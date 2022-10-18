Chord Gitar The Catalyst - Linkin Park: God Bless Us Everyone We're A Broken People

Chord Gitar

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Catalyst yang dinyanyikan oleh Linkin Park.

Lagu The Catalyst tergabung dalam album A Thousand Suns (2010).

Intro: D5 Dsus4 Dm Dsus4

Dm

God bless us everyone

We're a broken people living under loaded gun

And it can't be outfought, It can't be outdone (x2)

It can't out matched, It can't be outrun, (No)

   C
No-oh, and when I close my eyes tonight

                          Dm
To symphonies of blinding light

God bless us everyone

We're a broken people living under loaded gun

   C
Ho-oh, like memories in cold decay

                       Am
Transmissions echoing away

Far from the world of you and I

                            Dm
Where oceans bleed into the sky

Dm

God save us everyone

Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns?

For the sins of our hand, the sins of our tongue (x2)

The sins of our father, the sins of our young, (No)

   C
No-oh, and when I close my eyes tonight

                          Dm
To symphonies of blinding light

God save us everyone

Will we burn inside the fires of a thousand suns

   C
Ho oh, like memories in cold decay

                      Am
Transmissions echoing away

Far from the world of you and I

                            Dm
Where oceans bleed into the sky

C Bb Am

Bb    C
   Oh-oh, like memories in cold decay

                      Am
Transmissions echoing away

Far from the world of you and I

                            Dm   Am C G
Where oceans bleed into the sky

Dm Am C G

        Dm  Am        C   G
Lift me up,    let me go

        Dm  Am        C   G
Lift me up,    let me go

        Dm  Am        C   G
Lift me up,    let me go

        Dm  Am        C   G
Lift me up,    let me go

Dm            Am
God bless us everyone

        C                          G
We're a broken people living under loaded gun

       Dm                    Am
And it can't be outfought, it can't be outdone

   C                     G
It can't out matched, it can't be outrun, now

x2

