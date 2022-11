Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu She's Gone - Steelheart

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu dari She's Gone milik Steelheart.

Lagu She's Gone ini dirilis tahun 1990 dalam album "Steelheart".

Lagu She's Gone juga menjadi salah satu lagu sepanjang masa yang sering dibawakan di ajang pencarian bakat.

Lagu ini memiliki beberapa bagian dengan nada yang tinggi.

She's Gone - Steelheart

Intro:

Bm G A F# G Em F# 2x

Verse:

Bm

She's gone,

G

Out of my life.

A

I was wrong,

F#

I'm to blame,

G

I was so untrue.

Em F#

I can't live without her love.

Bm

In my life

G

There's just an empty space.

A F#

All my dreams are lost,

G Em

I'm wasting away.

F#

Forgive me, girl.

Reff:

G D

Lady, won't you save me?

A E

My heart belongs to you.

G D

Lady, can you forgive me?

A E

For all I've done to you.

G A F#

Lady, oh, lady.

Verse 2:

Bm

She's gone,

G

Out of my life.

A

Oh, she's gone.

F# G

I find it so hard to go on.

Em F#

I really miss that girl, my love.

Bm G

Come back into my arms.

A

I'm so alone,

F#

I'm begging you,

G

I'm down on my knees.

Em F#

Forgive me, girl.

Reff:

G D

Lady, won't you save me?

A E

My heart belongs to you.

G D

Lady, can you forgive me?

A E

For all I've done to you.

G A F#

Lady, oh, lady.

Guitar Solo:

Bm G A Em

G Em F# Em

Back to Reff

Outro: D D (on 5th fret) - Bm