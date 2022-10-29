Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Fluorescent Adolescent - Arctic Monkeys

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Fluorescent Adolescent dari Arctic Monkeys.

Lagu Fluorescent Adolescent adalah lagu yang masuk dalam album Favourite Worst Nightmare.

Fluorescent Adolescent juga mendapatkan penghargaan sebagai Lagu Terbaik di NME Award dan UK Festival Award for Anthem Of The Summer.

Fluorescent Adolescent - Arctic Monkeys

[Intro]

E C#m F#m B

[Verse]

E

You used to get it in your fishnets

C#m

Now you only get it in your night dress

F#m

Discarded all the naughty nights for niceness

B

Landed in a very common crisis

E

Everything's in order in a black hole

C#m

Nothing seems as pretty as the past though

F#m

The Bloody Mary's lacking her Tabasco

B

Remember when you used to be a rascal?

[Chorus]

F#m

Oh the boy's a slag

B

The best you ever had

F#m

The best you ever had

B F#m

Is just a memory and those dreams

B

But as daft as they seem

F#m

As daft as they seem

A

My love when you dream them up...

[Verse]

E

Flicking through a little book of sex tips

C#m

Remember when the boys were all electric?

F#m

Now when she's told she's gonna get it

B

I'm guessing that she'd rather just forget it

E

Clinging to not getting sentimental

C#m

Said she wasn't going but she went still

F#m

Likes her gentlemen not to be gentle

B

Was it a Mecca dauber or a betting pencil?

[Chorus]

G#m C#m

Oh Flo, where did you go?

F#m

Where did you go?

G#m F#m

Where did you go? Woah.

[Instrumental]

E C#m F#m B

[Chorus]

E C#m

Falling about

F#m B

You took a left off Last Laugh Lane

E C#m

You were just sounding it out

F#m B

You're not coming back again.

E C#m

Falling about

F#m B

You took a left off Last Laugh Lane

E C#m

You were just sounding it out

F#m B

You're not coming back again.

E

You used to get it in your fishnets

C#m

Now you only get it in your night dress

F#m

Discarded all the naughty nights for niceness

B

Landed in a very common crisis

E

Everything's in order in a black hole

C#m

Nothing seems as pretty as the past though

F#m

That Bloody Mary's lacking in Tabasco

B C#m

Remember when he used to be a rascal?

(Tribunnews.com)