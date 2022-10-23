Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Live My Live for You - FireHouse

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Live My Life for You - FireHouse

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Live My Life for You dari FireHouse

Lagu I Live My Live for You dari FireHouse.

Lagu I Live My Live for You masuk dalam lagu slow rock romantis yang dirilis tahun 1995 lalu.

Lagu balada cinta ini masuk dalam album Firehouse bertajuk "3".

I Live My Live for You - FireHouse

                                           G
You know you're everything to me
           Em                                           Am     C              D
And I could never see, the two of us apart
                             G
And you know I give myself to you
                      Em                                             Am       C       D
And no matter what you do, I promise you my heart

Reff:
          C                                     G                                  Am                   D
I've built my world around you and I want you to know
    C                                         G                                Am        D
I need you, like I've never needed anyone before

G D         C             D
I live my life for you
                      C                         G                        Am                     D
I want to be by your side in everything that you do
                                    G                 D                               Am           C
And if there's only one thing you can believe is true
Am C         D           G      C D
I     live my   life for you

Verse:
                G
I dedicate my life to you
                                     Em                                                     Am             C          D
You know that I would die for you, but our love would last forever
                        G
And I will always be with you
                                Em                                                 Am          C         D
And there is nothing we can't do, as long as we're together

Reff:
          C                                     G                                   Am               D
I've built my world around you and I want you to know
     C                                        G                               Am            D
I need you, like I've never needed anyone before

G D          C              D
I  live my life for you
                      C                         G                        Am                              D
I want to be by your side in everything that you do
                                   G                  D                                  Am                  C
And if there's only one thing you can believe is true
Am C         D           G      C D
I     live my   life for you

[guitar solo on chords of the verse]

Reff:
          C                                     G                                 Am                      D
I've built my world around you and I want you to know
    C                                         G                                Am                D
I need you, like I've never needed anyone before

G D          C               D
I  live my life for you
                       C                         G                        Am                            D
I want to be by  your side in everything that you do
                                   G                   D                               Am                    C
And if there's only one thing you can believe is true
Am C        D           G            C          D Am C       D          Gsus7 G
I     live my  life for you wow,  yeah I   live my life for you

