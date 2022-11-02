Lirik Lagu Can't Take My Eyes off You Cover by Jaehyun, Trending di YouTube Musik

Berikut ini Lirik Lagu Can't Take My Eyes off You - Cover by Jaehyun.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik Lagu Can't Take My Eyes off You pada berikut artikel ini.

Petikan liriknya yakni 'I wanna hold you so much'.

Lagu Can't Take My Eyes off You dicover oleh Jaehyung yang dipopulerkan oleh Frankie Valli.

Video coveran tersebut trending di YouTube.

Telah dilihat 1,5 juta lebih semenjak diunggah pada 29 Oktober 2022 lalu.

Lirik Lagu Can't Take My Eyes off You - Cover by Jaehyun

[Verse 1]

You're just too good to be true

Can't take my eyes off of you

You'd be like Heaven to touch

I wanna hold you so much

At long last love has arrived

And I thank God I'm alive

You're just too good to be true

Can't take my eyes off you

[Verse 2]

Pardon the way that I stare

There's nothing else to compare

The sight of you leaves me weak

There are no words left to speak

But if you feel like I feel

Please let me know that it's real

You're just too good to be true

Can't take my eyes off you

[Chorus]

I love you, baby, and if it's quite alright

I need you, baby, to warm the lonely night

I love you, baby, trust in me when I say:

Oh, pretty baby, don't bring me down, I pray

Oh, pretty baby, now that I found you, stay

And let me love you, baby, let me love you

[Verse 3]

You're just too good to be true

Can't take my eyes off you

You'd be like Heaven to touch

I wanna hold you so much

At long last love has arrived

And I thank God I'm alive

You're just too good to be true

Can't take my eyes off you

[Chorus]

I love you, baby, and if it's quite alright

I need you, baby, to warm the lonely night

I love you, baby, trust in me when I say:

Oh, pretty baby, don't bring me down, I pray

Oh, pretty baby, now that I found you, stay

And let me love you, baby, let me love you

[Chorus]

I love you, baby, and if it's quite alright

I need you, baby, to warm the lonely night

I love you, baby, trust in me when I say:

Oh, pretty baby, don't bring me down, I pray

Oh, pretty baby, now that I found you, stay

And let me love you, baby, let me love you

(Tribunnews.com)