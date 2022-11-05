Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu Favorite (Vampire) - NCT 127, Masuk List Konser Hari Kedua di ICE BSD Tangerang
Lirik lagu Favorite (Vampire) NCT 127. Masuk set list lagu konser hari kedua NCT 127 di ICE BSD Tangerang.
Penulis: Salma Fenty Irlanda
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagi Favorite (Vampire) dipopulerkan oleh boyband asuhan SM Entertainment, NCT 127.
Lagu Favorite (Vampire) NCT 127 masuk dalam list lagu paling populer boy band ini setara dengan lagu Kick It hingga 2Baddies.
NCT 127 diketahui kini tengah menggelar konser di Indonesia tepatnya di ICE BSD, Tangerang.
Lagi Favorite sendiri diperkirakan masuk ke dalam daftar list konser hari kedua NCT 127.
Meski sempat ricuh dan dihentikan, konser NCT 127 tetap dilanjutkan di hari kedua.
Berikut lirik lagu Favorite (Vampire) oleh NVY 127.
oh yeah yeah
ah yeah ah yeah
ah darlin’ darlin’
you’re my Favorite girl
oh yeah
yeolbyeonggati dagawa
nal myeolmang shigyeo
Ain’t afraid at all
nae segye sansani buseojyeo
neoreul tamhage dwego
buljangnanira hae (Quit that)
gashireul gajyeonne (Hands down)
papyeoni dwae beorin Crown (Take that)
geu sungyeolhan dok
nan kkaemureotgo deurimashyeo
neol saranghameun burwanjeonham witaeroum
biteulgeorigo jeungo soge michyeodo
saranghae tto saranghae
deo jidokhage apeugo shipeo
i unmyeong soge
geochin nunbit jonjae jeonbu
Girl you’re my Favorite
nunmul ssotgo muneojigo
yeolgi soge ip majchumyeon
pokpungcheoreom You’re my Favorite
huhwe eopshi baby
kkaman bam
when you coming with a storm
samkyeo beoril deut wabwa
Just watching you
never satisfy my soul
neon ajik nareul molla
jangmineun bulkeunde (See that)
yeorijin anhanne (Hands down)
shimjangeun jogangan geol (Take that)
i paguge bam
neol weonhan daega badadeuryeo
eotteoke neoreul
baraji aneul su isseo
My heart when you touch
jeonyullo momburimchyeo
saranghae tto saranghae
deo jidokhage apeugo shipeo
i unmyeong soge
geochin nunbit jonjae jeonbu
Girl you’re my Favorite
nunmul ssotgo muneojigo
yeolgi soge ip majchumyeon
pokpungcheoreom You’re my Favorite
huhwe eopshi baby
deo tteugeoweojyeodo dwae
cheongugeul gajyeoon neo
You’ll always be my Favorite
Girl you know that you got me
I can’t even lie
naega jeil joahan
You’ll always be my Favorite
saranghae tto saranghae
deo jidokhage apeugo shipeo
i unmyeong soge
geochin nunbit jonjae jeonbu
Girl you’re my Favorite
nunmul ssotgo muneojigo
yeolgi soge ip majchumyeon
pokpungcheoreom You’re my Favorite
You are my Favorite
you are my Favorite
Favorite
Your love your love
You are you are you are
you’re my Favorite
My world mandeureoga yeah
Sangsangjocha hal su eopseotteon
Aju geukjeogin jangmyeon geu gipeun gose
Nunape pyeolchyeojil saeroun sesangdeul
Sonane jabhil deut nae aneuro deureowa
Eodum kkeute dashi nan saero taeeona
(Na na na na na na)
(Na na na na na na)
Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau
New thangs, new thangs, new thangs
Uriga eodil gadeun chukje
Deureo chukbae like my birthday
Shimmy shimmy shimmy buri huk
Shimmy shimmy shimmy huk
Nopi where my roof at jibungi ujue
Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau Bruce Lee
Naradanyeo haru jongil Bruce Lee
Naradanyeo haru jongil Bruce Lee
Hoppin' out casket-fresh, lookin' like a fashion show (Ayy)
Diamonds all on my neck, lookin' like a water show (Ayy, let's go)
Bust it, bust it, bust it, for a real one
We gon' bring out the cars
One way, no stop, to the stars (Aw, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Crew fly, Dubai
No it ain't two sides, too high
One way to Mars, you better watch yourself
I did it all by myself (Go!)
And now we in a "Zone" (Ice, ice)
Stand too close, might catch a cold (Stand too close)
Crib came with a gate and a code (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, drippin' water faucet, splash
VVS my diamonds, I don't need no light to shine (Oh)
Iced out both my wrists, now I can barely see the time (Oh)
I just made a million and I'm still not satisfied
'Cause I need that bag on the regular (Regular)
I spend a bag on the regular (brrrah!)
We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
My bank account go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
Brrrah! (Yeah, yeah)
Dinero, peso, yen, Lo Quiero, I want in
Multi-colored diamonds like a rainbow (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
PLR your eyes 번져 눈부셔
Yeah 자체발광 we flash 주체안돼 let's dance
Yeah, this is real, this is a regular move
머리 어깨 무릎발 무릎발, let's get bounce
Oh!
Oh! (Oh)
Run it up, run it up, run it up (Run it up)
No competition in front of us
We got the wave, we getting paid (Oh)
VVS my diamonds, I don't need no light to shine (Oh)
Iced out both my wrists, now I can barely see the time (Oh)
I just made millions of it, but I'm still not satisfied
'Cause I need that bag on the regular (Regular)
I spend a bag on the regular
We make the world (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
My bank account go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)
Brrrah! (Yeah, yeah)
Dinero, peso, yen, Lo Quiero, I want in
(Tribunnews.com/ Salma)