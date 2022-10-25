Chord Gitar Lagu I Love You - Paul Partohap, Viral di TikTok: I'll Keep Choosing You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul I Love You dipopulerkan oleh Paul Partohap.

Paul Partohap pertama merilis lagu pada 15 Juni 2022.

Hingga kini Lagu I Love You viral di TikTok.

Lagu I Love You rilis di channel YouTube Paul Partohap.

Paul Partohap sendiri merupakan seorang penyanyi asal Indonesia.

Selain itu, Paul mengadopsi aliran musik bergenre pop hingga R&B dalam karyanya.

Dalam lagu I Love You menceritakan tentang seorang yang sayang dengan kekasihnya.

Bahkan kasih sayangnya akan terus ada meski berbeda semesta.

Berikut ini lirik lagu I Love You yang dinyanyikan oleh Paul Partohap:

(Intro)

Am7 D7 GM7 E7 (2x)

(Verse 1)

Am7 D7 G7M

the only place I call home (you are)

G7M E7

every hope and dream I've ever had (you are)

A7 D7

in other lifetimes, without any doubt

G7M E7

I'll keep choosing you

(Verse 2)

Am7 D7 G7M

like a cool breeze on a summer day (you are)

G7M E7

like a brightest star up in the sky (girl you shine)

A7

keep making me wanting more

D7 G7M E7

girl, you are what I am lookin' for

(Chorus)

Am7

I love you (love you oh)

D7 G7M

I love you in every universe

E7 A7

you'll always be the first

D7 G7M E7

love you, you're my only one

Am7

I love you (love you oh)

D7 G7M

love you still, I always will

E7 A7

I want you to know how I feel (how I feel)

D7 G7M E7

and all the promise that I'll fulfill

(Interlude)

Am7 D7 G7M

(my only one~ my only love~)

(Verse 3)

Am7 D7 G7M

the only place I call home (you are)

G7M E7

every hope and dream I've ever had (you are)

A7 D7

in other lifetimes, without any doubt

G7M E7

I'll keep choosing you

(Verse 4)

Am7 D7 G7M

like a cool breeze on a summer day (you are)

G7M E7

like a brightest star up in the sky (girl you shine)

A7

keep making me wanting more

D7 G7M E7

girl, you are what I am lookin' for

(Chorus)

Am7

I love you (love you oh)

D7 G7M

I love you in every universe

E7 A7

you'll always be the first

D7 G7M E7

love you, you're my only one

Am7

I love you (love you oh)

D7 G7M

love you still, I always will

E7 A7

I want you to know how I feel (how I feel)

D7 G7M E7

and all the promise that I'll fulfill

(Outro)

Am7 D7 G7M E7

(my only one~ my only love)

Am7 D7 G7M E7

(my only one~ my only love)

(Tribunnews.com/Dicha Devega)