Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Broken Clocks - SZA: All I Got Is These Broken Clocks
SZA telah merilis lagu Broken Clocks pada 2 Juni 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Broken Clocks - SZA di dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Broken Clocks telah dirilis SZA pada 2 Juni 2017 di kanal YouTubenya.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Broken Clocks - SZA:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Kiss Me More - Doja Cat feat SZA: Can You Kiss Me More? Were So Young Boy
[Intro]
G#, C, Am, G# C F
N.C.
{Verse}
Am
Run fast from my day job
G# C
Running fast from the way it was
Am
Jump quick to a pay check
E7 C
Running back to the strip club
Am
I'm never going back, never going back
G# C
No you can't make me
Am
Never going back, never going back
C Am
They never take me
Dm
I've paid enough of petty dues
G# C
I've had enough of shitty news
Am E7
I've had a thing for dirty shoes since I was 10
C
Love dirty men alike
[Pre-Chorus]
Am
Ohhhh
G# Am
Better day than yesterday
G#
Ohhhh
C
I just take it day by day
Am
Ohhhh
G# C
Never hearing what they say
Am
Ohhhhh
E7 Am
I just do it my way
[Chorus]
G# C
All I got is these broken clocks
Am
I ain't got no time
C Am
Just burning daylight
Dm G#
Still up still up
Am
Its still love its
G# E7 C Am G#
Still love still love still loving still love
C Am
Nothing but love for you
C
Nothing but love
Nothing but love
Am G#
All that I've got
C Am
Pieces and pages
G#
Talking a lot
C
Sorry I'm faded
Am E7
Think I forgot
C
You love me
Am C
You love me
Am
You love me
Am G#
Got a shift at 10 AM
C Am
Gotta dip at 10 PM
G#
Gotta get that cash
C
Won't get past the lunch break
Am
I ain't had a smoke break
G#
In about two days don't break
Am Dm
Been about three years since I dated you
C F Am
Why you still talking 'bout me like we together?
I moved on for the better
G# C
You moved on to whoever
Am
I was down for whatever and then some
E7 C Am
You gon' make me late to work again
Am
Ohhhh
G# Am
Better day than yesterday
G#
Ohhhh
C
I just take it day by day
Am
Ohhhh
G# C
Never hearing what they say
Am
Ohhhhh
E7 Am
I just do it my way
G# C
All I got is these broken clocks
Am
I ain't got no time
C Am
Just burning daylight
Dm G#
Still up still up
Am
Its still love its
G# E7 C Am G#
Still love still love still loving still love
C Am
Nothing but love for you
C
Nothing but love
F
Nothing but love
Am G# C
I don't eat can't sleep past 9 AM
Am E7 C
Heartbeat makes me feel young again
F G# C
Can't beat em just join the party
F C
I dont wanna don't need nobody
Am G#
All that I've got
C Am
Pieces and pages
G#
Talking a lot
C
Sorry I'm faded
Am E7
Think I forgot
C
You love me
Am C
You love me
Am
You love me
{Outro}
Am G#
C
You love me
Am E7
C
You love me
Am G#
C
You love me
Am C (Fade Out on next chords)
Am
G# C
(Tribunnews.com)