Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love You More Than Me - Montell Fish: Girl, I Love You More Than Myself

Ilustrasi chord gitar. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love You More Than Me - Montell Fish

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love You More Than Me - Montell Fish di dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Love You More Than Me telah dirilis Montell Fish pada 4 Januari 2022 di kanal YouTubenya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Love You More Than Me - Montell Fish:

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dont Stop Dancing - Creed: At Times Life Is Wicked and I Just Cant See The Light

[Intro]

C#m7 B G#m E

C#m7 B G#m E

Girl, I love you more than myself

C#m7 B G#m E

You should know I'd give up anything for you

C#m7 B G#m E

And girl, I love you more than myself

C#m7 B G#m E

You should know I'd give up anything for you

C#m7 B G#m E

You're messin' around

C#m7 B G#m E

I know the sound

C#m7 B G#m E

I've been there before

C#m7 B G#m E

Somehow I still adore you

C#m7 B G#m E C#m7

Even though you cheat on me

C#m7 B G#m E C#m7

Still I love you more than me

C#m7 B G#m E

You're messin' around, around

C#m7 B G#m E

But still I'm around for you

C#m7 B G#m E

Girl, I love you more than myself

C#m7 B G#m E

You should know I'd give up anything for you

C#m7 B G#m E

And girl, I love you more than myself

C#m7 B G#m E

You should know I'd give up anything for you

C#m7 B G#m E

Anything

C#m7 B G#m E

I'd give it all

C#m7 B G#m E

End all your cross

C#m7 B G#m E

Just to show my love

[Outro]

C#m7 B G#m E 2x

(Tribunnews.com)