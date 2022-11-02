Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Can't Take My Eyes off You Cover by Jaehyun, Trending di YouTube Musik
Simak Lirik Lagu Can't Take My Eyes off You - Cover by Jaehyun, trending di YouTube Musik.
Penulis: Izmi Ulirrosifa
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik Lagu Can't Take My Eyes off You pada berikut artikel ini.
Petikan liriknya yakni 'I wanna hold you so much'.
Lagu Can't Take My Eyes off You dicover oleh Jaehyung yang dipopulerkan oleh Frankie Valli.
Video coveran tersebut trending di YouTube.
Telah dilihat 1,5 juta lebih semenjak diunggah pada 29 Oktober 2022 lalu.
Lirik Lagu Can't Take My Eyes off You - Cover by Jaehyun
[Verse 1]
You're just too good to be true
Can't take my eyes off of you
You'd be like Heaven to touch
I wanna hold you so much
At long last love has arrived
And I thank God I'm alive
You're just too good to be true
Can't take my eyes off you
[Verse 2]
Pardon the way that I stare
There's nothing else to compare
The sight of you leaves me weak
There are no words left to speak
But if you feel like I feel
Please let me know that it's real
You're just too good to be true
Can't take my eyes off you
[Chorus]
I love you, baby, and if it's quite alright
I need you, baby, to warm the lonely night
I love you, baby, trust in me when I say:
Oh, pretty baby, don't bring me down, I pray
Oh, pretty baby, now that I found you, stay
And let me love you, baby, let me love you
[Verse 3]
You're just too good to be true
Can't take my eyes off you
You'd be like Heaven to touch
I wanna hold you so much
At long last love has arrived
And I thank God I'm alive
You're just too good to be true
Can't take my eyes off you
[Chorus]
I love you, baby, and if it's quite alright
I need you, baby, to warm the lonely night
I love you, baby, trust in me when I say:
Oh, pretty baby, don't bring me down, I pray
Oh, pretty baby, now that I found you, stay
And let me love you, baby, let me love you
[Chorus]
I love you, baby, and if it's quite alright
I need you, baby, to warm the lonely night
I love you, baby, trust in me when I say:
Oh, pretty baby, don't bring me down, I pray
Oh, pretty baby, now that I found you, stay
And let me love you, baby, let me love you
