away
Far from the world of you and I
Dm Am C G
Where oceans bleed into the sky
Dm Am C G
Dm Am C G
Lift me up, let me go
Dm Am C G
Lift me up, let me go
Dm Am C G
Lift me up, let me go
Dm Am C G
Lift me up, let me go
Dm Am
God bless us everyone
C G
We're a broken people living under loaded gun
Dm Am
And it can't be outfought, it can't be outdone
C G
It can't out matched, it can't be outrun, now
x2
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
