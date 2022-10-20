Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Broken Clocks - SZA: All I Got Is These Broken Clocks

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Broken Clocks - SZA di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Broken Clocks telah dirilis SZA pada 2 Juni 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Broken Clocks - SZA:

[Intro]

G#, C, Am, G# C F

N.C.

{Verse}

Am

Run fast from my day job

G# C

Running fast from the way it was

Am

Jump quick to a pay check

E7 C

Running back to the strip club

Am

I'm never going back, never going back

G# C

No you can't make me

Am

Never going back, never going back

C Am

They never take me

Dm

I've paid enough of petty dues

G# C

I've had enough of shitty news

Am E7

I've had a thing for dirty shoes since I was 10

C

Love dirty men alike

[Pre-Chorus]

Am

Ohhhh

G# Am

Better day than yesterday

G#

Ohhhh

C

I just take it day by day

Am

Ohhhh

G# C

Never hearing what they say

Am

Ohhhhh

E7 Am

I just do it my way

[Chorus]

G# C

All I got is these broken clocks

Am

I ain't got no time

C Am

Just burning daylight

Dm G#

Still up still up

Am

Its still love its

G# E7 C Am G#

Still love still love still loving still love

C Am

Nothing but love for you

C

Nothing but love

Nothing but love

Am G#

All that I've got

C Am

Pieces and pages

G#

Talking a lot

C

Sorry I'm faded

Am E7

Think I forgot

C

You love me

Am C

You love me

Am

You love me

Am G#

Got a shift at 10 AM

C Am

Gotta dip at 10 PM

G#

Gotta get that cash

C

Won't get past the lunch break

Am

I ain't had a smoke break

G#

In about two days don't break

Am Dm

Been about three years since I dated you

C F Am

Why you still talking 'bout me like we together?

I moved on for the better

G# C

You moved on to whoever

Am

I was down for whatever and then some

E7 C Am

You gon' make me late to work again

Am

Ohhhh

G# Am

Better day than yesterday

G#

Ohhhh

C

I just take it day by day

Am

Ohhhh

G# C

Never hearing what they say

Am

Ohhhhh

E7 Am

I just do it my way

G# C

All I got is these broken clocks

Am

I ain't got no time

C Am

Just burning daylight

Dm G#

Still up still up

Am

Its still love its

G# E7 C Am G#

Still love still love still loving still love

C Am

Nothing but love for you

C

Nothing but love

F

Nothing but love

Am G# C

I don't eat can't sleep past 9 AM

Am E7 C

Heartbeat makes me feel young again

F G# C

Can't beat em just join the party

F C

I dont wanna don't need nobody

Am G#

All that I've got

C Am

Pieces and pages

G#

Talking a lot

C

Sorry I'm faded

Am E7

Think I forgot

C

You love me

Am C

You love me

Am

You love me

{Outro}

Am G#

C

You love me

Am E7

C

You love me

Am G#

C

You love me

Am C (Fade Out on next chords)

Am

G# C

