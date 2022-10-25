Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu I Love You - Paul Partohap, Viral di TikTok: I'll Keep Choosing You

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu I Love You yang dinyanyikan oleh Paul Partohap. Lagu ini rilis pada 15 Juni 2022, kini masih viral di TikTok.

Editor: Salma Fenty
YouTube Paul Partohap
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul I Love You dipopulerkan oleh Paul Partohap.

Paul Partohap pertama merilis lagu pada 15 Juni 2022.

Hingga kini Lagu I Love You viral di TikTok.

Lagu I Love You rilis di channel YouTube Paul Partohap.

Paul Partohap sendiri merupakan seorang penyanyi asal Indonesia.

Selain itu, Paul mengadopsi aliran musik bergenre pop hingga R&B dalam karyanya.

Dalam lagu I Love You menceritakan tentang seorang yang sayang dengan kekasihnya.

Bahkan kasih sayangnya akan terus ada meski berbeda semesta.

Berikut ini lirik lagu I Love You yang dinyanyikan oleh Paul Partohap:

(Intro)
Am7 D7 GM7 E7 (2x)

(Verse 1)
Am7         D7       G7M
the only place I call home (you are)
G7M                       E7
every hope and dream I've ever had (you are)
A7                 D7
in other lifetimes, without any doubt
G7M          E7
I'll keep choosing you

(Verse 2)
Am7              D7              G7M
like a cool breeze on a summer day (you are)
G7M                 E7
like a brightest star up in the sky (girl you shine)
          A7
keep making me wanting more
D7             G7M          E7
girl, you are what I am lookin' for

(Chorus)
        Am7
I love you (love you oh)
D7               G7M
I love you in every universe
E7                  A7
you'll always be the first
D7          G7M               E7
love you, you're my only one
             Am7
I love you (love you oh)
D7          G7M
love you still, I always will
E7              A7
I want you to know how I feel (how I feel)
D7               G7M            E7
and all the promise that I'll fulfill

(Interlude)
Am7        D7       G7M
(my only one~ my only love~)

(Verse 3)
Am7            D7          G7M
the only place I call home (you are)
G7M         E7
every hope and dream I've ever had (you are)
A7              D7
in other lifetimes, without any doubt
G7M                      E7
I'll keep choosing you

(Verse 4)
Am7            D7          G7M
like a cool breeze on a summer day (you are)
G7M             E7
like a brightest star up in the sky (girl you shine)
                    A7
keep making me wanting more
D7         G7M                E7
girl, you are what I am lookin' for

(Chorus)
             Am7
I love you (love you oh)
D7                G7M
I love you in every universe
E7                   A7
you'll always be the first
D7         G7M         E7
love you, you're my only one
                Am7
I love you (love you oh)
D7                G7M
love you still, I always will
E7     A7
I want you to know how I feel (how I feel)
D7             G7M             E7
and all the promise that I'll fulfill

(Outro)
Am7       D7        G7M     E7
(my only one~ my only love)
Am7       D7      G7M       E7
(my only one~ my only love)

