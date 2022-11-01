Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar All Time Low - Jon Bellion: I Was The Knight In Shining Armor In Your Movie

Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu All Time Low yang dinyanyikan oleh Jon Bellion. Kunci dimainkan dari F.

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu All Time Low dari Jon Bellion. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu All Time Low yang dipopulerkan penyanyi Jon Bellion.

Lagu All Time Low dirilis pada tahun 2016.

Lagu ini termuat dalam album Jon Bellion yang bertajuk The Human Conditions.

All Time Low - Jon Bellion

**
F G   Am                      C             F
I was the knight in shining armor in your movie
G              Am           C
Would put your lips on mine and love the aftertaste
F   G      Am                C                  F
Now I'm a ghost, I call your name, you look right through me
G           Am        C
You're the reason I'm alone and masturbate

#
F      G             Am
I, yeah, I've been trying to fix my pride
C               F      G            Am       C
But that shit's broken, that shit's broken
F                 G        Am           C
Lie (lie, lie), lie, l-lie, I try to hide
Em            F
But now you know it
G              C   Em
That I'm at an all time

*
F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low

[Verse 2]
F G       Am              C               F
I was the prototype like 3 stacks on that CD
G  Am             C
An example of the perfect candidate
F   G        Am              C                       F
Now all your girlfriends say that you don't want to see me
G          Am           C
You're the reason that I just can't concentrate

#
F      G             Am
I, yeah, I've been trying to fix my pride
C               F      G            Am       C
But that shit's broken, that shit's broken
F                 G        Am           C
Lie (lie, lie), lie, l-lie, I try to hide
Em            F
But now you know it
N.C.               Em
That I'm at an all time

*

F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low

#
F      G             Am
I, yeah, I've been trying to fix my pride
C               F      G            Am       C
But that shit's broken, that shit's broken
F                 G        Am           C
Lie (lie, lie), lie, l-lie, I try to hide
Em            F
But now you know it
N.C.               Em
That I'm at an all time

*
F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
F                                   G
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low
Am                       C         Em
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low

