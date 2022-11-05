Lirik Lagu Favorite (Vampire) - NCT 127, Masuk List Konser Hari Kedua di ICE BSD Tangerang

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lirik lagi Favorite (Vampire) dipopulerkan oleh boyband asuhan SM Entertainment, NCT 127.

Lagu Favorite (Vampire) NCT 127 masuk dalam list lagu paling populer boy band ini setara dengan lagu Kick It hingga 2Baddies.

NCT 127 diketahui kini tengah menggelar konser di Indonesia tepatnya di ICE BSD, Tangerang.

Lagi Favorite sendiri diperkirakan masuk ke dalam daftar list konser hari kedua NCT 127.

Meski sempat ricuh dan dihentikan, konser NCT 127 tetap dilanjutkan di hari kedua.

Berikut lirik lagu Favorite (Vampire) oleh NVY 127.

oh yeah yeah

ah yeah ah yeah

ah darlin’ darlin’

you’re my Favorite girl

oh yeah

yeolbyeonggati dagawa

nal myeolmang shigyeo

Ain’t afraid at all

nae segye sansani buseojyeo

neoreul tamhage dwego

buljangnanira hae (Quit that)

gashireul gajyeonne (Hands down)

papyeoni dwae beorin Crown (Take that)

geu sungyeolhan dok

nan kkaemureotgo deurimashyeo

neol saranghameun burwanjeonham witaeroum

biteulgeorigo jeungo soge michyeodo

saranghae tto saranghae

deo jidokhage apeugo shipeo

i unmyeong soge

geochin nunbit jonjae jeonbu

Girl you’re my Favorite

nunmul ssotgo muneojigo

yeolgi soge ip majchumyeon

pokpungcheoreom You’re my Favorite

huhwe eopshi baby

kkaman bam

when you coming with a storm

samkyeo beoril deut wabwa

Just watching you

never satisfy my soul

neon ajik nareul molla

jangmineun bulkeunde (See that)

yeorijin anhanne (Hands down)

shimjangeun jogangan geol (Take that)

i paguge bam

neol weonhan daega badadeuryeo

eotteoke neoreul

baraji aneul su isseo

My heart when you touch

jeonyullo momburimchyeo

saranghae tto saranghae

deo jidokhage apeugo shipeo

i unmyeong soge

geochin nunbit jonjae jeonbu

Girl you’re my Favorite

nunmul ssotgo muneojigo

yeolgi soge ip majchumyeon

pokpungcheoreom You’re my Favorite

huhwe eopshi baby

deo tteugeoweojyeodo dwae

cheongugeul gajyeoon neo

You’ll always be my Favorite

Girl you know that you got me

I can’t even lie

naega jeil joahan

You’ll always be my Favorite

saranghae tto saranghae

deo jidokhage apeugo shipeo

i unmyeong soge

geochin nunbit jonjae jeonbu

Girl you’re my Favorite

nunmul ssotgo muneojigo

yeolgi soge ip majchumyeon

pokpungcheoreom You’re my Favorite

You are my Favorite

you are my Favorite

Favorite

Your love your love

You are you are you are

you’re my Favorite

My world mandeureoga yeah

Sangsangjocha hal su eopseotteon

Aju geukjeogin jangmyeon geu gipeun gose

Nunape pyeolchyeojil saeroun sesangdeul

Sonane jabhil deut nae aneuro deureowa

Eodum kkeute dashi nan saero taeeona

(Na na na na na na)

(Na na na na na na)

Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau

New thangs, new thangs, new thangs

Uriga eodil gadeun chukje

Deureo chukbae like my birthday

Shimmy shimmy shimmy buri huk

Shimmy shimmy shimmy huk

Nopi where my roof at jibungi ujue

Nan apeuro jjilleo jwau Bruce Lee

Naradanyeo haru jongil Bruce Lee

Naradanyeo haru jongil Bruce Lee

Hoppin' out casket-fresh, lookin' like a fashion show (Ayy)

Diamonds all on my neck, lookin' like a water show (Ayy, let's go)

Bust it, bust it, bust it, for a real one

We gon' bring out the cars

One way, no stop, to the stars (Aw, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Crew fly, Dubai

No it ain't two sides, too high

One way to Mars, you better watch yourself

I did it all by myself (Go!)

And now we in a "Zone" (Ice, ice)

Stand too close, might catch a cold (Stand too close)

Crib came with a gate and a code (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, drippin' water faucet, splash

VVS my diamonds, I don't need no light to shine (Oh)

Iced out both my wrists, now I can barely see the time (Oh)

I just made a million and I'm still not satisfied

'Cause I need that bag on the regular (Regular)

I spend a bag on the regular (brrrah!)

We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)

My bank account go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)

We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)

Brrrah! (Yeah, yeah)

Dinero, peso, yen, Lo Quiero, I want in

Multi-colored diamonds like a rainbow (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

PLR your eyes 번져 눈부셔

Yeah 자체발광 we flash 주체안돼 let's dance

Yeah, this is real, this is a regular move

머리 어깨 무릎발 무릎발, let's get bounce

Oh!

Oh! (Oh)

Run it up, run it up, run it up (Run it up)

No competition in front of us

We got the wave, we getting paid (Oh)

VVS my diamonds, I don't need no light to shine (Oh)

Iced out both my wrists, now I can barely see the time (Oh)

I just made millions of it, but I'm still not satisfied

'Cause I need that bag on the regular (Regular)

I spend a bag on the regular

We make the world (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)

My bank account go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)

We make the world go (Do-do, do-do-do, do-do-do)

Brrrah! (Yeah, yeah)

Dinero, peso, yen, Lo Quiero, I want in

(Tribunnews.com/ Salma)