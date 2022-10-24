Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Show Must Go On - Queen

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Show Must Go On dari Queen.

Lagu Show Must Go On merupakan lagu yang dirilis tahun 1991 lalu.

Show Must Go On juga masuk jadi soundtrack Bohemian Rhapsody.

Show Must Go On - Queen

Intro: Bm G Em F# Em

Verse 1:

Bm

Empty spaces - what are we living for

G

abandoned places - I guess we know the score

Em F# Em

on and on, does anybody know what we are looking for?

Bm

Another hero, another mindless crime

G

behind the curtain, in the pantomime

Em F# Em

hold the line, does anybody want to take it anymore?

Reff:

Bm G

The show must go on, the show must go on, yeah,

Em

inside my heart is breaking

F#

my make-up may be flaking

Em Bm

but my smile still stays on.

Verse 2:

C#m

Whatever happens, I'll leave it all to chance

A

another heartache, another failed romance

F#m G# F#m

on and on, does anybody know what we are living for?

C#m

I guess I'm learning, I must be warmer now,

A

I'll soon be turning, round the corner now

F#m

outside the dawn is breaking

G# F#m Em

but inside in the dark I'm aching to be free.

Reff:

Bm G

The show must go on, the show must go on, yeah,

Em

inside my heart is breaking

F#

my make-up may be flaking

Em

but my smile still stays on.

Interlude: Bm G Em F# Em

Bridge:

F G Em Am G

My soul is painted like the wings of butterflies

F G Em Am

fairytales of yesterday will grow but never die

C#m7b5 D

I can fly - my friends.

Reff:

Bm G

The show must go on, the show must go on, yeah,

Em

I'll face it with a grin

F#

I'm never giving in

Em

on - with the show.

Solo: Bm G

Outro:

Em F#

I'll top the bill, I'll overkill,

F# Em

I have to find the will to carry on.

Bm

The show must go on.

