Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu Favorite (Vampire) - NCT 127, Masuk List Konser Hari Kedua di ICE BSD Tangerang

Lirik lagu Favorite (Vampire) NCT 127. Masuk set list lagu konser hari kedua NCT 127 di ICE BSD Tangerang.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu Favorite (Vampire) - NCT 127, Masuk List Konser Hari Kedua di ICE BSD Tangerang
Ist Via Warta Kota
Boyband asal Korea Selatan, NCT 127 saat menggelar konser di ICE BSD, Tangerang Selatan. Lirik lagi Favorite Nct 127. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagi Favorite (Vampire) dipopulerkan oleh boyband asuhan SM Entertainment, NCT 127.

Lagu Favorite (Vampire) NCT 127 masuk dalam list lagu paling populer boy band ini setara dengan lagu Kick It hingga 2Baddies.

NCT 127 diketahui kini tengah menggelar konser di Indonesia tepatnya di ICE BSD, Tangerang.

Baca juga: Konser NCT 127 Hari Kedua Tetap Digelar, Penyelenggara Minta Penonton Patuhi Prosedur Keamanan

Lagi Favorite sendiri diperkirakan masuk ke dalam daftar list konser hari kedua NCT 127.

Meski sempat ricuh dan dihentikan, konser NCT 127 tetap dilanjutkan di hari kedua.

Berikut lirik lagu Favorite (Vampire) oleh NVY 127.

oh yeah yeah
ah yeah ah yeah
ah darlin’ darlin’
you’re my Favorite girl
oh yeah

yeolbyeonggati dagawa
nal myeolmang shigyeo
Ain’t afraid at all
nae segye sansani buseojyeo
neoreul tamhage dwego

buljangnanira hae (Quit that)
gashireul gajyeonne (Hands down)
papyeoni dwae beorin Crown (Take that)
geu sungyeolhan dok
nan kkaemureotgo deurimashyeo

neol saranghameun burwanjeonham witaeroum
biteulgeorigo jeungo soge michyeodo

saranghae tto saranghae
deo jidokhage apeugo shipeo
i unmyeong soge
geochin nunbit jonjae jeonbu
Girl you’re my Favorite
nunmul ssotgo muneojigo
yeolgi soge ip majchumyeon
pokpungcheoreom You’re my Favorite
huhwe eopshi baby

kkaman bam
when you coming with a storm
samkyeo beoril deut wabwa
Just watching you
never satisfy my soul
neon ajik nareul molla

jangmineun bulkeunde (See that)
yeorijin anhanne (Hands down)
shimjangeun jogangan geol (Take that)
i paguge bam
neol weonhan daega badadeuryeo

eotteoke neoreul
baraji aneul su isseo
My heart when you touch
jeonyullo momburimchyeo

saranghae tto saranghae
deo jidokhage apeugo shipeo
i unmyeong soge
geochin nunbit jonjae jeonbu
Girl you’re my Favorite
nunmul ssotgo muneojigo
yeolgi soge ip majchumyeon
pokpungcheoreom You’re my Favorite
huhwe eopshi baby

deo tteugeoweojyeodo dwae
cheongugeul gajyeoon neo
You’ll always be my Favorite
Girl you know that you got me
I can’t even lie
naega jeil joahan
You’ll always be my Favorite

saranghae tto saranghae
deo jidokhage apeugo shipeo
i unmyeong soge
geochin nunbit jonjae jeonbu
Girl you’re my Favorite
nunmul ssotgo muneojigo
yeolgi soge ip majchumyeon
pokpungcheoreom You’re my Favorite
You are my Favorite
you are my Favorite

Favorite
Your love your love
You are you are you are
you’re my Favorite

My world mandeureoga yeah
Sangsangjocha hal su eopseotteon
Aju geukjeogin jangmyeon geu gipeun gose
Nunape pyeolchyeojil saeroun sesangdeul
Sonane jabhil deut nae aneuro deureowa
Eodum kkeute dashi nan saero taeeona

(Na na na na na na)
(Na na na na na na)

Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau
New thangs, new thangs, new thangs
Uriga eodil gadeun chukje
Deureo chukbae like my birthday
Shimmy shimmy shimmy buri huk
Shimmy shimmy shimmy huk
Nopi where my roof at jibungi ujue
Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau Bruce Lee
Naradanyeo haru jongil Bruce Lee
Naradanyeo haru jongil Bruce Lee

Hoppin' out casket-fresh, lookin' like a fashion show (Ayy)
Diamonds all on my neck, lookin' like a water show (Ayy, let's go)
Bust it, bust it, bust it, for a real one

We gon' bring out the cars
One way, no stop, to the stars (Aw, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Crew fly, Dubai
No it ain't two sides, too high
One way to Mars, you better watch yourself
I did it all by myself (Go!)

And now we in a "Zone" (Ice, ice)
Stand too close, might catch a cold (Stand too close)
Crib came with a gate and a code (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, drippin' water faucet, splash

VVS my diamonds, I don't need no light to shine (Oh)
Iced out both my wrists, now I can barely see the time (Oh)
I just made a million and I'm still not satisfied
'Cause I need that bag on the regular (Regular)
I spend a bag on the regular (brrrah!)
We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
My bank account go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
Brrrah! (Yeah, yeah)
Dinero, peso, yen, Lo Quiero, I want in

Multi-colored diamonds like a rainbow (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
PLR your eyes 번져 눈부셔
Yeah 자체발광 we flash 주체안돼 let's dance
Yeah, this is real, this is a regular move
머리 어깨 무릎발 무릎발, let's get bounce

Oh!
Oh! (Oh)
Run it up, run it up, run it up (Run it up)
No competition in front of us
We got the wave, we getting paid (Oh)

VVS my diamonds, I don't need no light to shine (Oh)
Iced out both my wrists, now I can barely see the time (Oh)
I just made millions of it, but I'm still not satisfied
'Cause I need that bag on the regular (Regular)
I spend a bag on the regular
We make the world (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
My bank account go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
Brrrah! (Yeah, yeah)
Dinero, peso, yen, Lo Quiero, I want in

(Tribunnews.com/ Salma)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Favorite (Vampire)
Favorite (Vampire) - NCT 127
NCT 127
Lirik Lagu Favorite (Vampire)
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan