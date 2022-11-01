Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Want to Know What Love Is - Foreigner

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Want to Know What Love Is dari Foreigner

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Want to Know What Love Is dari Foreigner.

Lagu I Want to Know What Love Is rilis tahun 1984 lalu.

Selain masuk ke album Agen Provocateur, I Want to Know What Love Is juga menjadi lagu yang banyak dibawakan ulang oleh beberapa musisi lain.

I Want to Know What Love Is - Foreigner

[Verse]

Em           D                   G 
I've gotta take a little time,
                C                       Em
a little time to think things over.
Em               D                    G
I better read between the lines,
              C                     Em
in case I need it when I'm older.

Em             D                          G 
Now, this mountain I must climb
                    C                                 Em
feels like the world upon my shoulders.
Em                     D                       G
Through the clouds I see love shine.
                       C                         Em
It keeps me warm as life grows colder.

[Pre-Chorus]

         Am7                        D               Am
In my life there's been heartache and pain.
Am7                          D       Am
I don't know if I can face it again.
Am7 
Can't stop now
          D                 Am      C        G   Am   C6
I've travelled so far to change this lonely life.

 

[Chorus]

G                                  Em D Am 
I want to know what love is.
                      Em    D
I want you to show me.
G                              Em D Am 
I want to feel what love is.
                           Em   D D7 Em
I know you can show me.

[Verse]

Em            D                  G 
I'm gonna take a little time,
         C                    Em
a little time to look around me.
Em          D                  G
I've got nowhere to hide.
                      C                    Em
It looks like love has finally found me.

[Pre-Chorus]

Am7                              D                Am
In my life there's been heartache and pain.
Am7                             D       Am
I don't know if I can face it again.
Am7 
Can't stop now.
         D                Am     C        G       Am C6
I've travelled so far to change this lonely life.

