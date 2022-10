Lirik Lagu By My Side - Zack Tabudlo feat Tiara Andini, Trending di YouTube Music

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagu By My Side dinyanyikam Zack Tabudlo featuring Tiara Andini.

Lagu By My Side Zack Tabudlo feat. Tiara Andini trending di YouTube Music dengan bertengger di peringkat 22, Minggu (30/10/2022) tiga hari setelah dirilis.

Meski baru rilis 27 Oktober lalu, lagu By My Side Zack Tabudlo feat. Tiara Andini dibawakan secara perdana 23 Oktober silam.

Berikut lirik By My Side Zack Tabudlo feat. Tiara Andini.

I just can’t stop what I’m feeling

If it’s you making me feel this way

Your beauty’s making me nervous

I just can’t breathe when I hear your name

You know sometimes you’re just selfish

I don’t know how you just do it

You make me feel these emotions

And I just fall for you every single day

So I just wanna wake up next to you in the morning

Dance you through the night oh my love

Kiss me hug me tight and just love me

I want you forever by my side

Na na na, I want you forever by my side

Na na na, I want you forever by my side

What’s wrong with my chest its beating

So fast I can’t even hear myself

You look in my eyes with meaning

I drown in it so deep I can’t escape

You know sometimes you’re just selfish

I don’t know how you just do it

You make me feel these emotions

And I just fall for you every single day

So I just wanna wake up next to you in the morning

Dance you through the night oh my love

Kiss me hug me tight and just love me

I want you forever by my side

Na na na, I want you forever by my side

Na na na, I want you forever by my side

Come right here and hold me more

Don’t leave me now and shut the door

You and I are so meant for more

Hold my hand we’ll stay together

We gave our promises remember

So baby stay with me forever more

So I just wanna wake up next to you in the morning

Dance you through the night oh my love

Kiss me hug me tight and just love me

I want you forever by my side

Na na na, I want you forever by my side

Na na na, I want you forever by my side

