Chord Gitar dan Lirik lagu Dancing with a Stranger - Sam Smith feat Normani
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing with a Stranger dari Sam Smith dan Normani
Penulis: Muhammad Renald Shiftanto
Editor: Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing with a Stranger dari Sam Smith dan Normani.
Lagu Dancing with a Stranger rilis tahun 2019 lalu.
Dancing with a Stranger juga masuk dalam nominasi British Award for Song of the Year.
Dancing with a Stranger - Sam Smith feat Normani
Intro:
C D Em G
Hmm, mhm
Verse:
C
I don't wanna be alone tonight ('Lone tonight)
D Em
It's pretty clear that I'm not over you (Over you, over you)
G C
I'm still thinking 'bout the things you do (Things you do)
D Em G
So I don't want to be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight
C
Can you light the fire? (Light the fire, light the fire)
D Em
I need somebody who can take control (Take control)
G C
I know exactly what I need to do
D Em G
'Cause I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight
Reff:
C D
And look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
Em G
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
C D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
Em G C
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
D Em G
Dancing with a stranger
Verse:
C
I wasn't even going out tonight (Out tonight)
D Em
But, boy, I need to get you off of my mind (Off of my mind)
G C
I know exactly what I have to do
D Em G
I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight
Reff:
C D
And look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
Em G
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
C D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
Em G C
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
D Em
Dancing with a stranger
G C
Dancing with a stranger
D Em G
Dancing, yeah, ooh
Outro:
C D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new (Ooh)
Em G
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
C D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
Em G
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
C D
I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Ooh)
Em G
I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Dancing with a stranger)
C D
I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Dancing with a stranger)
Em G
I'm dancing, I'm dancing (Dancing with a stranger)
