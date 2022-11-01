Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Want to Know What Love Is - Foreigner

Ilustrasi chord gitar - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Want to Know What Love Is dari Foreigner

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Want to Know What Love Is dari Foreigner.

Lagu I Want to Know What Love Is rilis tahun 1984 lalu.

Selain masuk ke album Agen Provocateur, I Want to Know What Love Is juga menjadi lagu yang banyak dibawakan ulang oleh beberapa musisi lain.

I Want to Know What Love Is - Foreigner

[Verse]

Em D G

I've gotta take a little time,

C Em

a little time to think things over.

Em D G

I better read between the lines,

C Em

in case I need it when I'm older.

Em D G

Now, this mountain I must climb

C Em

feels like the world upon my shoulders.

Em D G

Through the clouds I see love shine.

C Em

It keeps me warm as life grows colder.

[Pre-Chorus]

Am7 D Am

In my life there's been heartache and pain.

Am7 D Am

I don't know if I can face it again.

Am7

Can't stop now

D Am C G Am C6

I've travelled so far to change this lonely life.

[Chorus]

G Em D Am

I want to know what love is.

Em D

I want you to show me.

G Em D Am

I want to feel what love is.

Em D D7 Em

I know you can show me.

[Verse]

Em D G

I'm gonna take a little time,

C Em

a little time to look around me.

Em D G

I've got nowhere to hide.

C Em

It looks like love has finally found me.

[Pre-Chorus]

Am7 D Am

In my life there's been heartache and pain.

Am7 D Am

I don't know if I can face it again.

Am7

Can't stop now.

D Am C G Am C6

I've travelled so far to change this lonely life.

