Lirik Lagu I Love You - Paul Partohap, Viral di TikTok: The Only Place I Call Home

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul I Love You dipopulerkan oleh Paul Partohap.

Paul Partohap pertama merilis lagu pada 15 Juni 2022.

Lagu I Love You rilis di channel YouTube Paul Partohap.

Paul Partohap sendiri merupakan seorang penyanyi asal Indonesia.

Selain itu, Paul mengadopsi aliran musik bergenre pop hingga R&B dalam karyanya.

Dalam lagu I Love You menceritakan tentang seorang yang sayang dengan kekasihnya.

Bahkan kasih sayangnya akan terus ada meski berbeda semesta.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu I Love You - Paul Partohap, Viral di TikTok: Ill Keep Choosing You

Berikut ini lirik lagu I Love You yang dinyanyikan oleh Paul Partohap:

The only place I call home

You are

Every hope and dream I've ever had

You are

In other lifetimes, without any doubt

I'll keep choosing you

(Verse 2)

Like a cool breeze on a summer day

You are

Like a brightest star up in the sky

(Girl, you shine)

Keep making me wanting more

Girl, you are what I am looking for

(Chorus)

I love you (love you oh)

I love you in every universe

You'll always be the first

I love you, you're my only one

I love you (I do)

Love you still, I always will

I want you to know how I feel

And all the promises that I'll fulfill

My only one

My only love

(Verse 1)

The only place I call home

You are

Every hope and dream I've ever had

(ou are

In other lifetimes, without any doubt

I'll keep choosing you

(Verse 2)

Like a cool breeze on a summer day

You are

Like a brightest star up in the sky

Girl, you shine

Keep making me wanting more

Girl, you are what I am looking for

(Chorus)

Oh, I love you (love you oh)

I love you in every universe

You'll always be the first

I love you, you're my only one

I love you (I do)

Love you still, I always will

I want you to know how I feel

And all the promises that I'll fulfill

(Outro)

My only one

(My only love)

(My only one)

(My only love)

(Tribunnews.com)