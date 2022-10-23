Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Live My Live for You - FireHouse

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Live My Live for You dari FireHouse.

Lagu I Live My Live for You masuk dalam lagu slow rock romantis yang dirilis tahun 1995 lalu.

Lagu balada cinta ini masuk dalam album Firehouse bertajuk "3".

I Live My Live for You - FireHouse

G

You know you're everything to me

Em Am C D

And I could never see, the two of us apart

G

And you know I give myself to you

Em Am C D

And no matter what you do, I promise you my heart

Reff:

C G Am D

I've built my world around you and I want you to know

C G Am D

I need you, like I've never needed anyone before

G D C D

I live my life for you

C G Am D

I want to be by your side in everything that you do

G D Am C

And if there's only one thing you can believe is true

Am C D G C D

I live my life for you

Verse:

G

I dedicate my life to you

Em Am C D

You know that I would die for you, but our love would last forever

G

And I will always be with you

Em Am C D

And there is nothing we can't do, as long as we're together

Reff:

C G Am D

I've built my world around you and I want you to know

C G Am D

I need you, like I've never needed anyone before

G D C D

I live my life for you

C G Am D

I want to be by your side in everything that you do

G D Am C

And if there's only one thing you can believe is true

Am C D G C D

I live my life for you

[guitar solo on chords of the verse]

Reff:

C G Am D

I've built my world around you and I want you to know

C G Am D

I need you, like I've never needed anyone before

G D C D

I live my life for you

C G Am D

I want to be by your side in everything that you do

G D Am C

And if there's only one thing you can believe is true

Am C D G C D Am C D Gsus7 G

I live my life for you wow, yeah I live my life for you

