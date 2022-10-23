Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Live My Live for You - FireHouse
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Live My Life for You dari FireHouse
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Siti Nurjannah Wulandari
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Live My Live for You dari FireHouse.
Lagu I Live My Live for You masuk dalam lagu slow rock romantis yang dirilis tahun 1995 lalu.
Lagu balada cinta ini masuk dalam album Firehouse bertajuk "3".
I Live My Live for You - FireHouse
G
You know you're everything to me
Em Am C D
And I could never see, the two of us apart
G
And you know I give myself to you
Em Am C D
And no matter what you do, I promise you my heart
Reff:
C G Am D
I've built my world around you and I want you to know
C G Am D
I need you, like I've never needed anyone before
G D C D
I live my life for you
C G Am D
I want to be by your side in everything that you do
G D Am C
And if there's only one thing you can believe is true
Am C D G C D
I live my life for you
Verse:
G
I dedicate my life to you
Em Am C D
You know that I would die for you, but our love would last forever
G
And I will always be with you
Em Am C D
And there is nothing we can't do, as long as we're together
Reff:
C G Am D
I've built my world around you and I want you to know
C G Am D
I need you, like I've never needed anyone before
G D C D
I live my life for you
C G Am D
I want to be by your side in everything that you do
G D Am C
And if there's only one thing you can believe is true
Am C D G C D
I live my life for you
[guitar solo on chords of the verse]
Reff:
C G Am D
I've built my world around you and I want you to know
C G Am D
I need you, like I've never needed anyone before
G D C D
I live my life for you
C G Am D
I want to be by your side in everything that you do
G D Am C
And if there's only one thing you can believe is true
Am C D G C D Am C D Gsus7 G
I live my life for you wow, yeah I live my life for you
(Tribunnews.com)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Chord Gitar Lagu One Last Breath - Creed: Please Come Now, I Think I'm Falling
|Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kecewa - Vagetoz: Mengapa Dirimu Terus Saja Membohongiku
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Right Now - One Direction: I Love This Feeling
|Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift, Trending di YouTube
|Chord Gitar Roads Untraveled - Linkin Park: Weep Not For Roads Untraveled