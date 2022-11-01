Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Want to Know What Love Is - Foreigner
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Want to Know What Love Is dari Foreigner.
Lagu I Want to Know What Love Is rilis tahun 1984 lalu.
Selain masuk ke album Agen Provocateur, I Want to Know What Love Is juga menjadi lagu yang banyak dibawakan ulang oleh beberapa musisi lain.
I Want to Know What Love Is - Foreigner
[Verse]
Em D G
I've gotta take a little time,
C Em
a little time to think things over.
Em D G
I better read between the lines,
C Em
in case I need it when I'm older.
Em D G
Now, this mountain I must climb
C Em
feels like the world upon my shoulders.
Em D G
Through the clouds I see love shine.
C Em
It keeps me warm as life grows colder.
[Pre-Chorus]
Am7 D Am
In my life there's been heartache and pain.
Am7 D Am
I don't know if I can face it again.
Am7
Can't stop now
D Am C G Am C6
I've travelled so far to change this lonely life.
[Chorus]
G Em D Am
I want to know what love is.
Em D
I want you to show me.
G Em D Am
I want to feel what love is.
Em D D7 Em
I know you can show me.
[Verse]
Em D G
I'm gonna take a little time,
C Em
a little time to look around me.
Em D G
I've got nowhere to hide.
C Em
It looks like love has finally found me.
[Pre-Chorus]
Am7 D Am
In my life there's been heartache and pain.
Am7 D Am
I don't know if I can face it again.
Am7
Can't stop now.
D Am C G Am C6
I've travelled so far to change this lonely life.
