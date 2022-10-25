Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu I Love You - Paul Partohap, Viral di TikTok: The Only Place I Call Home
Berikut ini lirik lagu I Love You yang dinyanyikan oleh Paul Partohap. Lagu ini rilis pada 15 Juni 2022. Hingga kini lagu I Love You viral di TikTok.
Penulis: Dicha Devega Putri Arwanda
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul I Love You dipopulerkan oleh Paul Partohap.
Paul Partohap pertama merilis lagu pada 15 Juni 2022.
Lagu I Love You rilis di channel YouTube Paul Partohap.
Paul Partohap sendiri merupakan seorang penyanyi asal Indonesia.
Selain itu, Paul mengadopsi aliran musik bergenre pop hingga R&B dalam karyanya.
Dalam lagu I Love You menceritakan tentang seorang yang sayang dengan kekasihnya.
Bahkan kasih sayangnya akan terus ada meski berbeda semesta.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu I Love You - Paul Partohap, Viral di TikTok: Ill Keep Choosing You
Berikut ini lirik lagu I Love You yang dinyanyikan oleh Paul Partohap:
The only place I call home
You are
Every hope and dream I've ever had
You are
In other lifetimes, without any doubt
I'll keep choosing you
(Verse 2)
Like a cool breeze on a summer day
You are
Like a brightest star up in the sky
(Girl, you shine)
Keep making me wanting more
Girl, you are what I am looking for
(Chorus)
I love you (love you oh)
I love you in every universe
You'll always be the first
I love you, you're my only one
I love you (I do)
Love you still, I always will
I want you to know how I feel
And all the promises that I'll fulfill
My only one
My only love
(Verse 1)
The only place I call home
You are
Every hope and dream I've ever had
(ou are
In other lifetimes, without any doubt
I'll keep choosing you
(Verse 2)
Like a cool breeze on a summer day
You are
Like a brightest star up in the sky
Girl, you shine
Keep making me wanting more
Girl, you are what I am looking for
(Chorus)
Oh, I love you (love you oh)
I love you in every universe
You'll always be the first
I love you, you're my only one
I love you (I do)
Love you still, I always will
I want you to know how I feel
And all the promises that I'll fulfill
(Outro)
My only one
(My only love)
(My only one)
(My only love)
(Tribunnews.com)