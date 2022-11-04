Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik lagu Dancing with a Stranger - Sam Smith feat Normani

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing with a Stranger dari Sam Smith dan Normani

Penyanyi Sam Smith - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing with a Stranger dari Sam Smith dan Normani 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dancing with a Stranger dari Sam Smith dan Normani.

Lagu Dancing with a Stranger rilis tahun 2019 lalu.

Dancing with a Stranger juga masuk dalam nominasi British Award for Song of the Year.

Dancing with a Stranger - Sam Smith feat Normani

Intro:

C D Em G
Hmm, mhm

Verse:
                                            C
I don't wanna be alone tonight ('Lone tonight)
               D                           Em
It's pretty clear that I'm not over you (Over you, over you)
G                                           C
I'm still thinking 'bout the things you do (Things you do)
                  D                    Em                                     G
So I don't want to be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight
                C
Can you light the fire? (Light the fire, light the fire)
                   D                       Em
I need somebody who can take control (Take control)
G                                 C
I know exactly what I need to do
                        D                   Em                                     G
'Cause I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight

Reff:
              C                                                       D
And look  what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
     Em                                   G
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing  with a stranger
    C                                                          D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
      Em                                     G                          C
Ooh,    baby, baby, I'm dancing  with a stranger
                        D    Em   G
Dancing with a stranger

Verse:
                                            C
I wasn't even going out tonight   (Out tonight)
                    D                   Em
But, boy, I need to get you off of my mind (Off of my mind)
G                                 C
I know exactly what I have to do
               D                Em                                      G
I don't wanna be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight

Reff:
              C                                                       D
And look  what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
     Em                                   G
Ooh, baby, baby, I'm dancing  with a stranger
    C                                                         D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
      Em                                    G                            C
Ooh,   baby, baby, I'm dancing   with a stranger
                        D    Em
Dancing with a stranger
G                                   C
Dancing with a stranger
D         Em      G
Dancing, yeah, ooh

Outro:
    C                                                          D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new (Ooh)
      Em                                     G
Ooh,   baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
    C                                                         D
Look what you made me do, I'm with somebody new
       Em                                      G
Ooh,    baby, baby, I'm dancing with a stranger
C                                    D
I'm dancing, I'm dancing   (Ooh)
 Em                                G
I'm dancing, I'm dancing   (Dancing with a stranger)
C                                   D
I'm dancing, I'm dancing   (Dancing with a stranger)
 Em                                G
I'm dancing, I'm dancing   (Dancing with a stranger)

